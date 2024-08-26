Barrenechea and Folorunsho emerge for Lazio after final Alcaraz attempt

Sky Sport Italia claims that Lazio will continue talks with Southampton for Carlos Alcaraz today, but according to Corriere dello Sport, the ex-Juventus loanee will join Flamengo, so the Biancocelesti look to Enzo Barrenechea and Michael Folorunsho.

Lazio may bring a new central midfielder to the Stadio Olimpico in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Ex-Juventus loanee Alcaraz had emerged as a primary target for the Serie A side, but according to Corriere dello Sport, the Argentinean will join Flamengo for €18m plus Victor Hugo’s loan.

Sky claims that talks between Lazio and Southampton will continue today, but according to CorSport, Lazio have no chance to sign the 21-year-old unless Claudio Lotito surprisingly matches Flamengo’s bid.

Lazio will reportedly make a final attempt for Alcaraz today, but it’s unlikely to be successful.

The Rome-based paper adds that a possible alternative for Lazio is Ason Villa’s Barrenechea, another ex-Juventus midfielder who has yet to play a competitive match for his new club.

Napoli‘s Folorunsho is a long-time Lazio target, but he has different skill sets from Barrenechea and Alcaraz, being a box-to-box midfielder and not a deep-lying playmaker.