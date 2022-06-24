Baroness Scotland of Asthal re-elected as Secretary General of the Commonwealth

Baroness Scotland of Asthal - Luke Dray

Baroness Scotland of Asthal has been re-elected as Secretary General of the Commonwealth, in a blow for the Prime Minister who attempted to have her ousted by backing a rival candidate.

The Labour peer, who currently holds the post, will now serve a second term in office, following hours of crunch talks on Friday afternoon at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm) in Rwanda.

Boris Johnson had publicly backed Kamina Johnson Smith, Jamaica’s foreign minister, as the next Secretary-General.

Conceding defeat, Ms Johnson Smith congratulated Lady Scotland and thanked those who backed her campaign.

"Thanking all the countries and people who supported me in this journey!” she wrote on Twitter. “As I said to many of you - if I didn't pull through, God wasn't ready for me to leave Jamaica yet! Much love always, I continue to serve, and of course, sincere congratulations to Baroness Scotland.”



The result comes amid a toxic row between the Foreign Office and Baroness Scotland, with her allies claiming that Boris Johnson has a “vendetta” against her because she refuses to “do the UK’s bidding”.

Infighting came to a head in recent days, with friends of Lady Scotland accusing the Government of “sowing discord” among Commonwealth nations by using Foreign Office staff to brief out “vitriolic” personal attacks on her to local media outlets.



Government officials hit back, with diplomatic sources accusing Lady Scotland of running a “negative and divisive campaign” which featured “disappointing examples of misinformation”.



They also claimed that Lady Scotland “has not provided the leadership the Commonwealth deserves and has failed to answer members’ needs” and insist that there is a “strong case” for change.

Opposition from 'significant and diverse' number of member states

Earlier this week, Lady Scotland was accused of suppressing a report that criticised her administration.

She was said to be withholding the results of an independent review of the Commonwealth Secretariat’s finances, according to a furious letter from the chairman of its oversight body.



But allies of the Labour peer said that her enemies had deliberately concocted the argument in order to undermine her just days before the election.

Patricia Scotland, Baroness Scotland of Asthal, poses for a photograph in Marlborough House, London - Carl Court

In a letter addressed to all 53 other Commonwealth governors and leaked to the BBC, Kevin Isaac, the chairman of the Commonwealth Board of Governors, said the refusal to hand over the report was “an affront” to the board’s authority and showed “indifference” to its oversight remit.



The secretariat said it had “factual concerns” about the report which it was pursuing with the authors, and supporters of Lady Scotland suggested Mr Isaac’s letter “was deliberately written so it could be leaked and cause damage”.



By convention, incumbents are re-elected unopposed if they stand for a second term as secretary general, but in 2020 Boris Johnson informed member states that there had been opposition to Lady Scotland’s reelection from a “significant and diverse number” of member states.



Her term had already been extended by two years from her initial four-year tenure because the Rwanda summit, originally scheduled to take place in 2020, was postponed until now due to the coronavirus pandemic.