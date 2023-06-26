Baroness McDonagh, Labour General Secretary who masterminded Tony Blair’s 1997 landslide – obituary

Labour Party General Secretary Margaret McDonagh with the Prime Minister Tony Blair in 1998 - Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Margaret McDonagh, who has died aged 61 from brain cancer, was the Labour Party’s first female general secretary, and a driving force behind Tony Blair’s 1997 landslide victory and his decisive re-election in 2001; since 2004 she had been an active life peer.

Margaret McDonagh rose to the top in the party organisation entirely through her abilities and enthusiasm, first shown in her home constituency of Mitcham and Morden. Even as a member of the House of Lords she continued to deliver leaflets and knock on doors with her sister Siobhain, the local MP since 1997.

Prior to the 1997 election, operating from Labour’s Millbank Tower “war room” alongside Peter Mandelson and Gordon Brown, Margaret McDonagh created a machine for delivering victory at the polls. Mandelson rated her a “tour de force” who ran the operation “with a rod of iron”: “Everyone was terrified, including me. I have never met anyone so resolute, so uncompromisingly honest and so direct.”

Blair reckoned Margaret McDonagh the “most loyal friend anyone could wish for”, and a “vital element” to Labour’s success.

Variously described by colleagues as “hard as nails” and “the Ice Maiden”, she exerted total focus, often working 14-hour days. She said: “People have accused me of being only interested in winning elections. I don’t think that is a bad thing.”

Margaret McDonagh’s commitment to Labour was such that she conceded that she would not marry or have children. She attributed her single-mindedness – not least in raising money from the trade unions – to her Catholic upbringing, saying: “Guilt can be very motivating.”

Labour's first female general secretary Margaret McDonagh with the PM, Tony Blair, right, and the deputy PM John Prescott - Rebecca Naden/PA Wire

Even in opposition, her determination – shared with Blair – to keep the party united so as to deliver results brought accusations of “control freakery”. Every day, Mandelson and Blair’s press secretary Alastair Campbell sent MPs pager alerts to keep them “on message”. Blair’s deputy John Prescott read the riot act to any who were tempted to cut loose.

She upset some local parties by helping parachute Blairite candidates into safe seats, with the incumbents offered peerages. With Westminster awash with Labour MPs post-1997, she imposed targets for the amount of time to be spent back in constituencies, at the risk of forfeiting support from the “Centre” when they came up for re-election.

As general secretary from 1998, she was responsible for the nuts and bolts of the party organisation, as well as its electoral sharp end. This made her more accountable, more public and more criticised.

Rightly or wrongly, she took much of the blame for the mishandling of two major candidacies post-devolution. Blair’s determination to stop Ken Livingstone becoming the first elected Mayor of London led to Frank Dobson being persuaded to stand down as Health Secretary to take him on; Dobson won the party primary, then finished third when Livingstone stood as an independent.

As embarrassing was the way Labour’s London HQ used up most of its capital with the party and the unions in Wales to get Alun Michael chosen as the inaugural First Minister instead of Rhodri Morgan, whom Blair mistrusted. Michael lasted only nine months; Morgan took his place.

As the 2001 election neared, Margaret McDonagh was criticised for accepting a £100,000 donation from Richard Desmond, publisher of the Daily Express and adult magazines, without consulting the specialist party team who dealt with “high net worth” donors. The party had already to return £1 million donated by the Formula One tycoon Bernie Ecclestone after it was revealed that F1 had been granted an exemption from a ban on tobacco advertising in sport.

Margaret McDonagh met Desmond weeks after his purchase of the papers was approved by the Trade Secretary Stephen Byers. He offered £100,000 worth of free advertising during the election, but she persuaded him to write a cheque instead, with the money to be spent with the Express group. This did not go down well with the party.

She told Blair she intended to stand down after the 2001 election, in which Labour held all but six seats though on a greatly reduced turnout.

Before leaving, she upset Blair by refusing to authorise a £500,000 payment to increase salaries for political staff at Downing Street. With the party in debt and some of her own worse-paid staff facing redundancy, she thought the proposal unfair. Blair persuaded Labour’s National Executive Committee to order her to comply.

Latterly she was fighting the brain condition gioblastoma, and this March her sister, in an emotional and devastating Commons speech, accused the NHS of “abandoning” her. Siobhain McDonagh said: “On the 27 November 2021 my beautiful, unique, tough, resilient, successful sister collapsed in front of me and had a series of fits. Five hours later in University College Hospital two doctors named Henry told me they suspected she had a brain tumour but as this was the NHS, MRI scans were not done at the weekend and they couldn’t confirm their diagnosis.

“I wonder what my mum, who came here in 1947 to train as the first generation of nurses from Ireland, would say about the NHS abandoning her daughter.

“All that I want is for the NHS, the cancer research charities, the pharmaceutical companies to stand up and accept their responsibility and give some hope to the 3,200 people who will be diagnosed with a glioblastoma this year. There is no hope, no future, no trials, nothing.”

Fighting back tears, she lamented the lack of progress on brain cancer in the NHS, and explained that her sister was on a course of treatment that involved their taking a monthly four-day trip to Dusseldorf. The tumour had been removed at the National Neurological Hospital just before Christmas, but only after the operation had been cancelled three times.

Margaret Josephine McDonagh was born at Mitcham June 26 1961 into an Irish family. Her father Cumin McDonagh was a building labourer, her mother, the former Breda Doogue, a psychiatric nurse.

From Holy Cross School, New Malden, she took a BSc in government at Brunel University, and an MA in advanced marketing at Kingston Business School. She worked as regional organiser for the National Association of Licensed House Managers, then as a research officer for the electricians’ union.

Margaret joined the Labout Party at 17, and she and her sister became active after Mitcham and Morden was lost to the Conservatives in a 1982 by-election following the defection of their MP, Bruce Douglas-Mann, to the SDP.

Margaret was the constituency agent in the following year’s general election, then in 1987 Siobhain first stood as the candidate; it would take her until the 1997 election to oust the Conservative Angela Rumbold.

Later in 1987, Margaret joined the staff of the London Labour Party. She spent several months in America in 1992 working on Bill Clinton’s presidential campaign, bringing back the ideas for Millbank Tower’s War Room, its rapid rebuttal unit and its Excalibur computer stuffed with information.

Her big break came after the sudden death of John Smith in May 1994, when Blair asked her to help with his campaign for the leadership. Soon after, she joined Labour’s headquarters staff.

Appointed election co-ordinator as the 1997 poll approached, she organised Labour’s “key seats” strategy, targeting resources on the most winnable seats. Such was the scale of Labour’s victory that many others were won.

With Labour in power, party headquarters moved into Millbank and Margaret McDonagh became deputy general secretary. A year later, despite lacking major trade union sponsorship, she was appointed general secretary – at 37 the youngest occupant of the post, and the first woman.

Leaving Millbank after the 2001 election, she took an advanced business management course at Harvard, then joined Desmond’s Express Newspapers as general manager; she stayed just a year.

She took her seat in the Lords in 2004, choosing the title Baroness McDonagh, of Mitcham and of Morden in the London Borough of Merton. She and Siobhain were the first sisters to sit in the Lords and Commons at the same time.

She went on to work in management consultancy, and as a non-executive director with Standard Life, the CareCapital Group and the Spanish-based infrastructure company Abertis-TBI. She was the founding chairwoman of the Smart Meter Central Delivery Body (later Smart Energy GB). In 2013 Lady McDonagh with the former Labour MP Lorna Fitzsimons co-founded the Pipeline, an organisation devoted to increasing the number of women at the top of large companies and public bodies.

Throughout their adult lives, Margaret and Siobhain McDonagh shared a house at Colliers Wood, five minutes’ walk from where they were brought up. Margaret died at home, and is survived by her sister.

Margaret McDonagh, born June 26 1961, died June 24 2023

