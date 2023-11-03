Barnsley 3-3 Horsham: Non-league side earn FA Cup first-round replay after six-goal thriller

Horsham players celebrate after earning a replay against Barnsley

Seventh-tier Horsham earned an FA Cup first-round replay with League One side Barnsley after a thrilling six-goal draw at Oakwell.

The Tykes were ahead early on when Max Watters powered in a header from Jamie McCart's corner, but the Hornets levelled when Daniel Ajakaiye played in Shamir Fenelon to finish in style.

Horsham then stunned the hosts when James Hammond hammered home a penalty kick after Corey O'Keeffe brought down Ajakaiye, but Barnsley's Fabio Jalo curled a stunning equaliser into the top corner on the stroke of half-time.

Barnsley went back in front when Mael de Gevigney glanced home O' Keefe's corner and they wasted a host of chances before Tom Richards tapped in for the visitors following a lightning break from Jack Strange.

The two sides will meet again in Sussex on Tuesday, 14 November.

Horsham had never beaten a Football League side in their four previous trips to the first round proper, but Dominic Di Paola's side will have another chance to do so as they look to reach the second round for only the second time in their 142-year history.

They were spearheaded by the threat of Ajakaiye and the saves of Lewis Carey who denied Watters and Jalo among a host of saves before the break.

But while the part-timers were clinical, Barnsley were the architects of their own downfall, wasting a hatful of chances, with Callum Styles side-footing a first-half volley against the bar.

Neill Collins' side again looked to have taken control as de Gevigney seemed to restore order as the visitors looked to be running out of steam.

It seemed likely that Barnsley's fitness may be key, but a combination of poor finishing and Carey's inspired evening kept the visitors in the game.

And they duly exploited it as Richards stunned the home supporters with nine minutes left.

Barnsley's profligacy continued into seven minutes of stoppage-time as Adam Phillips screwed a chance wide when well placed and Styles turned a shot into the side-netting from six yards.