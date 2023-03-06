Barnhizer sparks Northwestern to 65-53 victory over Rutgers

  • Northwestern guard Chase Audige (1) is fouled by Rutgers guard Cam Spencer (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Mar.5, 2023, in Piscataway, N.J. Northwestern won 65-53. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
    Northwestern guard Chase Audige (1) is fouled by Rutgers guard Cam Spencer (10) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Mar.5, 2023, in Piscataway, N.J. Northwestern won 65-53. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
  • Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy (4) drives to the basket against Northwestern forward Nick Martinelli (2) and forward Tydus Verhoeven, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Piscataway, N.J. Northwestern won 65-53. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
    Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy (4) drives to the basket against Northwestern forward Nick Martinelli (2) and forward Tydus Verhoeven, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Piscataway, N.J. Northwestern won 65-53. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
  • Rutgers guard Cam Spencer (10) drives to the basket against Northwestern forward Nick Martinelli (2) and guard Brooks Barnhizer (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Piscataway, N.J. Northwestern won 65-53. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
    Rutgers guard Cam Spencer (10) drives to the basket against Northwestern forward Nick Martinelli (2) and guard Brooks Barnhizer (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Piscataway, N.J. Northwestern won 65-53. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
  • Rutgers guard Derek Simpson (0) drives to the basket against Northwestern guard Brooks Barnhizer (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Piscataway, N.J. Northwestern won 65-53. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
    Rutgers guard Derek Simpson (0) drives to the basket against Northwestern guard Brooks Barnhizer (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Piscataway, N.J. Northwestern won 65-53. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
  • The basketball game between Rutgers and Northwestern was temporarily stopped because of a speaker fire in the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Mar.5, 2023 in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
    The basketball game between Rutgers and Northwestern was temporarily stopped because of a speaker fire in the scoreboard during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Mar.5, 2023 in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
  • Northwestern guard Boo Buie (0) defends against Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Mar.5, 2023 in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
    Northwestern guard Boo Buie (0) defends against Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Mar.5, 2023 in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
  • Northwestern head coach Chris Collins coaches against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Mar.5, 2023 in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
    Northwestern head coach Chris Collins coaches against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Mar.5, 2023 in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
  • Northwestern center Matthew Nicholson and Northwestern guard Chase Audige (1) defends against Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Mar.5, 2023, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
    Northwestern center Matthew Nicholson and Northwestern guard Chase Audige (1) defends against Rutgers guard Paul Mulcahy (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Mar.5, 2023, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
  • Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell coaches against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Mar.5, 2023, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
    Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell coaches against Northwestern during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Mar.5, 2023, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
  • Northwestern guard Boo Buie (0) takes a 3-point shot against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
    Northwestern guard Boo Buie (0) takes a 3-point shot against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
  • Northwestern guard Ty Berry drives to the basket against Rutgers guard Cam Spencer (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Mar.5, 2023 in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
    Northwestern guard Ty Berry drives to the basket against Rutgers guard Cam Spencer (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Mar.5, 2023 in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
  • Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi (11) blocks the shot of Northwestern guard Ty Berry (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Mar.5, 2023 in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
    Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi (11) blocks the shot of Northwestern guard Ty Berry (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Mar.5, 2023 in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
  • Northwestern guard Boo Buie (0) drives to the basket against Rutgers forward Aundre Hyatt during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Mar.5, 2023 in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
    Northwestern guard Boo Buie (0) drives to the basket against Rutgers forward Aundre Hyatt during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Mar.5, 2023 in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
  • Northwestern forward Nick Martinelli (2) and Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell vie for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Mar.5, 2023 in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
    Northwestern forward Nick Martinelli (2) and Rutgers guard Caleb McConnell vie for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Mar.5, 2023 in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Sophomore guard Brooks Barnhizer came off the bench to score 16 points and grab 10 rebounds for his first career double-double, leading Northwestern to a 65-53 victory over Rutgers on Sunday night for a school-record 12th Big Ten Conference win.

Northwestern (21-10, 12-8) ended a three-game losing streak and finished the regular season in a tie with No. 15 Indiana for second place in coach Chris Collins' 10th season with the Wildcats. Northwestern surpassed the 11 wins of the 1930-31 Wildcats, who won the school's only outright conference title. The program record for wins in a season is 24, set in 2016-17. That team earned Northwestern's lone trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Barnhizer made 7 of 12 shots from the floor with a 3-pointer for the Wildcats. Boo Buie sank three 3-pointers and scored 14. Ty Berry pitched in with 12 points and seven rebounds, while Matthew Nicholson scored 10 on 5-of-6 shooting with six boards.

Clifford Omoruyi finished with 14 points, six rebounds and two blocks for the Scarlet Knights (18-13, 10-10). Reserve Derek Simpson had 12 points. Caleb McConnell scored just two points, but he had a team-high eight rebounds and finished with six steals. McConnell moved past Myles Mack (211) into second place on the school's all-time steals list with 214.

Barnhizer scored eight to help Northwestern take a 25-21 lead at halftime.

Barnhizer followed a 3-pointer with a layup to cap 9-0 run and Northwestern upped its lead to 36-24 with 14:10 remaining in the game. Omoruyi's layup pulled the Scarlet Knights within 38-30 at the midway point, but Buie answered with a three-point play and the Wildcats' lead never slipped below nine from there.

Northwestern beat Rutgers for the second time in the last seven match-ups, but the Wildcats lead the overall series 12-7. Northwestern's .632 winning percentage against the Scarlet Knights is its best against a Big Ten opponent.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

