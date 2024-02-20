Barnet's plans to return to borough in new stadium hit early setback

Plans were announced on Monday (Barnet Football Club)

Barnet’s plans to build a new stadium and return to its home borough have been dealt a significant early blow, after the local council said the project was “highly unlikely to be acceptable”.

The National League club announced its intention to leave The Hive in Harrow and start the process for a 6,000-8,000-capacity stadium in Barnet.

The ground would be built just metres from the site of the club’s former home, Underhill Stadium, which is now a school.

The project, budgeted at up to £14million, would be funded entirely by chairman Tony Kleanthous. But, although Kleanthous ambitiously said he wanted the club to be in its new home by the start of the 2026-27 season, the process is set to be a complicated one. A spokesperson for Barnet Council said: “While it would be good to welcome Barnet FC back to its home borough, the club has to be realistic about the planning challenges for situating a stadium.

“To date, we have been unable to move forward, as an acceptable site is yet to be proposed.

“Several sites have been looked at but were considered unsuitable. The Underhill location is highly unlikely to be acceptable because it is on greenbelt land.”

In order to build on the site, plans must demonstrate that the development

benefits outweigh the detriment. That is despite Underhill Stadium, which had a similar capacity, being on the same greenbelt land. Barnet Council said it

is “very hard” to see how the club can successfully present that case, but said:

“Our doors are always open to examine other options.”

Barnet moved to The Hive in 2013, amid long-standing lease issues with the council.

Kleanthous said: “Barnet Council has had time to realise what they have lost. We’re an amazing community asset.

“Ultimately, it will be down to supporters to convince the council this is the right thing to do. This is an opportunity to stand up and help make it happen.”