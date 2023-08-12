Barnet murder: Two teens charged after fatal stabbing

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old man in Barnet have charged two teenagers with murder. (Google Maps)

Two teens have been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Finchley.

On August 7, police were called to reports of a stabbing in Regent’s Park Road near to the junction with Lichfield Grove at around 9.40pm.

An 18-year-old man was found with severe injuries and died at the scene. He has since been identified as Yusuf Mohamoud from Enfield.

Detectives have now charged two teens, both aged 15, who were set to appear at Willesden Youth Court on Saturday.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson, who is leading the investigation, said: “We have made good progress and this is a significant development, however our investigation continues and we are still working to locate a third suspect.

“With that in mind, I would reiterate my appeal to anyone who was in the area of Regent’s Park Road, near to the junction with Lichfield Grove, and who witnessed the events that led to the attack on Yusuf, to get in touch.

“I’m specifically keen to talk to anyone who was in the area between 21:00hrs and 22:00hrs on Monday, 7 August.

“Another young man has died as a result of violence and we need the public’s help to ensure Yusuf’s family get the justice they deserve.”

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 7779/07Aug. You can also report information online and tweet @MetCC.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555.