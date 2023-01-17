Barnet crash: Girl, 11, fights for life after being hit by car in north London as driver arrested

The B550 Friern Barnet Lane in Finchley (Google Maps)

A driver has been arrested after an 11-year-old girl was hit by a car in north London on Friday.

Police, paramedics and an air ambulance were called around 4.15pm on Friday to reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on the B550 Friern Barnet Lane in Finchley, Barnet.

The young pedestrian was taken to a central hospital where she remained in a critical condition on Tuesday.

The driver of the car has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has been bailed until a date in mid-April pending further enquiries.

Scotland Yard is appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or any witnesses who are yet to speak with police to call 101 ref 4744/13jan