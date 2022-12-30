Barnes & Noble Offering 50% Off Select Items, But Post-Holiday Deals Won’t Last Long

RiverNorthPhotography / iStock.com

If your holiday gift got lost in the mail, or is delayed, or the one you wished for didn’t make it under the tree, there is still a chance to score one at a slashed price — even though Christmas is over. However, you’ll need to act incredibly fast, because Barnes & Noble is only offering 50% off all hardcovers until Dec. 27 for in-store purchases.

In addition, if you prefer to shop online, the chain is offering 50% on “thousands” of hardcovers online and in stores until Jan. 31st.

Have guests or family overstaying their welcome due to canceled flights? You’re in luck — Barnes & Noble is also offering 50% off all games in stores until Dec. 27.

In fact, the store has several additional post-holiday sales, including deals on vinyls, calendars, toys, totes, throws and stationary. For example, some of these include 50% off select vinyl albums, available in stores and until Dec. 31st; 50% off academic calendars and planners, available online and in stores until Jan. 23; and 50% off reading socks also available online and in stores until Jan. 23.

And for those who like to plan (way) ahead, they can stock up on holiday wrapping paper for next year, as they are 50% off in stores until Jan. 23. The same goes for holiday cards, which are available in stores and online until Jan. 23.

