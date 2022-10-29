Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.16

The board of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.16 per share on the 9th of December. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 1.9%, which is around the industry average.

Barnes Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 125% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 59%. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise exponentially over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 26%, which would make us comfortable with the dividend's sustainability, despite the levels currently being elevated.

Barnes Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $0.40, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.64. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.8% over that duration. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Barnes Group's EPS has fallen by approximately 29% per year during the past five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

In Summary

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, but we still think the dividend is a bit high for comfort. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 3 warning signs for Barnes Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

