Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.16

Barnes Group Inc.'s (NYSE:B) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.16 per share on 8th of December. This means that the annual payment will be 1.9% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Barnes Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Prior to this announcement, Barnes Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 50.2%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 36% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Barnes Group Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.40 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.64. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 4.8% over that duration. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

Barnes Group May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, Barnes Group's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year. Barnes Group is struggling to find viable investments, so it is returning more to shareholders. This isn't necessarily bad, but we wouldn't expect rapid dividend growth in the future.

Barnes Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Barnes Group that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

