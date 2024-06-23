Barnabas Varga ‘stable’ with fracture after sickening collision with Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn

Team-mates quickly came to the aid of the stricken Barnabus Varga - PA Photo/Bradley Collyer

Hungary striker Barnabas Varga was described as “stable” and in hospital in Stuttgart after he was knocked unconscious in a horrific mid-air collision during his team’s dramatic 1-0 victory over Scotland.

Varga left the field on a stretcher after the sickening clash with Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn, which occurred as both players challenged for an aerial ball in the penalty box.

Varga was caught by Gunn’s elbow and instantly collapsed to the turf, leading to a delay of almost seven minutes.

Hungary’s players immediately called for support for the 29-year-old and many of them were furious at the lack of haste shown by the medical staff at the Stuttgart Arena.

Sheets were erected to mask Varga during treatment - Reuters/Angelika Warmuth

Such was the frustration of the Hungary players, captain Dominik Szoboszlai even grabbed the stretcher from the medics and sprinted to Varga’s side, while substitutes screamed for more urgency. Sheets were held around him while he received lengthy treatment.

“What I heard from the players is that he was not conscious,” said Hungary manager Marco Rossi. “Everybody was really worried about his condition and also worried about the fact that doctors arrived a bit late, we can say. Probably they did not realise it was a dangerous situation.

“Fortunately now we can say Barney is not under any kind of risk. Probably he will have an operation because he suffered a fracture.”

In a post on social media shortly after the final whistle, the Hungarian Football Association said that Varga was being treated in hospital.

Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai was visibly affected by the stricken Barnabas Varga - AP Photo/Antonio Calanni

“It was a terrible moment,” said Hungary player Roland Sallai. “Terrible to see him like that. Fortunately he is in a much better condition now. We were fighting for him in the remaining minutes. This win is dedicated to him.”

“He will have to go for a minor operation but he’s in a stable condition and we cross our fingers he can return quickly”

Asked about the clash, Gunn said: “That was a bit of a blur. I thought I had to come and I thought I had done well. Hopefully the guy is alright, but I can’t really remember too much about that one.”

On the BBC’s television coverage, presenter Gabby Logan said the broadcaster was “shocked” that Uefa had decided to show a replay of the collision.

“We were as shocked as you when they replayed that incident,” said Logan. “There are protocols around this kind of thing after Christian Eriksen [suffered a cardiac arrest] three years ago.

“We were very surprised that Uefa chose to show that replay, which is why we cut away immediately to a wide-angle as soon as we could.”