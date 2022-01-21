Barn Find Porsche 911 E Targa Gets Washed

Steven Symes
·2 min read

This is relaxing and satisfying to watch…

Barn find cars can definitely be controversial. Some are suspicious of anyone who claims to have discovered a vehicle sitting in a barn for decades, sadly because some of these situations are obviously staged. Others get all worked up over why cars which have been left in garages, sheds, and even basements are called “barn finds.” We supposed it’s a collective term used out of ease, because if we constantly changed what we called abandoned or neglected cars, nobody would know what anyone was referring to.

However you feel about the whole barn find phenomena is the collector car hobby, it’s unarguably nice to see an old classic get a thorough washing. That’s what we get in the video included with this article as a barn find Porsche 911 E Targa which is filthy is cleaned up nicely. Not only that, the car gets some restoration work done, repairing damage either done before it was parked for all those years or that happened as it just sat.

For sitting 22 years without being driven, the white paint on this Porsche actually doesn’t look too bad. It obviously wasn’t sitting in a really dusty barn with hay and livestock. Still, there’s a fair amount of grime to take off, something a good washing and clay bar do quite well. The interior might be worse, thanks to some mold taking up residence.

Of all the Porsches out there, few are as iconic as the 911. Initially meant to enjoy a relatively short production run, fans fell in love so much with the rear-engine, rear-wheel-drive GT that Porsche has kept it in continuous production since it was launched for the 1965 model year.

Many prefer the Targa, which is a convertible with a fixed bar, satisfying more stringent safety requirements instituted in the US back in the late 60s. Since this is an E, it came with the larger engine. That didn’t make it a fire-breathing performance vehicle, but it’s still something nice to take on a Sunday cruise of country roads. Plus, someone added a nice Whale Tail.

Check out the video to see the process of bathing and restoring this beauty.

