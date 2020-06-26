Barn, machine shop on fire on Bethel Road
Crews from at least four eastern P.E.I. fire departments have rushed to the scene of a fire on Bethel Road, just east of Stratford.
A Crossroads Fire Department spokesman told CBC News that its members were among those dealing with the fire at a barn and machine shop.
Firefighters from Eastern Kings, Belfast and Vernon River also responded.
Bethel Road has been closed until they get the situation under control.
More to come
