Barking fire: Boy, 11, dies after blaze tears through flat in early hours, with four in hospital

A child has died in a flat fire in Barking, east London (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

An 11-year-old boy has died after a devastating fire tore through a flat in east London in the early hours of Tuesday.

Two adults and two children escaped the second-floor home before firefighters arrived on the scene in residential Stern Close at roughly 3.25am, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

They were all taken to hospital, while another man was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Another child - a boy aged 11 - was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Around 40 firefighters in six fire engines spent almost two hours tackling the blaze.

Stern Close in Barking (Google Maps)

An air ambulance and road ambulances were also scrambled to the property, along with police.

The fire was finally extinguished by 5.20am, having destroyed the three-bedroom flat.

The cause of the incident is being investigated by LFB and police, but a Scotland Yard spokesperson said it “does not appear to be suspicious”.

None of the people taken to hospital were in a life-threatening condition, police confirmed.