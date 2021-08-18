Baristas "Thai Dah" Signs Superstar Front Montgomery as Spokesperson for the National Virtual Thai Restaurant

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2021 / Baristas Coffee Company/Munchie Magic (OTC:BCCI) dba "Thai Dah" its virtual Thai restaurant has signed international supermodel/actress Front Montgomery www.frontmontgomery.com as the spokesperson for the virtual Thai restaurant.

Front Montgomery - IMDb

Named "The Most Beautiful Woman of All Time" www.mostbeautifulwomenintheworld.com, Front Montgomery has long defined the quintessential standard for Asian beauty. Her light skin and sharp features defined a new standard from the time she became one of Asia's top all time supermodels in the 80s emerging into one of the most recognized and beloved actresses and spokeswomen. Front is a Thai-American international supermodel, businesswoman, and 'A List' actress with countless roles in television, theater, and movies. A true super star! Beginning her career as a top runway model, she has also been the face and body for worldwide brands such as Coca-Cola, Wimbledon, Ponds, Wacoal, and Benetton, among others. She has appeared in over 100 Television series and specials as an actress or celebrity over the past 20 years. Front has been featured on the cover of countless magazines, profile publications and theatrical release films. Front moved to the United States in 2011 with her daughter Leonie Montgomery (now 20). Front Montgomery continues to be one of the most heralded beauties of all time. She continues setting new expectations of agelessness, garnering continued emulation by upcoming models, and is respected as a strong independent woman.

Barry Henthorn, CEO, stated: 'We could not ask for a better spokesperson for Thai Dah than Front Montgomery. Her adoration in Thai culture and endless connections in the Thai restaurant business and American-Thai communities in general have already opened many opportunities that simply without her would not be possible. Having worked with her previously we are aware of here relentless work ethic an d vibrant approach to all she does. Front has and will continue to catapult Thai Dah "

Story continues

Front Montgomery exclaimed: "Having worked in Thai restaurants extensively when I first came to the US, I understand the processes and challenges required to run a successful Thai restaurant. Given the challenges faced from the pandemic and the shift to more to-go and app-based delivery, now more than ever restaurants must focus on expanding their delivery business. We have developed Thai Dah specifically to address the evolution of the industry specifically tailored to the tight Thai community."

"THAI-DAH" provides Thai cuisine prepared and packaged by our Thai restaurant partners, delivered to our customers by our delivery partners Uber Eats, Grub Hub, and Door Dash. Thai Dah provides all the technology, marketing, advertising, and industry knowledge. Restaurant partners use only one integrated tablet for all our delivery partners as well as for all their existing or future delivery partners at no addition al cost. We provide the tablet and training; all restaurant partners need to do is be ready to sell what they already prepare in their restaurant!

Thai Dah focuses on the delivery of the most popular Thai menu items: curry, pad Thai, fried rice, and more. With over 5,000 Thai restaurants in the United States and over $6 billion in annual sales, there is tremendous opportunity for growth within this delivery market.

Baristas expanded its technology/software license and development agreement with its primary technology and media partner ReelTime Media (OTC:RLTR) to feature Thai Dah, a virtual restaurant platform for Thai restaurants. The licensing agreement allows Thai Dah to have rights to utilize the global perpetual technology license and methodologies developed by ReelTime that allow the virtual restaurants to integrate with its partners, onboarding, marketing, and administrative functions.

Baristas 'Munchie Magic' has opened more than 50 locations in the past twelve months delivering Ben & Jerry's ice cream, snacks, beer, wine, hard alcohol, and hot foods to customers via delivery partners DoorDash, GrubHub, and Uber Eats. www.baristas.tvwww.munchiemagic.com in now in 10 states.

In exchange for the global perpetual exclusive license from ReelTime for the Thai Dah concept and convenience store derivative Virtual Restaurants, ReelTime will receive a per transaction license fee of $.35 in perpetuity in conjunction with the terms of the agreement beginning on August 11th, 2021.

ReelTime will continue to develop and support Thai Dah on an ongoing basis under their current work for hire agreement. ReelTime maintains all rights and derivative works for non-Thai Dah or convenience store applications.

The media buys, integration, technology development, IP, and other cutting edge marketing for the Thai Dah virtual restaurants are made possible and are being created via digital media/technology frontrunner ReelTime Media (OTC PINK:RLTR) www.reeltime.com. The integration consolidates and analyses data from the delivery partners DoorDash, Uber Eats, and GrubHub along with sales, cost information, and pertinent demographics from Thai Dah' Pick up Partners. ReelTime Media's capabilities are redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new digital media.

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com, is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTCPK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end to end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also is in the business of developing, producing, and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end to end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime currently produces three ongoing series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others. ReelTime Media also publishes the book 'It Was Always Me Edward Edwards the Most Prolific Serial Killer of All Time' which has been the subject of a cover story on People Magazine, Rolling Stone, In Touch, and a six-part series on Paramount network, www.itwasalwaysme.com .

About Baristas Coffee Company/Munchie Magic: Baristas is a publicly traded national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It is the majority shareholder of Munchie Magic, Inc. which manages the virtual restaurant which delivers Ben & Jerry's ice cream, Baristas Coffee, and other snack foods via third party delivery partners. Baristas currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single-serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee-related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of 'Grounded in Seattle' the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with Kathy Ireland, Sports Illustrated, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, at NASCAR Races, The Grammys, NBA TV, and other notable media.

In Other News:

Baristas Revenues Surpass 2020 Sales on Amazon of White Coffee in Just 5 Months - On Track to More than Double as Amazon Continues Increased Inventory Allocation to Meet Demand

Baristas Munchie Magic Hits Record Sales Resulting from Surge in Hard Alcohol, Beer, and Wine Delivery Along with Ice Cream, Snacks, and Hot Foods to Customers Where Permitted Across the Country

Baristas Munchie Magic to Open Tenth State North Carolina, Delivering Ice Cream, Snacks, Hot Food, and Where Legal Beer, Wine, and Hard Alcohol to Customers in The United States From More Than 50 Locations

Contact:

Barry Henthorn

barry@baristas.tv

SOURCE: Baristas Coffee Company Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/660281/Baristas-Thai-Dah-Signs-Superstar-Front-Montgomery-as-Spokesperson-for-the-National-Virtual-Thai-Restaurant



