Baristas Opens New Munchie Magic Ben & Jerry's and Snacks Delivery in Everett - Demand for At Home Delivery Soars

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2020 / Baristas Coffee Company/Munchie Magic has opened one of its Munchie Magic virtual restaurants in Everett, WA that delivers Ben & Jerry's ice cream along with Baristas coffee products and other snack foods through its third-party delivery partners.

The location is near Interstate 5 and provides a wide delivery region around the Everett core and surrounding communities. The Virtual restaurant is open now using the Uber Eats platform, will open on DoorDash this evening, and is in the process of going live with Grubhub shortly.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: "Everett is a critical logistic location in being able to cover the region north of Seattle. With the surge in at-home delivery further fueled by more people staying at home, we are experiencing strong interest in Munchie Magic from both a consumer and a partner perspective. We will continue to increase our footprint serviced by our Pick Up Partners and we expect to open additional locations very soon."

The media buys and other cutting edge marketing for the Munchie Magic virtual restaurant designed to deliver Ben and Jerry's ice cream, Baristas Coffee products, and other munchies to homes and businesses throughout America are made possible and are being created via digital media frontrunner ReelTime Media (RLTR) www.reeltime.com whose capabilities are redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new digital media.

About Ben & Jerry's: Ben & Jerry's is an American company that manufactures ice cream, frozen yogurt, and sorbet. It was founded in 1978 in Burlington, Vermont, and sold in 2000 to British-Dutch conglomerate Unilever. Today it operates globally as a fully owned subsidiary of Unilever. Its present-day headquarters is in South Burlington, Vermont, with its main factory in Waterbury, Vermont.

About Baristas Coffee Company/ Munchie Magic: Baristas is a publicly-traded national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout The US. It is the majority shareholder of Munchie Magic, Inc. which manages the virtual restaurant which delivers Ben & Jerry's ice cream, Baristas Coffee, and other snack foods via third party delivery partners. Baristas currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single-serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee-related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure when it became the subject of "Grounded in Seattle" the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. It has been featured nationally including during Shark Tank on CNBC with Front Montgomery, CNN, ESPN, Food Network, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Forbes Magazine, Modern Living with Kathy Ireland, Sports Illustrated, NFL Monday and Thursday Night Football with Megs McLean, at NASCAR Races, The Grammys, NBA TV, and other notable media.

