From barges in Venice to robots in China, packages reach their final destinations in many different ways around the world. See some of the most unique.

Emma Cosgrove
·7 min read
A uniformed DHL emplyee in a yellow polo short take a package from a boat captain standing on a yellow DHL delivery barge.
A DHL manager hands a package to a courier from a boat carrying express packages in one of the canals of Amsterdam.REUTERS/Robin van Lonkhuijsen/United Photos

  • E-commerce is growing worldwide, but the logistics can get complicated in hard-to-reach places.

  • The population, topography, and traffic of different locales create challenges for deliveries.

  • Here are some unique deliveries in Brazil, China, Germany, the Netherlands, Rwanda, the US and more.

Even in the simplest scenario of a truck driving up to a cul de sac and dropping a package on a doorstep, last-mile delivery is difficult and expensive to manage.

USPS
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Factor in immense traffic congestion, unreasonable weather, uncrossable terrain, or geographically secluded areas, and logistics companies end up in some pretty remarkable situations just to get packages delivered on time in regions around the world.

Man delivering packages in the snow
Getty/Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency

In China's $2.6 trillion e-commerce market, two-day delivery is expected. ZTO Express couriers mostly deliver Alibaba packages.

Chinese people stand in straight lines wearing blue jackets that say ZTO Express as one person addresses the group.
Workers line up ahead of the Singles Day rush — a massive shopping holiday in China.REUTERS/Jason Lee

Source: Insider

Though delivery speed is incredibly fast, China's logistics operations range from high-tech and automated to chaotic and very low-tech.

Thousands of packages, some in red sacks, are piled up in a Chinese warehouse ready to be delivered.
Here’s an express package sorting center in Taiyuan, Shanxi Province of China during the first year of the pandemic.VCG/VCG via Getty Images

And big surges in online orders still create chaotic scenes.

Multicolored packages are piled up in a massive mound while a delivery work moves one load away from the pile at a sortation center in China.
Here’s another sortation facility in the same region in December 2022.VCG/VCG via Getty Images

There are also many different package pickup schemes in play in China like these autonomous lockers from Alibaba's logistics arm, Cainiao.

A Chinese consumer wearing a light-colored jacket removes a package from a rectangular autonomous delivery robot.
A man gets express packages from Cainiao's autonomous delivery robot in Huai'an, Jiangsu Province of China. Cainiao is the logistics arm of Alibaba.VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Source: The Straits Times 

Walls of parcel pickup lockers are also a fairly common sight.

A man in a red jacket loads packages into a bright green wall of lockers in China.
A delivery worker leaves packages at a residential compound's self-pickup and drop-off service box in Beijing.NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images

And in some neighborhoods picking up an online order is even lower tech with shelves stationed outside gated communities.

Metal shelves sit outside the fence of a gated community and four people search for their packages on the shelves.
Residents pick up their packages at the entrance of a gated community in Beijing, China.Guo Haipeng/VCG via Getty Images

Lockers are popular in densely populated areas like big cities where packages may be easily stolen, but they're also used in places where residents are spread out like rural Canada.

A smiling man in a blue jacket and red cap opens a locker in a dark green set of lockers on the side of the road.
Some rural mail delivery was cut off by Canada Post over safety fears for carriers delivering by car who can't pull far enough off the road to put mail in boxes. Rural residents must now drive up to six kilometers to retrieve their mail from temporary grouped boxes.Jim Wilkes/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Source: CBC

Sometimes remote places are easier to reach via waterways, like in the Cranberry Isles in Maine where the United States Postal Service sends a mail boat rather than a mail truck.

A white boat surrounded by other boats in a harbor
The mail boat sometimes brings in needed resources like doctors in addition to mail to the Cranberry Isles on the islands off the Maine coast.Ellie Markovitch for The Washington Post via Getty Images

People on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, also sometimes receive deliveries by boat.

A man wearing a red uniform jacket sits in a boat withe a small motor and hands a package to a woman in Thailand.
Nopadol Choihirun is one of Bangkok's last remaining postmen to deliver mail by boat to waterfront homes in low-lying parts of the capital.AFP PHOTO / Lillian SUWANRUMPHA

In Venice, Italy, boats are the fastest way to get around by far — and that includes package delivery. Traveling by boat is essential to avoid the tourist-jammed streets.

A yellow DHL boat full of packages is parked dockside in Venice, Italy.
A loaded DHL delivery boat sits dockside in Venice, Italy.Gisela Schober/Getty Images

In Berlin, Germany, DHL, which is owned by the German postal service, uses waterways to keep out of traffic.

A bright yellow boat goes down a very still river in front of office buildings in Berlin, Germany.
A solar-powered DHL boat travels along the Spree river in Berlin, Germany.REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

And in the Netherlands, boats get bicycle couriers closer to their destination for time-sensitive deliveries.

A man in a red and yellow DHL uniform lifts a bicycle off of a yellow, DHL-branded river barge while the boat driver observes.
Called a "floating service center", this boat operated by DHL Express was launched over a decade ago as a way to more efficiently transport express deliveries in Amsterdam.REUTERS/Robin van Lonkhuijsen/United Photos

Smaller more nimble vehicles often make deliveries possible in congested cities like downtown Bangkok.

A man in a orange jacket and red helmet rides a motor bike. The back is stuffed with cardboard packages and one has the Amazon logo.
A delivery man for a courier company transports packages on motorcycle in Bangkok on August 11, 2020.Romeo GACAD / AFP

In famously congested London, UPS uses eQuad electric bicycles to get around traffic.

A white man in a suit drive a 4-wheeled brown cycle with the UPS logo on the side.
Driven here by UPS’s head of fleet maintenance, these electric eQuad eclectic cycles allow secure package delivery vehicles to use the bike lane to avoid traffic.REUTERS/Nick Carey

Source: Reuters

To deliver in even more extreme congestion, a startup called Favela Brasil Xpress has begun using tricycles to get through Sao Paulo, Brazil's crowded favelas.

An employee of the Favela Brasil Xpress transport company drives a vehicle carrying packages that will be delivered to residents of the Paraisopolis favela, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on December 1, 2021.
Delivery workers for Brazilian start-up Favela Xpress dare to go where traditional companies won't: Brazil's favelas.Filipe Araujo/AFP via Getty Images

Source: AP

Drone delivery is very slowly growing in the US, but in countries with more rural populations, like Rwanda, it's catching on.

Zipline
After delivering medical supplies during the pandemic, Zipline drones expanded to e-commerce deliveries in December.Zipline

Source: TechCrunch

Drones are spreading in Texas though, as Walmart's pandemic-inspired delivery program is expanding to Arizona and Florida.

A woman in a black top and blue jeans waits for a drone to drop a package in the driveway of her small home in Texas.
A resident watches as a drone delivers a COVID-19 self collection test kit to her home, after being ordered from Walmart, amid a coronavirus surge on November 20, 2020 in El Paso, Texas. Residents who live within 1.5 miles of the Walmart Supercenter in East El Paso were eligible for the free kitsMario Tama/Getty Images

Source: FreightWaves

In some places, like Alaska's smaller villages, deliveries by air are literally the only option due to extreme cold.

A pile of boxes sits on a snowy tarmac as with a plane in the background.
A pile of deliveries sits on the tarmac of the airport in the Native Village of St. Michael, Alaska, population 400. Transportation from villages to Nome is limited to air travel.AP Photo/Wong Maye-E

Source: Alaska Native News

Germany's North Sea Islands also require some unique mail service since the island of Baltrum has no cars (and no street names).

A man in jeans and a black and yellow short ride a tricycle with large cargo baskets on the front and back through a field.
Andre Krandick, postman, distributes letters and parcels on the East Frisian island of Baltrum.Sina Schuldt/picture alliance via Getty Images

Source: Germany Travel 

Mackinac Island in the US state of Michigan also requires delivery companies like UPS to make adjustments to the norm. No cars are allowed, so UPS drivers deliver with horses and carts.

A white horse pulls a cart full of cardboard packages behind a UPS driver in a brown uniform pushing a hand truck with more packages.
A UPS driver delivers packages on Mackinac Island Michigan, using a horse drawn cart.AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

Source: Detroit Free Press 

Germany's Neuwerk island also challenges the local post office since its famed mud flats are a protected national landmark. Horses are the only way to make it through the mud.

Two brown horses pull a yellow carriage and a man in a black and yellow jackets stand up in the carriage.
A mailman stands on a mud flat carriage of the postal service on Neuwerk island, Germany. For 20 years, Neuwerk island did not have its own post office. Since then, the mailman brings the post three times per week during winter and up to six times per week during summer across the mud flat from Cuxhaven to the island.Christian Charisius/picture alliance via Getty Images

Source: World Heritage

Germany's mudflats also led Knud Knudsen to volunteer as the mail carrier on a tiny islet with three inhabitants in the North Sea.

An older man wearing a red jacket walks toward the camera on a paved road running through a field.
Knud Knudsen makes the trek to Hallig Suederoog Islet two to three times a week by walking across the mudflats at low tide. Knudsen, born on Pellworm, works at the local coast guard and volunteers as the postman for Hallig Suederoog.Alexander Koerner/Getty Images

Source: DW

Even in dryer climates, animals are still used to deliver mail — like at the bottom of the Grand Canyon in Arizona where mules deliver mail to the native people who live there five days per week.

A white mule is tied to a post loaded with package in the grand canyon.
The United State Postal Service still uses mules to deliver to the Havasupai people who live in the Grand Canyon.USPS

Read the original article on Business Insider

