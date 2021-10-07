MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Red Apple Stores announces its plans to return to New Waterford with a brand new The Bargain! Shop in an exciting new location. Since being closed in 2019, the Company has been planning to get back into the market. The opening date is still pending, but The Bargain! Shop is excited to welcome back its shoppers very soon.

The Bargain! Shop announces an exciting new store in New Waterford, Nova Scotia opening fall of 2021

"We are thrilled to reopen our doors in a community we call home," says Clinton Wolff, President & Chief Executive Officer of Red Apple Stores ULC. "We have been working hard to get back in business in New Waterford and look forward to seeing all our Customers after a few years. You will find the same great value and brand name products at huge savings once we reopen."

Stay tuned for more details on the reopening of The Bargain! Shop in New Waterford.

About Red Apple Stores

Red Apple Stores ULC is Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small-town general merchandise retail stores.

For the past 20 years, our stores—branded as The Bargain! Shop or Red Apple Stores—have been your reputable neighbourhood retailers, who bring you big-name brands, quality products, and big savings at convenient locations in your small towns. We offer some of the best deals and unexpected finds on your everyday needs, and we continually strive to excite and delight our Customers with all the brand name toys, home product, food and fashion—but at low, affordable prices! We are known in our communities for our super-friendly customer service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers and treating customers with dignity and respect.

One of our core values is serving our communities. From holiday food and toy drives to other charitable events throughout the year, we love giving back to the neighbourhoods that we do business in.

Learn more about our stores at TheBargainShop.com or visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/TheBargainShopStores

