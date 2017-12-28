Barford scores 19, Arkansas wins season-high 5th straight

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) -- Jaylen Barford told anyone who would listen before the season that he had spent much of the offseason working on his 3-point shot.

Even the Arkansas senior couldn't have known the results of his work would have turned out this good.

Barford continued his season-long assault from behind the arc while scoring 19 points in the Razorbacks 95-68 win over CSU Bakersfield on Wednesday night.

The 6-foot-3 guard scored 12 of his points in the second half, and he finished 8 of 12 from the field - including 3 of 5 3-pointers. Two of his makes from behind the arc came late in the game when he scored eight straight points for Arkansas (10-2), which struggled to put away a Roadrunners team that trailed by only four points at halftime.

Barford also added a step-back rainbow jumper and layup on which he changed hands and spun the ball off the backboard with his left hand.

''Jaylen is a shot-maker; he can make some tough shots,'' Arkansas coach Mike Anderson said. ''... He's always been a gifted scorer, but I think now he's playing even a lot more selectively.''

Five players finished in double figures for the Razorbacks, with Daryl Macon adding 16 points, Anton Beard 15, Darious Hall a career-high 14 and Dustin Thomas 10. Freshman Daniel Gafford also had a career-best 12 rebounds, but it was Barford who sparked the Razorbacks to a 67.7 percent (21 of 31) shooting percentage in the second half.

Barford shot just 26.6 percent on 3-pointers in his first season with the Razorbacks after transferring from junior college a year ago. After his offseason work, the senior entered Wednesday ninth in the Southeastern Conference on 3-pointers - connecting on 45.1 percent of his shots from deep.

He raised that percentage on Wednesday while also matching his season average of 18.5 points per game.