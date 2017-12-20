Barford scores 18 to lead surging Arkansas past ORU 104-69

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) -- Jaylen Barford feels like there's little doubt Arkansas has played like one of the best 25 teams in the country so far this season.

Actually, the senior guard thinks the Razorbacks are among the best, period.

Barford scored 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting on Tuesday night, and Arkansas (9-2) continued to state its case for a national ranking with a dominating 104-69 win over Oral Roberts.

The Razorbacks entered the game seventh in the country in the NCAA's RPI ratings, and they have now won four games in a row. The win over the Golden Eagles (4-10) continued what's been a season-long stretch of blowout victories, raising the Razorbacks average margin of victory in its wins this season to 24.5 points per game - adding to a resume that includes convincing victories over Oklahoma, UConn and Minnesota.

''I think we are (among the 25 best),'' Barford said. ''... I don't see (anybody) else plays like we do, this fast paced and getting in lanes and just tenacious on defense. I think we are.''

Barford, the fourth-leading scorer in the Southeastern Conference at 18.6 points per game, was coming off his first single-digit scoring effort of the season in a win over Troy . The senior had nine points in the first half against ORU and added a career-best five steals - part of a season-high 27 turnovers forced by Arkansas.

''He played good basketball the other night; he just didn't make shots,'' Arkansas coach Mike Anderson said. ''Tonight, he made shots. He played defense and he made shots. That's what good players do.''

As good as Barford was, he had plenty of help from the rest of the Razorbacks. Six players finished in double figures for Arkansas, with C.J. Jones adding 15 points on five 3-pointers. Anton Beard and Daryl Macon scored 14 each, with Macon scoring all of his points in the second half, and Daniel Gafford had 12 and Darious Hall 11.