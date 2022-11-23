‘I barely leave my home’: Lena Dunham was ‘surprised’ to hear Melissa Joan Hart rumours as she denies ‘feud’

Isobel Lewis
·2 min read

Lena Dunham has said that she’s “not in a feud with anyone” as she shut down rumours of animosity between her and Melissa Joan Hart.

Last week, anonymous gossip Instagram DeuxMoi posted a tip claiming that Sabrina the Teenage Witch star Hart “has it out” for Dunham.

A second tip alleged that Anjelica Houston, who has previously worked with Hart, had also said “some very nasty things” about the Girls creator.

Hart addressed the reported “rivalry” on Instagram by reposting DeuxMoi’s posts, writing: “We have no ‘beef’, and as far as I remember we haven’t even had the pleasure of meeting… â€‹â€‹Please be careful not to get caught up in the hateful rhetoric of these sites that promote division and spew crap to make a profit.”

On Tuesday (22 November), Dunham voiced her own side of the story as she called into celebrity podcast Who Weekly?, of which she is a known listener, to set the record straight.

“I could not help but hear your delightful segment on my purported feud,” she said. “And while I was obviously not going to comment on it, because why [would I], I thought that I would give my exclusive thoughts to Who Weekly?.

“I only found out about this feud because Melissa Joan Hart said how much she was hearing about this feud, but let’s just say I didn’t hear about this feud until Melissa Joan Hart talked about how much she was hearing about this feud. Do you know what I mean?”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart)

She continued: “So obviously, I’m not in a feud with anyone. I literally live in London and barely leave my home.”

Dunham added that she’d also never met Houston, before continuing: “Having never met any of the people involved in this story, and having barely exited my home since the year 2018, it was definitely a surprise and I’m not gonna say it didn’t tickle me.

“I am a consumer of fake gossip, so it’s always interesting to me to see how the sausage gets made and then to hear you guys eat the sausage, spit it back out, and make something new with it.”

She signed off the call with the words: “Love to everyone, including Melissa Joan Hart.”

