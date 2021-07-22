This Barefoot Dreams throw is discounted at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021 right now

Prepare for the colder weather season with this Barefoot Dreams throw blanket discounted at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021 right now.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

If you've been shopping the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021, you've probably been looking for something warm and chic for the months to come. That's where Barefoot Dreams comes in, with covetable items for cozying up on sale now.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

While the sale is currently only open to those with tiered Nordstrom memberships (the sale goes public on Wednesday, July 28), shoppers looking to dive into the department store's deals early can sign up for a Nordstrom credit card before Tuesday, July 27 to get immediate access to the sale and a $60 “Bonus Note” (like a gift card) that can be used on purchases.

Ready to buy? Get set to snuggle on the couch with this Barefoot Dreams throw blanket, on sale for $119.90. Normally $180, this cozy blanket comes in 10 neutral animal prints that complement a range of décors. When we tried the blanket, we found it super soft and super plush—on par with getting wrapped in an ultra-soft Ugg boot. It was also long enough to cover your feet, but not so bulky that it takes over your couch.

Celebrities and shoppers love this blanket that's now on sale for more than $60 off.

Not only is this throw a favorite of celebs (ahem, Chrissy Teigen), but customers adore the blanket, too. It has a strong 4.7-star rating, with many praising its softness (and the machine washability).

This stylish throw blanket is one of many cozy items from Barefoot Dreams that you can get for comfy prices at Nordstrom right now—shop fast to get your snuggle on.

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021: Shop this Barefoot Dreams throw now