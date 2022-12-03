Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Barefoot Dreams’ cozy cardigans are 50% off at Nordstrom — stock up for winter now!

Jeanine Edwards
·2 min read

Consider this my way of sounding the alarm. Right now, a bunch of Barefoot Dreams’ best-selling CozyChic Lite cardigans are on sale at Nordstrom for up to 50% off.

Seasoned shoppers already know to drop what they’re doing and add to their cart ASAP, but if you’re unfamiliar with Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite, allow me to get you up to speed. This soft, plush fabric feels amazing against your skin because it’s so smooth and stretchy. It’s a bit textured and perfect for lounging at home or standing on the sidelines at a soccer game, but it doesn’t look at all sloppy.

Normally, a Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite would set you back more than $100, which is why this Nordstrom sale is such a big deal. It’s not often that you can snag a Barefoot Dreams cardigan for half off, so do not hesitate to buy a few to live in over the next few months. One important note: Act fast! These sweaters will sell out quickly.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite® Circle Cardigan, $58 - $116 (Orig. $116)

$58 $116 at Nordstrom

This Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite® Circle Cardigan has a flattering silhouette that defines your waistline. It's on sale in two colors, so grab them both.

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite® Long Cardigan, $60 - $120 (Orig. $120)

$60 $120 at Nordstrom

Perfect with leggings or joggers, this Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite® Long Cardigan is flattering and so comfy.

Barefoot Dreams Longline Shawl Collar Cardigan, $88.80 - $148 (Orig. $148)

$88.80 $148 at Nordstrom

Peep the polished shawl collar on this Barefoot Dreams Longline Cardigan. It adds instant elegance and sophistication, aka "old money" vibes.

The post Barefoot Dreams' cozy cardigans are 50% off at Nordstrom — stock up for winter now! appeared first on In The Know.

