Barclays beats forecasts as it sets aside another £600m for COVID losses

Barclays (BARC.L) has beaten forecasts for income, profits, and loss provisions in the third quarter.

The bank said on Friday it had set aside another £608m ($781m) to cover expected future losses, even as profits at the bank rose.

Barclays’ third quarter results showed revenue slipped 6% to £5.2bn, while pre-tax profit rose over 350% to £1.1bn.

Both measures beat forecasts. Analysts had expected the bank to report net income of £4.8bn in the quarter and a pre-tax profit of £507m.

Barclays was boosted by buoyant activity at it investment bank and markets business, while the core UK business also returned to profit.

“In this historically challenging year for our customers and clients we have continued to provide huge support to help people through the social and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Barclays chief executive Jes Staley said in a statement.

“This remains a priority, alongside maintaining the financial integrity of the firm and keeping our colleagues safe.”

The bank has provided 640,000 payment holidays to customers so far this year and has facilitated loans worth £25bn to businesses under UK government support schemes.

The third quarter loss provision take total loss buffers to £4.3bn so far this year. The £608m set aside in the quarter was below forecasts of another £1bn of credit loss provisions.Staley pointed out that the provision was also 63% lower than the amount set aside in the second quarter.

“We expect the impairment charge in the second half of the year to be materially lower than the first half,” he said in a statement.

Earlier this year, the Bank of England ordered banks to suspend dividends and share buybacks in light of the pandemic.

“The board recognises the importance of capital returns to shareholders and will provide an update on its policy and dividends at full year results,” Staley said.

