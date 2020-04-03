Barclays moves AGM to London to comply with coronavirus rules

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays <BARC.L> has switched its annual general meeting (AGM) due to take place on May 7 from Glasgow to London and said shareholders would not be able to attend in person.

The bank followed other big British financial firms such as Standard Life Aberdeen <SLA.L> in banning in-person attendance, complying with rules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"Barclays very much regrets the need to impose this restriction on attendance as it regards the AGM as an important date in the Company's corporate calendar," it said on Friday, adding that shareholders will be able to vote electronically.

Investors are due to vote on proposals to bind Barclays to tougher commitments on ending fossil fuel financing.

They will also vote on the bank's own version of the measures, which it announced in response to the motion by shareholders, which commit it to an 'ambition' to have net zero carbon emissions by 2050.





(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Alexander Smith)