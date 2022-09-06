Do Barclays' (LON:BARC) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Barclays (LON:BARC). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Check out our latest analysis for Barclays

How Quickly Is Barclays Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. Impressively, Barclays has grown EPS by 19% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Our analysis has highlighted that Barclays' revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. While we note Barclays achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 10% to UK£23b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Barclays' forecast profits?

Story continues

Are Barclays Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

While Barclays insiders did net UK£462k selling stock over the last year, they invested UK£937k, a much higher figure. An optimistic sign for those with Barclays in their watchlist. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by company insider James Staley for UK£300k worth of shares, at about UK£1.78 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Barclays insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they hold UK£23m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. While their ownership only accounts for 0.09%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Shareholders have more to smile about than just insiders adding more shares to their already sizeable holdings. That's because Barclays' CEO, Venkat Venkatakrishnan, is paid at a relatively modest level when compared to other CEOs for companies of this size. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Barclays, with market caps over UK£7.0b, is around UK£4.4m.

The Barclays CEO received UK£3.1m in compensation for the year ending December 2021. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Barclays Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Barclays' raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Barclays that you need to be mindful of.

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. So if you like the sound of Barclays, you'll probably love this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here