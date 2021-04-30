Barclays boss predicts biggest economic boom since 1948

Simon Jack - Business editor
·2 min read

The UK is about to experience its biggest economic boom since the aftermath of World War Two, according to Barclays boss Jes Staley.

His upbeat assessment came as Barclays revealed its profits for the first three months of this year had more than doubled from a year earlier to £2.4bn.

"We estimate the UK economy will grow at its fastest rate since 1948. That's pretty spectacular," he said.

The vaccine programme and built-up savings will help to drive the rebound.

Mr Staley said that a combination of the successful vaccine rollout and Barclays' estimate of an extra £200bn sitting in customer and company bank accounts meant the UK would join the US in seeing some of the fastest economic growth in decades.

The boost in Barclays' latest profits was almost entirely driven by a more confident view on how many of its loans would be repaid.

This time last year, the bank set aside more than £2bn to cover the risks that borrowers would be unable to repay all of their debts. This time round they are setting aside just £55m.

Interestingly, Barclays - unlike other big banks in the UK and US - have decided not to adjust previous estimates of bad loan previsions, but hinted that they will do so in future.

Woman at Barclays cash point
Woman at Barclays cash point

It will be equally interesting to watch just how much of their total £9bn kitty for future estimated debt defaults they are prepared to reconsider.

Assuming the worst regarding future defaults is sometimes called "stuffing the cookie jar" - a jar that can be raided when needed to boost future earnings. All banks do this to a greater or lesser degree,

But Mr Staley seems convinced that despite virus-related disasters in developing economies such as India and new lockdowns in developed counties such as Japan, the overall picture looks to be improving.

He also concedes that many business sectors (like hospitality and leisure) have faced desperately challenging circumstances and it is unclear how many of the five million workers still on furlough can expect to return to full-time work.

There are many business owners who will not recognise the rosy picture he paints of the UK's economic future.

It is probably wrong to talk in terms of an economic boom after we have seen the biggest economic downturn in 300 years, but Mr Staley is in tune with his US counterparts when he hopes and expects that, for him and his many business customers, the worst is behind us.

Latest Stories

  • 2021 NFL draft: Round 1 instant grades

    Here are knee-jerk reactions to Night 1 of the NFL draft. Feel free to hold it against us years from now.

  • Kevin Porter Jr. drops 50 on the Bucks one day after $50K strip club fine

    The 50-point outburst came one day after the league fined him $50,000 for attending a Miami strip club.

  • 2021 NFL draft live blog: Follow first-round picks on Yahoo Sports

    With a loaded 2021 NFL draft class stockpiled with quarterbacks, plenty of teams are hoping their future will be brighter after this weekend.

  • Brewers place Corbin Burnes on IL, decline to say why

    One of the hottest pitchers in MLB just got sidelined.

  • Alabama ties 2004 Miami for most first-round picks in single NFL draft

    The Crimson Tide have 10 first-rounders in the last two years.

  • NFL draft: 49ers end the suspense with the third pick, take North Dakota State QB Trey Lance

    The 49ers finally ended a big mystery on Thursday night with the third pick.

  • Report: Tim Tebow worked out for Jaguars, trying for comeback as TE

    Tim Tebow is back. Again. Some more.

  • Why Nikola Jokic is the MVP

    In a season in which no one has been themselves, the Nuggets have remained the Nuggets, which is why Jokic is the MVP.

  • Kyle Lowry on 600th game with Raptors, conversation with OG after rookie season

    Point guard Kyle Lowry discusses playing his 600th game as a Toronto Raptor and the Philadelphia Eagles' first-round pick in this year's NFL Draft.

  • Anaheim Ducks goalie Ryan Miller to retire at end of season

    Anaheim Ducks goalie Ryan Miller will retire at the conclusion of the season, ending the 18-year career of the winningest American-born goaltender in NHL history.

  • Freddie Gillespie on new contract, viral Miley Cyrus video

    Toronto Raptors forward Freddie Gillespie discusses his emotions after signing a two-year contract, and the response he received from a viral video that showed him dancing and singing to Miley Cyrus’ ‘Party in the U.S.A.’

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • NFL Draft Round 1: Trey Lance, Justin Fields & Mac Jones surprises highlight otherwise chalky night

    Liz Loza, Matt Harmon & Dalton Del Don recap the good, the bad and the ugly from night one of the 2021 NFL Draft.

  • UFC releases Diego Sanchez as Dana White blasts his ‘bats*** nuts' coach Joshua Fabia

    The ignominious release ends Sanchez’s legendary UFC career. Sanchez is 30-13 in MMA and 19-13 in the UFC.

  • Smith leads stellar D-backs' bullpen in 5-3 win over Rockies

    PHOENIX — Caleb Smith doesn't mind admitting he was angry at being pulled from Arizona's starting rotation after one ineffective start at the beginning of the season. In fact, he still is. But instead of moping, he got better. Now he's among the reasons the Diamondbacks are suddenly playing good baseball. Smith was one of five Arizona relievers who threw a scoreless inning on Thursday night, which allowed Arizona time to rally for a 5-3 win over the Colorado Rockies. After a 5-10 start to the season, the D-backs are now 13-12. “Anything they want me to do, I'll do,” Smith said. “And I'll do it with a smile — well maybe not a smile on my face — but to the best of my ability. And I won't complain about it.” The Rockies built a 3-0 lead by the third inning after Charlie Blackmon, Trevor Story and Ryan McMahon all had run-scoring hits. But the Diamondbacks responded with a run in the third and two more in the fourth to tie the game. Josh Rojas' solo homer to right field — his second of the season — cut the D-backs' deficit to 3-2. Arizona's decisive rally came in the seventh when Eduardo Escobar tripled into the right-centre gap, scoring Josh VanMeter. David Peralta followed with a single that brought home Escobar, and the D-backs had their final 5-3 margin. Arizona right-hander Luke Weaver lasted just four innings, giving up three runs on five hits and four walks. But the D-backs' bullpen was excellent: Chris Devenski, Taylor Clarke, Smith (2-1), Kevin Ginkel and Stefan Crichton all pitched a scoreless inning. “These guys came out on the attack,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said. “I could feel it in the dugout.” Smith stuck out the side in the seventh. He had about as good of an inning as a reliever can have: 13 pitches, nine swinging strikes, three strikeouts and a zero on the scoreboard. The left-hander said he watched some tape from his more successful 2019 season that gave him a few hints on how to improve his performance. Smith said that while he was mad about the decision to move him to the bullpen, he also understood. He didn't throw the ball particularly well during spring training and gave up four runs in three innings during his only start. “If you take it negatively and mope around, you're not any help to the team,” Smith said. Since his move to the bullpen, Smith has given up just one run over 12 2/3 innings while striking out 16. Crichton earned his third save. Colorado's Robert Stephenson (0-1) took the loss, giving up two runs, including one earned, in the seventh. Arizona finished with 12 hits. “You saw the Diamondbacks throw five guys and they each put up a zero," Rockies manager Bud Black said. "We threw three guys, Stephenson got nicked, and that’s the ball game.” ADDING ADAMS The Rockies selected the contract of veteran first baseman Matt Adams from the team’s alternate training site. The 32-year-old was signed by Colorado in late March. He’s a career .259 hitter with 118 homers and 397 RBIs in stints with St. Louis, Washington and Atlanta. To make room on the roster, the Rockies optioned outfielder Sam Hilliard to their alternate training site. They also designated right-hander Ashton Goudeau for assignment. Goudeau was claimed off waivers by the Rockies in April from the Los Angeles Dodgers. Adams came into the game as a pinch hitter in the ninth but struck out looking to end the game. TRAINER'S ROOM Diamondbacks: Devenski (restricted list) was added back to the roster after three outings at the alternate site. Devenski left the team shortly after opening day because of personal issues. He gave up two runs over two innings in his first two outings of the season before his absence. ... The team optioned RHP Yoan Lopez to the alternate site to make room for Devenski. Lopez had a 6.30 ERA in 11 appearances. UP NEXT The Rockies and Diamondbacks meet for the second game of the four-game series on Friday night. Colorado will send RHP Jon Gray (3-1, 2.54 ERA) to the mound. He'll face Arizona LHP Madison Bumgarner (2-2, 6.31), who is making his first appearance since throwing a seven-inning no-hitter against the Braves on Sunday. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports David Brandt, The Associated Press

  • Packers GM: 'We are not going to trade Aaron Rodgers'

    Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst says he can't envision any scenario in which he would deal quarterback Aaron Rodgers. “We are not going to trade Aaron Rodgers,” Gutekunst said Thursday night after the first round of the NFL draft. ESPN reported in the hours leading up to the draft that Rodgers doesn’t want to come back to the Packers. The ESPN report, citing unidentified sources, said the Packers have offered to extend the reigning MVP's contract and that team CEO Mark Murphy, Gutekunst and coach Matt LaFleur each met with Rodgers during the off-season. Gutekust responded to the report by saying that “we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond.” He expanded on those remarks late Thursday following the Packers' first-round selection of Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes. “I’m not going to speak for Aaron, but I think obviously we have a really good team and I do think he’ll play for us again,” Gutekunst said. “Like I said, we’re going to work toward that and we’ve been working toward that on a number of different fronts. The value that he adds to our football is really immeasurable, you know what I mean? He brings so much to the table not only as a player but as a leader. He’s so important to his teammates, to his coaches, so yeah, that’s the goal.” San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch acknowledged he had checked with the Packers about Rodgers' potential availability and was quickly rebuffed. The 49ers selected North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance with the third overall pick. “We inquired and it was a quick end to the conversation,” Lynch said. “It wasn’t happening.” Without going into specifics, Gutekunst said Packers officials had communicated with Rodgers on Thursday. Rodgers, 37, has spent his entire career with Green Bay since the Packers selected him with the 24th overall pick in the 2005 draft. But his long-term future has been a topic of speculation ever since the Packers traded up four spots in the first round to select Rodgers’ potential successor, Utah State quarterback Jordan Love, with the 26th overall pick in last year’s draft. Rodgers acknowledged after last year’s draft that he was surprised by the Love selection and that it complicated his hopes of finishing his career at Green Bay. “I certainly look back to last year’s draft and just kind of, maybe some of the communication issues we could have done better,” Gutekunst said. “There’s no doubt about it. The draft’s an interesting thing. It can kind of unfold differently than you think it’s going to unfold and it happens pretty fast. But certainly I think looking back on it sitting where we sit today there could have been some communication things we did better.” Rodgers has three years remaining on his contract after signing a four-year, $134 million extension in August 2018. Even as Rodgers threw an NFL-leading 48 touchdown passes and earned his third MVP award last season, he referred to his future as a “beautiful mystery.” Following the Packers’ NFC championship game loss to Tampa Bay, Rodgers said that “a lot of guys’ futures are uncertain, myself included.” Rodgers attempted to clarify those postgame remarks less than a week later when he said on “The Pat McAfee Show” that “I don’t think there’s any reason why I wouldn’t be back” in 2021. “There’s conversations to be had. I’m going to have them with the right people,” Rodgers said at the time. “But it’s the same conversations we have every single year. There’s no big, ‘I’m going to come to the table with I need this, this and this.’ We have honest conversations about where we’re at every single year, whether that’s with Brian, Matt, Mark. I’ve had these conversations for years. That’s part of being a leader on the squad and having a pulse on the team and the direction we’re going.” This continues an eventful stretch for Rodgers, who got engaged to actress Shailene Woodley and had a guest-hosting stint on “Jeopardy!” Rodgers said he’d like to be the permanent host and that he believed he could work it around his football schedule. Green Bay drafted Rodgers while eventual Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre was still on its roster. Rodgers spent his first three seasons backing up Favre, who announced his retirement in March 2008. When Favre came out of retirement later that year, the Packers traded him to the New York Jets and ushered in Rodgers’ arrival as their starting quarterback. ___ AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow contributed to this report. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Steve Megargee, The Associated Press

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Rashod Bateman to the Baltimore Ravens

    Rashod Bateman is an interesting receiver prospect, but it could be tough for him to make an immediate impact on the run-heavy Ravens.

  • The 5 first-round quarterbacks are a harbinger for where the NFL draft is headed

    Every team is looking for a franchise quarterback, and for different reasons, more college prospects are worth betting on than ever before.

  • 10 things: Raptors completely fall apart versus Nuggets as play-in hopes fade

    Toronto's bench once again dropped the ball as the Nuggets ran away with it in the fourth quarter en route to a ten-point win over the Raptors.

  • Surprise: Denver Broncos pick DB Pat Surtain II in Round 1

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Football is in cornerback Pat Surtain II's blood. His father and namesake was a Pro Bowl cornerback who played 11 seasons with Miami and Kansas City before coaching his son at American Heritage High School in Florida. “I learned a lot from him,” the younger Surtain said Thursday night after the Denver Broncos made him a surprise selection with the ninth overall pick in the NFL draft. “Gaining his insight and perspective on things has helped me a lot on the field," Surtain said. "His game translates a lot into my game. Learning from him and having him teach me his techniques helped shape me up for the next level.” Asked about people saying he's already better than his dad, Surtain said, "I don’t try to be too cocky because he did his thing, and I still have to reach him. I’ve got to reach that steppingstone. This is just the start for me.” The younger Surtain, who starred at Alabama, has already bested his father, who played at Southern Miss, in one big category: his dad was selected 44th overall in the second round by the Dolphins in 1998. The Broncos were widely expected to pick a quarterback in the first round for just the fifth time in history, but they were able to grab the best defender on the board instead because of general manager George Paton's trade for veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater 24 hours earlier. After sending a 2021 sixth-round pick to Carolina for Bridgewater, who will compete with incumbent Drew Lock for the starting job, Paton bypassed quarterbacks Justin Fields and Mac Jones in Round 1. Fields went two picks later to Chicago and Jones, Surtain's teammate at Alabama, was chosen 15th overall by New England. “We're happy with the two quarterbacks we have here,” Paton said. “Drew's been working hard every day and Teddy's going to bring some experience to the room, some leadership. So, we're really excited for both quarterbacks. “We're always looking at every position and quarterback's another one, but we like the two we have." Paton, the former assistant GM in Minnesota, is familiar with Bridgewater, whom the Vikings selected with the 32nd overall pick in the 2014 draft. The Panthers, who are paying $7 million of the $10 million Bridgewater is due in 2021, are restructuring his deal to facilitate the trade that is expected to be finalized by Saturday. Since succeeding John Elway in January, Paton has focused on rebuilding Denver’s paper-thin secondary. He signed cornerbacks Kyle Fuller and Ronald Darby in free agency to go with Bryce Callahan and Michael Ojemudia and he re-signed safeties Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons. “I will benefit a lot learning from those guys," said Surtain, who is the second consecutive Alabama alum selected by Denver in the first round, following wide receiver Jerry Jeudy at No. 15 last year. Broncos fans may not like Denver bypassing a QB, especially after speculation they were in the middle of the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes given the reigning MVP's unhappiness with the Packers. Paton declined to say whether he had discussions with Green Bay about Rodgers: “You know, we're just going to focus on the draft right now and focus on Patrick Surtain and what a great player he is and we're excited to have him here.” Paton said three or four teams wanted to trade up to No. 9 but “it would have taken a haul to pass up Patrick Surtain.” The Broncos have foundered under centre ever since Peyton Manning retired a month after winning Super Bowl 50, churning through more quarterbacks than any team in the league over the last five years. The failures include first-round bust Paxton Lynch, trade duds Mark Sanchez and Joe Flacco and free agent flop Case Keenum. Instead of getting a QB to catch up with the likes of the AFC West's quarterbacks, they got a cornerback who can help contain those prolific passers. “I'm trying to be known as one of the best in the game," said Surtain, who will get the chance to do just that by facing Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Derek Carr twice a year. NEXT UP The Broncos own the 40th overall pick in Round 2 and 71st overall selection in Round 3. ___ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Arnie Stapleton, The Associated Press