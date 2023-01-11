Barclay to meet doctors in pay dispute

Doctors’ leaders are set to meet the Health Secretary amid a dispute over the pay of junior medics.

Steve Barclay said he is due to speak to unions on Wednesday to discuss industrial relations, but the British Medical Association (BMA) said the Health Secretary had cancelled the talks so he could give media interviews.

Addressing the current pay negotiations, Mr Barclay told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I met with the unions again on Monday, I’m meeting further with the doctors’ unions later today.

“We want to work constructively with the trade unions in terms of this year’s coming pay review body.”

But the BMA tweeted: “We see that Steve Barclay has told BBC R4 Today programme he is meeting with doctors later today.

“Actually he cancelled the 9am meeting we agreed so he could do media, and a further meeting is not yet agreed.

“Hopefully it will be soon.”

Around 45,000 members of the British Medical Association were balloted on the prospect of strike action on Monday, with the result due at the end of February.

The BMA has told the Government if there is a yes vote, junior doctors will begin their action with a 72-hour “full walkout” in March.

Junior doctors will not provide emergency care during any strike, the BMA has said, adding trusts will need to arrange emergency cover to ensure patient safety.