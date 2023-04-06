Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong and Pedri could return against Getafe in La Liga clash

The absence of star players such as Frenkie de Jong, Ousmane Dembele and Pedri was felt acutely, as the Catalans failed to mount a convincing challenge against their opponents in the second leg encounter to lose 4-1 on aggregate. Barcelona's recent form has been hampered by injuries to key players, with De Jong and Pedri both sidelined in recent weeks. However, there is good news for fans of the Catalan club, as a recent report from Diario SPORT suggested that both players are on the road to recovery and could be available for selection in the coming weeks. While De Jong is still recovering from a hamstring injury, the Dutchman is expected to be fit for the upcoming La Liga match against Getafe. The Barcelona medical team is said to be confident that he will be able to return to action, despite not being fully-fit for the Real Madrid clash. Pedri, on the other hand, suffered a relapse during his recovery from injury, which delayed his return to the first team. However, the young midfielder has been making steady progress in recent days and may be available for selection against Getafe, although his fitness will be assessed in the days leading up to Monday's game. Barcelona's prospects for the rest of the season will depend heavily on the availability of these two key players, who have been instrumental in the team's success so far this year. With Getafe set to provide a tough test for the Catalan club, the return of de Jong and Pedri could prove crucial in securing a vital victory and keep them on top of the La Liga table.

