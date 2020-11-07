Barcelona's Ansu Fati injures knee, taken off at halftime

BARCELONA, Spain — Barcelona forward Ansu Fati injured his left knee in Saturday's 5-2 win against Real Betis in the Spanish league.

Barcelona said the 18-year-old forward, who was substituted at halftime, has a torn meniscus.

Fati has set several precocious scoring records since joining Barcelona’s senior squad last season. He became Spain’s youngest-ever scorer in an international match in September.

He has scored five goals in 10 appearances this season for Barcelona.

Barcelona says that his “treatment to be followed will be determined in the coming days.”

The Associated Press