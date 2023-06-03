Barcelona vs Wolfsburg live stream: How to watch Women’s Champions League final for FREE on TV in UK today

The Women’s Champions League final takes place today (PA)

Barcelona are out to complete another momentous season by defeating Wolfsburg in the Women’s Champions League final today.

The champions of Spain, who suffered their only defeat at the hands of Madrid CFF on the final day, are out to go one better than last season when a potentially perfect campaign was ended by Lyon in the final.

Wolfsburg came up just short in their bid to win the Frauen-Bundesliga yet can secure a first European crown since going back-to-back in 2013 and 2014.

Barcelona have only won the Champions League once, as part of an historic treble in 2021, and edged Chelsea in the semi-finals to reach the final.

English opposition were also narrowly beaten by Wolfsburg, who booked their trip to Eindhoven by defeating Arsenal.

How to watch Barcelona vs Wolfsburg

TV channel: In the UK, the Women’s Champions League final will be exclusively broadcast on the DAZN network.

Live stream: Fans can tune in for free via the DAZN YouTube channel, with subscribers able to access the game through the channel’s app and website.