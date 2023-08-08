Barcelona vs Tottenham LIVE! Joan Gamper Trophy match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Barcelona vs Tottenham - LIVE!

Tottenham bring their pre-season to an end as they take on Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy this evening. The new campaign is just a few days away, with Spurs facing Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday, and this clash at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium is the final opportunity to impress before the serious business begins.

Ange Postecoglou’s side cruised to a 5-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday, with a strong lineup named in north London. There is plenty of rotation tonight as a result, as Richarlison gets his chance to lead the line and Manor Solomon also starts. Harry Kane continues to be linked with a move to Bayern Munich and has stayed in London.

Barcelona have not lost their traditional curtain-raiser since 2012 and the LaLiga holders are full of confidence as it stands, having cruised to victory over Real Madrid earlier in the summer. Follow Barcelona vs Tottenham with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Barcelona vs Tottenham latest news

GOAL! Torres equalises late on

GOAL! Second for Skipp as Spurs take lead

GOAL! Skipp gets Spurs level

GOAL! Lewandowski fires home early opener

20:52 , Matt Verri

89 mins: Sarr on for Bissouma for the final couple of minutes. Great performance from Bissouma, certanly put himself in contention for first-team starts heading into the new season.

Spurs win the ball back after a loose pass from Alonso, Scarlett makes the run in behind but it’s far too heavy for him.

20:50 , Matt Verri

87 mins: Yamal it was with the assist for Torres’ goal and he continues to look a huge threat, winning a free-kick just outside the area. He’s 16...

Alonso looks to fool everyone and whips an effort at goal, so much power on it and Vicario is quickly across to tip it over the bar.

20:47 , Matt Verri

84 mins: Space really opening up now and it’s suiting Barcelona, they look as dangerous as they have all match.

Youngsters that have come on for the hosts are looking to make an impression and they are doing just that. Spurs under pressure.

Story continues

GOAL! Barcelona 2-2 Tottenham | Ferran Torres 81'

20:45 , Matt Verri

Out of nothing!

Just a long ball over the top, Reguilon caught out. Ball played across the face of goal and Torres is there in the middle for a simple enough finish.

20:44 , Matt Verri

80 mins: Bissouma has been superb all match and it’s yet more wonderful footwork, skipping away from the challenges on the edge of the Barcelona box and he is tripped by Romeu.

About a yard outside the box, Porro and Lo Celso standing over it.

Lo Celso... woeful. Basically chips it straight at Ter Stegen.

20:41 , Matt Verri

78 mins: Corner for Spurs, Lo Celso in no rush as he goes over to take it.

Whipped in right on top of Ter Stegen, not hugely convincing as he parries it straight out to the edge of the box. Nobody there in a white shirt to take advantage.

20:39 , Matt Verri

75 mins: Spence playing very advanced since coming on, pushing all the way up on the right wing.

Has the security of Porro behind him, so plenty of freedom to get forward whenever he can.

Another Spurs change is missed, Richarlison not moving particularly well as he trudges off. Scarlett on.

20:35 , Matt Verri

72 mins: Lo Celso continues to look confident on the ball, draws the foul and wins a cheap free-kick for his side.

The Spurs boss does now turn to his bench. Perisic replaced by Spence, with Devine on for Skipp.

20:33 , Matt Verri

70 mins: So impressive from Spurs, Barcelona pressing high but the visitors play their way out of trouble.

Brilliant footwork from Bissouma, turns away from trouble and gets the ball away as he is fouled. Referee blows the whistle... should really have played advantage. Richarlison not happy.

He might not be, but Postecoglou certainly will be with what he’s seeing.

20:30 , Matt Verri

67 mins: Sanchez again called into action, yet another sliding challenge as Barcelona look to be in. He continues to time those really well.

Hosts are starting to pile on the pressure, Torres nods the ball towards the near post and Vicario turns it behind for another corner.

This one is deep, Richarlison there and flicks it away to safety.

So far, so good for Spurs

20:29 , Matt Verri

Promising signs for Spurs. This is the kind of team that might’ve been thrown together in Europe or a domestic cup in recent years & been incredibly underwhelming. But the philosophy is clear to see here & players previously written off (Sanchez, GLC) are looking good. — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) August 8, 2023

20:28 , Matt Verri

64 mins: Great defending from Sanchez to deny Torres an equaliser seconds after coming on. The Spurs defender has played pretty well tonight.

No sign of Postecoglou turning to his bench yet, imagine Son will come on and get some minutes later in the match.

20:26 , Matt Verri

62 mins: Changes for Barcelona, as we tick past the hour mark.

Lewandowski, Gavi, Ter Stegen, Raphinha, Pedri and Balde come off. Torres, Fati, Gundogan, Alonso, Abde, Pena all on.

20:24 , Matt Verri

60 mins: Big save! Barcelona on the ropes, Tottenham pushing for a third.

That Pedri effort hasn’t got the hosts going, they spend the next two minutes pinned back in their own box. Perisic’s cut-back falls for Porro, his shot takes a slight deflection and Ter Stegen just about keeps it out.

Bissouma pulled back, free-kick Spurs. Too far out for a shot this time, Porro clips it to the back post and Perisic can’t keep it in play.

20:22 , Matt Verri

58 mins: More like it from Barcelona, rare promising attack for them.

Ball fizzed inside, Pedri takes it away from Sanchez with his first touch and then fires over the bar on the stretch with his second.

20:20 , Matt Verri

56 mins: Garcia too keen on the edge of the box, catches Lo Celso and it’s a free-kick for Spurs in a brilliant position. Get Maddison on the plane to Barcelona immediately.

It’s Dier standing over it, pulling rank wearing the captain’s armband. Into the wall, bobbles away for a corner. Not sure he’ll be on the next one.

20:17 , Matt Verri

53 mins: The hosts very, very nearly open Spurs up.

Balde with a lovely pass in behind the Tottenham defence, Lewandowski makes the run and he is not far away from getting a touch on it as Vicario gratefully sees it run through to him.

20:13 , Matt Verri

50 mins: Barcelona free-kick on the byline, Sanchez seeing the ball out of play and he caught Raphinha with a hand to the face. Very soft. Great position though for Barcelona, Raphinha has made a miraculous recovery and will take it.

They go for something clever, Lewandowski peeling away to the edge of the box and Raphinha plays it low towards him. Perisic reads it and gets a foot in.

20:11 , Matt Verri

48 mins: No changes from either side at the break.

Barcelona straight on the front foot at the start of the half, Balde tries to skip past Porro but the Spurs man swiftly gets his body in the way. Good defending that.

Back underway!

20:09 , Matt Verri

Up and running again in Spain!

How Lewandowski opened the scoring

20:05 , Matt Verri

Options off the bench...

19:58 , Matt Verri

Will be interesting to see how many changes the two managers make during the second-half.

Fitness levels should be high with the season just a few days away, but neither Xavi or Postecoglou will want to risk any injuries. Here’s a reminder of the two benches:

Barcelona subs: Dest, Martinez, Fati, Ferran, Lenglet, Pena, Gundogan, Christensen, Abde, Alonso, Roberto, Astralaga, Yamal, Lopez, Alarcon, Valle

Tottenham subs: Austin, Gunter, Royal, Spece, Phillips, Davies, Sarr, Devine, Son, Scarlett

Great run, great header!

19:54 , Matt Verri

HT: Barcelona 1-2 Tottenham

19:51 , Matt Verri

Big, big chance for Barcelona to equalise. Raphinha whips a brilliant ball into the box, Romeu free in the middle and he heads wide. Should have scored.

And that’s half-time - Spurs take a lead into the break.

They fell behind inside three minutes, as Lewandowski fired home, but a Skipp brace has them in front!

(REUTERS)

19:49 , Matt Verri

45+1 mins: Three minutes added on.

If Spurs can make it through this, Ange Postecoglou will be a very happy man. A lot to like about this Spurs display, and it’s pretty much a second-string side.

19:47 , Matt Verri

44 mins: Another chance for Spurs, continue to look sharp in forward areas.

Richarlison fires the ball into Solomon’s path, he’s got the pace to get away from the defenders but his shot is too close to Ter Stegen and comfortably saved in the end.

19:46 , Matt Verri

43 mins: Barcelona think they’re away, Gavi skipping forward and sliding a pass through for Raphinha who is completely free.

Largely explained by the fact the whistle had already gone, ball was out of play on the far side.

19:43 , Matt Verri

40 mins: Initial corner comes to nothing for Spurs, but Bissouma wins them another one after a smart turn in the box.

Perisic goes for maxiumum pace... minimum accuracy. Over everyone’s head and curls straight out of play.

That first Skipp goal...

19:43 , Matt Verri

19:42 , Matt Verri

39 mins: Almost silence inside the Olympic Stadium now, fans a bit stunned at what they’ve seen in the last 15 minutes or so.

Lo Celso whips a decent ball into the box, it’s shanked away for a corner. Tottenham well on top.

GOAL! Barcelona 1-2 Tottenham | Oliver Skipp 36'

19:39 , Matt Verri

Skipp at the double!

Perisic on the left, clips a cross into the box and it’s Skipp who times his run perfectly to arrive in the box and power a header past Ter Stegen. Brilliant finish.

19:38 , Matt Verri

35 mins: Not much friendly about this match so far. Both sets of players flying into the challenge, Bissouma the latest to be caught as Lewandowski crashes into him.

The Barcelona striker avoids a booking, clumsy more than anything.

19:36 , Matt Verri

33 mins: Barcelona forced into a change, Araujo off and Roberto on in his place at right-back.

His first job is to jog into his own box and help defend a free-kick, which Spurs have in a good position out wide.

Whipped in, huge appeals for handball after the ball bounces onto Balde’s arm. Referee not interested. Solomon pounces on the loose ball and drags the shot wide.

19:34 , Matt Verri

30 mins: Good pace from Sanchez, who looks to have lost Araujo but just about keeps up with him and slides in to halt the Barcelona defender’s progress. Araujo not moving too well after that.

Spurs right in this match now, after looking comfortably second best in the opening ten minutes.

19:31 , Matt Verri

28 mins: Vicario charges off his line to head away a ball over the top.

Falls for Raphinha though, who looks to float a lobbed effort over the Spurs goalkeeper but he jumps up at full stretch to save.

At the other end, Perisic drives into the box and wins a corner for Tottenham.

19:29 , Matt Verri

26 mins: First yellow card of the match, as Bissouma clatters into Romeu. Good effort to get booked after 26 minutes of a friendly.

He’s protesting to the referee, but the official is pointing around the pitch to suggest that was far from Bissouma’s first foul. Fair point.

GOAL! Barcelona 1-1 Tottenham | Oliver Skipp 24'

19:27 , Matt Verri

Spurs are level!

Great move and they are rewarded. Reguilon played in down the left, cuts the ball to Lo Celso and his shot bounces back off the post.

Skipp is there and he finishes the rebound well.

19:23 , Matt Verri

20 mins: Superb challenge from Bissouma!

De Jong leads the Barcelona break and he has space to drive into. Lewandowski to his left, Raphinha on the right, but the Dutchman takes too long to play the pass and Bissouma flies back to slide in and win the ball on the edge of the area.

19:22 , Matt Verri

19 mins: Balde a real threat with his pace down the left, Spurs not dealing with that particularly well.

Ball comes inside to Lewandowski, 25 yards out and he’s not closed down. Hammers an effort at goal, Vicario just about gets enough behind it to parry it away.

19:19 , Matt Verri

16 mins: Corner comes in, Sanchez up well but the header is comfortably saved by Ter Stegen. Richarlison then wins another corner for Spurs.

Porro takes, Barcelona able to clear though and Bissouma has to bring down Balde to stop the counter. Another player glad this is a friendly.

19:17 , Matt Verri

14 mins: Poor challenge from Gavi, certain yellow card if this wasn’t a friendly. Hacked Solomon down, Richarlison and Perisic run over to voice their discontent.

Just a word from the referee, very generous. Fortunately Solomon is back up on his feet and fine to continue.

19:15 , Matt Verri

12 mins: Really good from Porro, does brilliantly to bring the ball down as the switch was played to Lewandowski. Barcelona striker would have been clean through.

At the other end Solomon and Lo Celso try to combine, but they’re immediately surrounded by six Barcelona shirts. Door slammed shut.

19:13 , Matt Verri

10 mins: Spurs have barely had a kick so far. Barcelona completely dominant, they look really sharp.

That helps the visitors though, Lo Celso wins a cheap free-kick for his side and they can start to try and grow into this match.

19:10 , Matt Verri

7 mins: Skipp down, caught by a late challenge from Garcia. Barcelona defender has hurt himself in the process too.

Spurs physios are on, Skipp holding his right ankle and looks in a fair bit of play. Fair to say the opening seven minutes have not particularly gone to plan for the visitors...

19:08 , Matt Verri

5 mins: Huge chance!

Should be 2-0, Spurs all over the shop at the back. Lewandowski plays the ball into the box, allowed to roll through to Raphinha and he somehow blazes over from close range.

Completely free had - had to score.

GOAL! Barcelona 1-0 Tottenham | Robert Lewandowski 3'

19:06 , Matt Verri

Ruthless!

First chance, first goal for Lewandowski. Raphinha played in down the right, he clips the cross to the back post. Lewandowski has the space and time to let it bounce before lashing the finish past Vicario.

19:05 , Matt Verri

2 mins: Almost a chance for Richarlison as the ball falls to him in the box, Spurs pressing high and forcing the error.

Brazilian takes a touch but Romeu is swiftly on the scene to barge Richarlison out of the way and win the ball back.

Kick-off!

19:03 , Matt Verri

We are underway at the Olympic Stadium!

Here we go...

18:59 , Matt Verri

Hugs and handshakes between the substitutes, Son and Gundogan have had a quick chat.

Players are out onto the pitch, Dier leading the Tottenham side out. Kick-off just a couple of minutes away.

New home for Barcelona

18:55 , Matt Verri

Xavi has spoken about how much Barcelona need their fans this season, as they play in the Olympic Stadium while renovations take place at the Nou Camp.

Would not be a surprise if the club’s home form dips in the campaign ahead, as they get used to their new surroundings.

Chance for them to start on the right foot in this fresh setting tonight.

Ten minutes to go!

18:50 , Matt Verri

Postecoglou a hit in the dressing room

18:44 , Matt Verri

Dejan Kulusevski says he loves playing for Ange Postecoglou‘s new-look Tottenham and has revealed the head coach gave his players a rollicking at half-time of Sunday’s friendly win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

The Spurs boss was left frustrated by the final five minutes of the first half in the 5-1 thrashing of Shakhtar after they sat back, and leading to the Ukrainian side’s equaliser against the run of play.

The hosts roared back after the interval though, with Harry Kane finishing the game with four goals and Dane Scarlett scoring with the final kick of the match.

“I like him a lot,” Kulusevski said of Postecoglou. “Also in half-time he was very angry because we stopped playing for five minutes and you cannot be like that.

“He said [at half-time] we always have to play. Don’t shoot away the ball, don’t stop pressing, don’t waste time. Always play, play the same and don’t think about the score or the time. Just play and have fun.

“It is fun actually. I love it. You have to be physically very good, I love that too. I’m enjoying having a lot of the ball higher on the pitch. So I’m very grateful to have him.”

(Getty Images)

18:38 , Matt Verri

Feels like most of Barcelona’s time this evening has been spent on presentations, rather than warm-ups.

Each of their players walking out individually, as though on a ring walk. Smoke machine for extra drama too.

New season is upon us!

18:28 , Matt Verri

Tottenham begin their Premier League campaign this weekend away to Brentford - not the simplest of starts.

Ange Postecoglou’s side then host Manchester United a week later, before trips to Bournemouth and Burnley before the international break.

If pre-season has taught us anything, it’s to expect goals in Spurs’ matches. At both ends of the pitch.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Some new warm-up stretches...

18:22 , Matt Verri

Postecoglou shuffles his pack

18:15 , Matt Verri

A rotated Spurs side as expected then.

Dier is captain tonight, while Solomon and Richarlison get their chance to impress in forward areas. A rare start for Lo Celso too.

Barcelona much stronger, as Lewandowski leads the line in basically a full-strength lineup. Gundogan and Lenglet among those on the bench.

(REUTERS)

Barcelona team news

18:06 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Ter Stegen, Araujo, Kounde, Garcia, Balde, Romeu, De Jong, Pedri, Gavi, Raphinha, Lewandowski

Subs: Dest, Martinez, Fati, Ferran, Lenglet, Pena, Gundogan, Christensen, Abde, Alonso, Roberto, Astralaga, Yamal, Lopez, Alarcon, Valle

Tottenham team news

18:01 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Vicario, Porro, Dier, Sanchez, Reguilon, Skipp, Bissouma, Lo Celso, Solomon, Richarlison, Perisic

Subs: Austin, Gunter, Royal, Spece, Phillips, Davies, Sarr, Devine, Son, Scarlett

Team news to come...

17:57 , Matt Verri

Maddison on Kane speculation

17:49 , Matt Verri

James Maddison says he “would love” Harry Kane to stay at Tottenham, but insists speculation around his England teammate’s future is not a distraction.

Kane has entered the final year of his contract and is a target for Bayern Munich, who have thus far been unsuccessful in their attempts to bring the striker to Germany.

As revealed by Standard Sport this week, Kane expects to stay at Spurs if no deal with Bayern has been agreed before their opening game of the season against Brentford on August 13.

“We were friends before I joined Tottenham from the England squad, we have similar interests and get on well anyway away from football,” Maddison said.

“I would love Harry Kane to stay, he’s the best No9 in the world in my opinion. But what will be will be and Harry is super professional.”

(The FA via Getty Images)

Early look at the pitch!

17:43 , Matt Verri

And another one...

17:38 , Matt Verri

Busy day at Spurs!

Alejo Veliz was confirmed as the sixth summer signing, arriving from Rosario Central in a deal worth an initial £13million.

A deal to sign Veliz accelerated quickly last week and the teenager flew into London over the weekend ahead of undergoing a medical on Monday. Rosario are expected to be due a percentage of profits from any future sale.

“I'm going to give everything I can for this shirt”



Van de Ven: I loved watching Spurs

17:29 , Matt Verri

New Tottenham signing Micky van de Ven has explained why Ange Postecoglou‘s attacking style of play suits his game.

In his first interview since becoming Spurs’ fifth summer signing, arriving from Wolfsburg in a deal worth up to £43million, the defender described his first experience watching his new team-mates as they beat Shakhtar Donetsk 5-1 on Sunday.

“I was at the game [against Shakhtar] and the way the players were playing for the new manager, I really loved it,” he told SPURSPLAY. “It’s offensive football and exactly what I want.

“It was unbelievable at the game, goosebumps everywhere. Every time the fans started shouting ‘Come on you Spurs’ when they scored, it was incredible.”

He added: “Spurs is a beautiful club, an amazing club, a top club in the Premier League. Whenever I saw an amazing player sign for Spurs, I always thought ‘it would be amazing to sign for an amazing club like that’.”

(SPURSPLAY)

Barcelona have arrived!

17:23 , Matt Verri

Kane set to stay at Tottenham

17:16 , Matt Verri

Harry Kane is leaning towards staying at Tottenham this summer after Bayern Munich‘s latest bid was rejected, with a move now considered unlikely.

Spurs turned down Bayern’s latest bid for Kane on Monday, which was understood to be some way short of their valuation of their record goalscorer, and the German giants have been considering whether to make an improved fourth offer.

But Kane, who has entered the final 12 months of his contract, is now preparing to stay at Spurs for the coming season.

It is understood Kane has been impressed by new Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou’s philosophy and has enjoyed training under the Greek-Australian.

Read the full story here!

(PA)

New surroundings

17:07 , Matt Verri

Barcelona will not be playing at the Nou Camp this season, as the stadium undergoes renovations.

Capacity will be increased to 105,000, but it means that Xavi’s side must make the Olympic Stadium their home this season. That’s where tonight’s match takes place.

Standard Sport prediction

17:00 , Matt Verri

It is clear that this match means more to Barcelona than it does to Tottenham, who will just be keen to avoid any injuries heading into the new season.

Xavi’s side have picked up good wins over AC Milan and Real Madrid already this summer, and should have enough to come out on top in what should be an entertaining encounter.

Barcelona to win, 3-1.

Tottenham team news

16:53 , Matt Verri

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is expected to make a raft of changes in Spain.

Spurs put five past Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday in the Australian’s first home game in charge and the squad now faces a tight turnaround before the trip to Brentford in their Premier League season opener this weekend.

As a result, the likes of Harry Kane, James Maddison and Cristian Romero are not part of the squad. Richarlison is set to be involved while both Manor Solomon and Yves Bissouma could feature in the Joan Gamper Trophy fixture.

Micky van de Ven and Alejo Veliz are not available for the debuts, despite both now being announced as Spurs players.

Predicted Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Dier, Davies, Reguilon; Bissouma, Skipp; Solomon, Lo Celso, Perisic, Richarlison

(PA)

Barcelona team news

16:46 , Matt Verri

Xavi does not have a fully fit squad available for this evening’s clash.

Both Andreas Christensen (ankle) and Gavi (back) are suffering with slight injuries while Ilkay Gundogan missed the friendly win over AC Milan with an abductor muscle issue.

Fellow new addition Inigo Martinez is also ruled out having sustained a foot injury at Athletic Bilbao last season before moving to Barca.

Franck Kessie, regularly linked with a move to Spurs, will not be involved as he closes in joining Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli, while Ousmane Dembele is unavailable as he nears a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

Predicted Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Garcia, Balde; Romeu, Pedri, De Jong; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Fati

(Getty Images)

How to watch Barcelona vs Tottenham

16:39 , Matt Verri

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, live coverage of the match can be found on Tottenham’s video streaming service SPURSPLAY, which costs £45 for an annual subscription.

The price then drops to £35 for season-ticket holders and One Hotspur Members.

Live blog: You can follow all the action this evening right here with us!

Good afternoon!

16:34 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE blog of Barcelona vs Tottenham!

One final pre-season match with the new campaign getting underway this weekend - the serious business is almost here! As ever, Barcelona have the Joan Gamper Trophy as their curtain-raiser, with Spurs this year’s opponents.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 7pm BST from the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium.