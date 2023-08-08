Barcelona vs Tottenham: Friendly prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results today

Tottenham tonight conclude their pre-season preparations with a stern test against Barcelona in the Joan Gamper Trophy.

The Premier League gets underway this weekend, with Spurs at Brentford, and Ange Postecoglou’s side head to Spain just two days after easing to a 5-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in which Harry Kane scored four goals.

Before the focus shifts to the League, Tottenham have been invited to take part in Barcelona’s traditional curtain-raiser.

This is the 58th time the contest has been played, with Barcelona unbeaten in the annual friendly since 2012. Spurs are the first English side to be involved since Arsenal were beaten four years ago.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Barcelona vs Tottenham is scheduled for a 7pm BST kick-off today, Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

The Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona will host, with the Nou Camp undergoing renovations this season.

Where to watch Barcelona vs Tottenham

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, live coverage of the match can be found on Tottenham’s video streaming service SPURSPLAY, which costs £45 for an annual subscription.

The price then drops to £35 for season-ticket holders and One Hotspur Members.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Barcelona vs Tottenham team news

Ilkay Gundogan and Andreas Christensen both came off in the first half against Real Madrid earlier in pre-season, and may not be risked here ahead of the new campaign getting underway.

Ousmane Dembele will not feature, as his move to PSG nears completion, but Robert Lewandowski is set to lead the line.

Changes are expected from Tottenham, who named an incredibly strong side on Sunday against Shakhtar. The likes of Harry Kane, James Maddison and Cristian Romero could all drop out of the starting lineup as a result.

Richarlison is set to be involved, having only missed that Shakhtar game with a knock, while Manor Solomon and Yves Bissouma could be among those to come in and get their chance to impress. New signings Micky va de Ven and Alejo Veliz should make the squad.

Richarlison is expected to feature against Barcelona (REUTERS)

Barcelona vs Tottenham prediction

It is clear that this match means more to Barcelona than it does to Tottenham, who will just be keen to avoid any injuries heading into the new season.

Xavi’s side have picked up good wins over AC Milan and Real Madrid already this summer, and should have enough to come out on top in what should be an entertaining encounter.

Barcelona to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Barcelona wins: 2

Draws: 2

Tottenham wins: 0