Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction: How will LaLiga fixture play out today?

The biggest game of the weekend in European football sees Barcelona host Real Madrid in LaLiga.

New manager Ronald Koeman had a good start to life at the Camp Nou in terms of results, but his team haven’t won their last two in the league and there remain questions over his selection and use of the likes of Antoine Griezmann.

Zinedine Zidane should have a little more breathing room at Real Madrid after winning the title last season, but back-to-back losses to Cadiz and Shakhtar have the wolves at his door too.

Both teams are playing catch-up on early league leaders Real Sociedad and Villarreal, though consistency and quality tends to tell in Spain’s top flight over a longer period.

What time is the game?

The match kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, 24 October at Camp Nou.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on LaLiga TV. It can also be streamed via the Premier Sports Player website or app.

What is the team news

Barcelona are without first-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, while Samuel Umtiti is missing from the defensive ranks - though wouldn’t have played anyway.

Jordi Alba is the only other notable potential absentee after missing recent games.

For Real Madrid, Eden Hazard is out until the international break and right-backs Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola are also injured. Martin Odegaard and Mariano are doubts, but Sergio Ramos is fit and available after missing midweek.

Predicted line-ups

FCB: Neto; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Dest; De Jong, Busquets; Griezmann, Coutinho, Fati; Messi.

RMA: Courtois; Nacho, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Odds

Barcelona - 15/14

Draw - 11/4

Real Madrid - 45/17

Prediction

Home form hasn’t counted for much in recent Clasico meetings, but Barcelona seem to have more structure in their game right now than Real. Individual quality can always make the difference, of course, but Koeman will earn plenty of breathing room if he can mastermind a win here. Barcelona 3-2 Real Madrid

