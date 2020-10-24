Barcelona vs Real Madrid predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of LaLiga fixture today

Asensio and Vinicius Jr for Real Madrid (AFP via Getty Images)

Both managers come into El Clasico under pressure on Saturday afternoon after recent results.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has seen his side fail to win their past two LaLiga fixtures, though they did win in the Champions League in midweek.

Zinedine Zidane has suffered back-to-back defeats with Real Madrid and has several players out injured for this game.

Barca trail their rivals by three points, but have also played one game fewer in the early stages of the season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

What time is the game?

The match kicks off at 3pm on Saturday, 24 October at Camp Nou.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on LaLiga TV. It can also be streamed via the Premier Sports Player website or app.

What is the team news

Barcelona are without first-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, while Samuel Umtiti is missing from the defensive ranks - though wouldn’t have played anyway.

Jordi Alba is the only other notable potential absentee after missing recent games.

For Real Madrid, Eden Hazard is out until the international break and right-backs Dani Carvajal and Alvaro Odriozola are also injured. Martin Odegaard and Mariano are doubts, but Sergio Ramos is fit and available after missing midweek.

Predicted line-ups

FCB: Neto; Roberto, Pique, Lenglet, Dest; De Jong, Busquets; Griezmann, Coutinho, Fati; Messi.

RMA: Courtois; Nacho, Varane, Ramos, Marcelo; Valverde, Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Odds

Barcelona - 15/14

Draw - 11/4

Real Madrid - 45/17

This weekend get a £10 free bet with Betfair, when you bet £10 on a Same Game Multi on the Premier League. Terms: Min £10 Same Game Multi bet on any EPL match this Fri - Sun. Free bet valid for 72 hours, awarded at bet settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs apply.

Read more

Crisis awaits Barcelona and Real Madrid ahead of flawed clasico