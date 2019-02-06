Barcelona vs. Real Madrid Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Copa Del Rey

Barcelona will host Real Madrid in the first leg of a Copa del Rey semifinal Clasico on Wednesday, Feb. 6. Kickoff from Camp Nou is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

The two bitter rivals have met once this season, with Barcelona steamrolling Real Madrid 5-1 in league play in October, resulting in the firing of manager Julen Lopetegui. In his place, Santiago Solari has stabilized Los Blancos, but they face a tall task in beating Barcelona at Camp Nou, especially with Lionel Messi looking fit for the match after suffering a minor leg injury over the weekend.

Barcelona battled back from a 2-0 deficit to rout Sevilla 6-3 in the quarterfinals, while Real Madrid advanced past Girona in the quarterfinals 7-3 on aggregate after winning both legs.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports Espanol

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

