Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE: El Clasico team news with Jude Bellingham and Lamine Yamal set to start

Barcelona host Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season as Jude Bellingham gets his first taste of one of the biggest games in world football.

Barcelona won last season’s La Liga crown as they surged to their first league title since 2019 under Xavi. The champions are undefeated this season with seven wins and three draws but trail leaders Real Madrid by one point.

Madrid’s new signing Bellingham has made an astonishing start to life in the Spanish capital with 11 goals in his first 12 games for the club since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. The 20-year-old England star will now take centre stage in El Clasico, which is not available on UK television, as Real Madrid look to get revenge on Barcelona for last year’s title win.

Follow the latest updates from El Clasico and get the latest odds and tips here.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid LIVE

Barcelona host Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season

Kick-off at 3:15pm BST from the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium

Barcelona have made unbeaten start to season but sit one point below Real

Bellingham to make first Clasico appearance; Englishman has 11 goals in first 12 games

Why isn’t Barcelona vs Real Madrid on TV? How to watch El Clasico in the UK today

Barcelona v Real Madrid lineups

14:11 , Mike Jones

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Araújo, Christensen, Balde; Gündogan, I. Martinez, Gavi; Lopez, Torres, Félix.

Real Madrid XI: Arrizabalaga; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Alaba, Mendy; Tchouaméni, Kroos; Valverde, Bellingham, Vinícius; Rodrygo.

Story continues

Carlo Ancelotti on La Masia and its influence on Barcelona

14:10 , Jack Rathborn

“Fermin, Lamine Yamal... they are very good, but we also have youngsters who are spectacular.

“Bellingham, Camavinga, Tchouameni, they’re very young. Sometimes we forget that we too have many young players and many players from the Real Madrid youth system.”

Carlo Ancelotti: El Clasico is a special match

14:04 , Jack Rathborn

Carlo Ancelotti: “We’re motivated, it’s an important, special match. It will be the first Clásico of this season, but there will be more: The Supercopa, the return fixture, Copa, Champions League... this will only be the first one. And we’re in good shape.

“It is very important, but the season is very long and to say that this decides a league title... it’s too much. The season is very long, very long. It will be a very competitive league with many more games.”

Real Madrid squad for El Clasico

13:56 , Jack Rathborn

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Kepa and Diego Piñeiro.

Defenders: Carvajal, Alaba, Nacho, Lucas V., Fran García, Rüdiger and Mendy.

Midfielders: Bellingham, Kroos, ModriÄ, Camavinga, Valverde and Tchouameni.

Attackers: Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Joselu and Brahim.

Jude Bellingham has no nerves ahead of El Clasico debut

13:50 , Jack Rathborn

"I'm really excited," Bellingham said. And does he feel the nerves? “No, not really. I've played a lot of high-pressure games. Maybe not one of this magnitude. I can't wait to see what the atmosphere will be like... If you can't get motivated for a game like this, where else would you rather be as a football player?

"I'm ready. I had a little tweak in the last game in the Champions League but I'm feeling good and hopefully I'll be out there and hopefully we get a good result... I just had a bit of fatigue, I've played a lot of games so far this season already."

Barcelona v Real Madrid predicted lineups

13:42 , Jack Rathborn

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Araújo, Christensen, Balde; Gündogan, Romeu, Gavi; López, Torres, Félix.

Real Madrid XI: Arrizabalaga; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Alaba, Mendy; Tchouaméni, Kroos; Valverde, Bellingham, Vinícius; Rodrygo.

Barcelona v Real Madrid: Jude Bellingham on El Clasico

13:35 , Jack Rathborn

“I always tuned in no matter how late it was even when my mum was telling me to go to bed,” he said. “I’d always stay up until I got to the last minute of the Clásico.”

“Stuff like that [Ronaldo’s calma celebration] sticks with you. The good, the bad, sometimes the ugly sides of it. I can’t wait to see what the atmosphere is like.”

Carlo Ancelotti on giving youngsters a chance at Real Madrid

13:25 , Jack Rathborn

“It’s difficult to answer. They have had a lot of injuries and that has given opportunities to players coming through,” said the Italian.

“Because if a lot of players get injured during the season, you have to turn to the youth squad. Álvaro Rodríguez, Mario Martín, Nico Paz and Gonzalo are very close to playing with the first team.”

Xavi names Barcelona squad for El Clasico

13:20 , Jack Rathborn

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 26. Ander Astralaga

Defenders: 2. João Cancelo, 3. Alejandro Balde, 4. Ronald Araujo, 5. Iñigo Martínez, 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 23. Jules Kounde, 33. Pau Cubarsí, 38. Héctor Fort

Midfielders: 6. Gavi, 18. Oriol Romeu, 22. Ilkay Gündogan, 30. Marc Casadó, 32. Fermín López

Forwards: 7. Ferran Torres, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 11. Raphinha, 14. João Félix, 27. Lamine Yamal, 38. Marc Guiu

Why isn’t Barcelona vs Real Madrid on TV? How to watch El Clasico in the UK today

12:37 , Jack Rathborn

Barcelona host Real Madrid in the first Clasico of the season as Jude Bellingham gets his first taste of one of the biggest games in world football.

Barcelona won last season’s La Liga crown as they surged to their first league title since 2019 under Xavi.

The champions are undefeated this season with seven wins and three draws but trail leaders Real Madrid by one point.

Bellingham has made an astonishing start to life in the Spanish capital with 11 goals in his first 12 games for the club since arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Why isn’t Barcelona vs Real Madrid on TV? How to watch El Clasico

El Clasico - Live

Friday 27 October 2023 15:46 , Ben Fleming

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of El Clasico from the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium. Defending La Liga champions Barcelona have made an unbeaten start to the season but sit one point behind Real Madrid. Madrid’s fast start has been, in part, inspired by the superb form of new signing Jude Bellingham, with the Englishman netting 11 times in his first 12 games for his new Spanish club.

Due to the 3 pm blackout rule, the match will not be shown live in the UK so stay tuned on this page for the latest build-up, team news and match updates!