Barcelona vs Real Madrid lineups: Predicted XI, confirmed team news, injury latest for El Clasico today

Barcelona and Real Madrid will today contest a ‘friendly’ edition of the world famous El Clasico.

The eternal rivals are in Texas as part of a pre-season tour.

Barca boss Xavi has seen his pre-season plans largely disrupted by illness but does have pretty much a whole squad available from which to choose.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW BARCELONA VS REAL MADRID LIVE!

Summer signing Inigo Martinez is the only doubt as things stand, albeit Alejandro Balde could be rested after concern over an ankle injury.

Carlo Ancelotti, meanwhile, could hand all of Eder Militao, Joselu, Toni Kroos and Ferland Mendy a start after beating Manchester United.

Jude Bellingham opened his account for Los Blancos and looks set to continue as part of a midfield diamond.

Barcelona predicted XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Alonso; De Jong, Pedri, Gundogan; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Doubts: Martinez, Balde

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Kroos; Valverde, Bellingham; Diaz; Joselu, Vinicius Jr

Doubts: None

Injured:None

Suspended: None

Date: Saturday July 29

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas