Barcelona vs Real Madrid: El Clasico prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds

Barcelona and Real Madrid renew hostilities in the latest edition of El Clasico tonight.

Sunday’s derby showdown comes at a key moment in the LaLiga title race with the Blaugrana a hefty nine points clear as the business end of the season draws closer.

Madrid may be into the quarter-finals of the Champions League but, despite defeating Barcelona back at the Bernabeu, they have lost two Clasico contests since in the Supercopa de Espana final and Copa del Rey semi-final first leg.

Who will prevail in this mega clash?

Date, kick-off time and venue

Barcelona vs Real Madrid is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off time tonight on Sunday March 19, 2023.

The match will take place at the Camp Nou in Barcelona.

Where to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on ViaPlay and LaLiga TV.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the ViaPlay and LaLiga TV apps and websites.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid team news

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; Sergi Roberto, Gavi, Busquets, De Jong; Raphinha, Lewandowski.

Subs: Fati, Torres, Pena, Marcos Alonso, Alba, Kessie, Garcia, Torre, Tenas, Alarcon.

Real Madrid XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho; Modric, Camavinga, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr.

Subs: Lunin, Lopez, Vallejo, Hazard, Tchouameni, Asensio, Odriozola, Vazquez, Ceballos, Mariano, Mendy, Rodrygo.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction

Barcelona have genuine reason to believe this is their year to reclaim the LaLiga crown off Madrid and a win here will virtually secure that.

Barcelona to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

A century of Clasico victories await the Catalans if they win this derby, having scored only six fewer goals than Los Blancos in their 252 competitive meetings.

Barcelona wins: 99

Draws: 52

Real Madrid wins: 101

Barcelona vs Real Madrid match odds

Barcelona to win: 11/10

Draw: 12/5

Real Madrid to win: 13/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).