Barcelona vs Real Madrid: El Clasico prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds

Barcelona and Real Madrid tonight meet in El Clasico to determine who will reach the Copa del Rey final.

It is the Catalans with the advantage in this two-legged semi-final tie after snatching a 1-0 win over Los Blancos at the Bernabeu, as they continue to enjoy a fine season domestically.

With this the last Clasico at Camp Nou before its major refurbishment, Barcelona will be desperate to sign off in style and book a date with either Osasuna or Athletic Club for their 32nd Copa crown.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Barcelona vs Real Madrid is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off tonight, Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

The match will take place at Camp Nou.

Where to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BT Sport 1, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the BT Sport app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid team news

Eric Garcia could continue in midfield for Barcelona after impressing in Frenkie de Jong’s absence in the 4-0 win over Elche. Sergio Busquets and Franck Kessie are pushing for recalls in his place.

Raphinha returns from a LaLiga suspension but has a job on to do to edge out either Ansu Fati or Ferran Torres, who both scored on the weekend. Andreas Christensen is injured.

Antonio Rudiger should be fit after sitting out Madrid’s 6-0 beating of Valladolid.

Carlo Ancelotti could stick with the more attack-minded 4-2-3-1 system from that game with Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez in the line-up.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid prediction

Los Blancos simply have to face this game with a positive mindset, which could be the making of a memorable Clasico encounter.

However, Xavi has had Ancelotti’s number to win the last three derbies and there has been a sense that the Italian’s grip on this Real team is slipping.

Barcelona to win 3-2 on the night, 4-2 on aggregate.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Blaugrana could draw level in the all-time Clasico scoreboard with victory in this game.

Barcelona wins: 100

Draws: 52

Real Madrid wins: 101

Barcelona vs Real Madrid match odds

Barcelona to qualify: 1/5

Draw (90 mins): 12/5

Real Madrid to qualify: 7/2

