Barcelona vs Manchester United LIVE: Latest score and goal updates as Kounde’s own goal puts United in front

Manchester United travel to the Camp Nou this evening to take on Barcelona in the headline match of the Europa League play-off round.

To reach this stage Erik ten Hag’s side finished second on goal difference to Real Sociedad in Group E while Barcelona fell out of the Champions League after a disappointing campaign saw them finish third in Group C. The winner of this two-legged affair will progress to the last-16 where the Europa League group stage winners re-enter the competition.

This eagerly awaited clash comes at a good time for both teams. When this draw was announced the odds of a United victory seemed slim but the Red Devils have been in fantastic form – mainly thanks to Marcus Rashford – and are unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions. They’ll come into the match with confidence following a 2-0 victory over Leeds last time out and will hope to upset the currently La Liga leaders.

For their part, Barcelona have been revived under boss, Xavi. They’re on a six league game winning run – unbeaten in 12 - and sit 11 points clear of Real Madrid at the peak of the Spanish top-flight. This fixture is also a repeat of the 2011 Champions League final where Lionel Messi inspired Barca to a comfortable 3-1 victory but can the Spanish giants repeat that result without him tonight?

Follow all the action from the Camp Nou as Barcelona play host to Manchester United:

Barcelona vs Manchester United

Barcelona host Manchester United in the Europa League play-off

Winner of two legged play-off advances to Europa League last-16

59’ GOAL! - A pinball in the box hits Kounde and bounces over the line (BAR 1-2 MUN)

52’ GOAL! - Rashford responds immediately for Man Utd (BAR 1-1 MUN)

50’ GOAL! - Alonso head Barcelona ahead (BAR 1-0 MUN)

34’ SAVE! - Ter Stegen flaps away Rashford’s curling effort (BAR 0-0 MUN)

28’ CHANCE! - Weghorst’s effort is charged down by Ter Stegen (BAR 0-0 MUN)

9’ SAVE! - De Gea denies Lewandowski from close range (BAR 0-0 MUN)

FC Barcelona 1 - 2 Manchester United FC

GOAL! Barcelona 1-2 Man Utd (Kounde OG, 59’)⚽️

19:06 , Michael Jones

59 mins: Fred wins the ball high up the pitch for Man Utd and passes it over to Marcus Rashford. He wins a corner and it’s played short.

Rashford weaves past Raphinha and takes the ball into the box. He blazes a pass into the feet of Bruno Fernandes who flicks it on to the back post.

Casemiro is waiting bu the ball hits Jules Kounde in front of him and bounces into the back of the net!

Barcelona 1-1 Man Utd

19:01 , Michael Jones

55 mins: It’s all happening now. The ball is knocked up to Robert Lewandowski who wins the header against Tyrell Malacia. He flicks it on to Raphinha who takes another swerving shot from range and forces David De Gea into a leaping save.

It’s been end-to-end since the start and that’s not going to change anytime soon.

GOAL! Barcelona 1-1 Man Utd (Rashford, 52’)⚽️

18:59 , Michael Jones

52 mins: Immediate response and who else but Marcus Rashford?!

Fred is given the ball and spins towards goal before slipping Rashford into the right side of the box. He collects the ball and smokes it past Marc-Andre ter Stegen at the near post!

Man Utd are level once again.

GOAL! Barcelona 1-0 Man Utd (Alonso, 50’)⚽️

18:56 , Michael Jones

50 mins: Barcelona strike first! The home side win a corner that gets whipped over to the far post. Fred loses Marcos Alonso who makes a run from deep and leaps above the Brazilian.

The defender meets the ball in the air and nods it past David De Gea to opening the scoring.

Barcelona 0-0 Man Utd

18:54 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Close! That was good. Barcelona float the ball into the box but Luke Shaw wins the header and nods it out of the area. Sergio Roberto recovers the ball and gives it to Raphinha.

He checks to the right and shoots on the turn but slides his effort agonisingly wide of the far post!

Second half: Barcelona 0-0 Man Utd

18:51 , Michael Jones

There’s been no further changes from Barcelona as the hosts restart the game. Manchester United also start the second half with the same XI on the pitch.

HT Barcelona 0-0 Man Utd

18:46 , Michael Jones

The Red Devils have won each of their last five matches in Europe; only once before have they won six games consecutively in European competition (won first six games in the 1965-66 European Cup season).

HT Barcelona 0-0 Man Utd

18:43 , Michael Jones

Marcus Rashford is back to his best and thriving under Erik ten Hag. Rashford is averaging a goal every 121 minutes under ten Hag; his best minutes-per-goal ratio under any Man Utd manager in his career (21 goals in 2541 minutes).

Can he get on the scoresheet in the second half?

HT Barcelona 0-0 Man Utd

18:40 , Michael Jones

Half-time: Barcelona 0-0 Man Utd

18:35 , Michael Jones

45+2 mins: Erik ten Hag will be relatively pleased. It isn’t easy to come to Barcelona and compete with the La Liga leaders but United have given as good as they’ve received so far.

Rashford and Weghorst both had chances stopped by Ter Stegen and Lewandowski has been denied by De Gea. This is a brilliant and exciting contest but there’s no goals to reflect that.

All to play for in the second half.

Barcelona 0-0 Man Utd

18:33 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Two minutes of added time to play at the end of the first half.

Barcelona 0-0 Man Utd

18:31 , Michael Jones

43 mins: There’s been a few heavy tackles put in tonight and now Raphael Varane is punished for taking Robert Lewandowski out from behind. The Man Utd defender is shown a yellow card.

Barcelona 0-0 Man Utd

18:29 , Michael Jones

40 mins: This has been a beltin’ match-up so far with both teams creating great chances. Barcelona are forced into an early change though as Pedri has taken a knock and needs to go off.

He’s replaced by Sergio Roberto.

Barcelona 0-0 Man Utd

18:25 , Michael Jones

37 mins: Save! Aaron Wan-Bissaka makes another mistake as he lets Luke Shaw’s square pass run across his body. Jordi Alba sprints up the pitch and nicks the ball before taking it into the box.

He shoots just as Wan-Bissaka recovers to making a sliding tackle and take the pace out of the shot. Still, it’s heading towards the near post but David De Gea is on hand to push it wide.

Barcelona 0-0 Man Utd

18:22 , Michael Jones

34 mins: Save! Ter Stegen comes to the rescue again. Jadon Sancho weaves inside from the left before sliding the ball to Marcus Rashford.

He knocks the ball into the box, opens up his body and curls one towards the far post. The shot is going in but the Barcelona goalkeeper leaps across and palms the ball to safety!

Massive save from Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Barcelona 0-0 Man Utd

18:20 , Michael Jones

31 mins: Manchester United have fought back brilliantly. Barcelona had put them under real pressure but this has been a nice period for the visitors.

They win a free kick that Shaw knocks into the box for Rashford. He pulls the ball back towards Varane but Barcelona’s defenders turn the ball behind for a corner.

Barcelona 0-0 Man Utd

18:17 , Michael Jones

28 mins: Chance! Man Utd should be in front! Wout Weghorst takes up the centre forward position and is played in behind by a lofted pass from Bruno Fernandes.

He’s just got the goalkeeper to beat but his prodded shot at goal is kept out by Marc-Andre ter Stegen! That’s the chance of the match so far.

Barcelona 0-0 Man Utd

18:15 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Chance! Raphael Varane is earning his money tonight. A threaded pass through the middle comes to Robert Lewandowski who spins into the box after Luke Shaw plays him onside. He looks to shoot but Varane is on to him in a flash and pokes the ball away.

At the other end of the Aaron Wan-Bissaka gets clear on the right wing and pulls the ball back to Jadon Sancho. He shoots and a deflection off Frenkie De Jong puts the ball into the path of Marc-Andre ter Stegen who pushes it wide.

Barcelona 0-0 Man Utd

18:13 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Jordi Alba is operating in so much space out on the left wing whenever he goes forward. Aaron Wan-Bissaka seems to have his hands full marking Gavi and is allowing Alba to get in behind.

Varane comes over to block Alba’s cross before De Gea punches the corner kick away.

Barcelona 0-0 Man Utd

18:09 , Michael Jones

21 mins: A loose pass back to Marc-Andre ter Stegen from Jules Kounde sees the goalkeeper slide towards the ball and fail the reach it before it rolls out of play.

Man Utd are gifted a corner. Luke Shaw swings the set piece into the middle but Barca deal with it without too much trouble.

Barcelona 0-0 Man Utd

18:07 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Manchester United are having to do a fair bit of defending now as Barcelona take control of the game. They work it out to Gavi on the left wing who flicks the ball into the box for Pedri.

He nods it on hoping to find Raphinha but Luke Shaw blocks the pass. The ball comes back to Pedri who then volleys a shot over the top!

Barcelona 0-0 Man Utd

18:02 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Marcos Alonso is the man to take the set piece but he whips his shot over the wall and over the crossbar of David De Gea’s goal.

Raphinha curls a cross field pass over to Jordi Alba who sneaks into the box behind Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The left-back looks for the cross but Wan-Bissaka recovers in time to block it and boot the ball away.

Barcelona 0-0 Man Utd

17:59 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Barcelona are beginning to tick. A switch of play from the home side comes into Lewandowski again but he’s tackled by Varane.

The ball bobbles out to the edge of the box and is picked up by Gavi but he’s brought down by the energetic Fred. Free kick Barcelona in a dangerous area.

Barcelona 0-0 Man Utd

17:57 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Save! Robert Lewandowksi has never played against Manchester United before tonight and almost sends Barcelona in front.

He’s given the ball on the edge of the penalty area and spins into the box. He rolls the ball onto his left foot having gone around Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane before fizzing a shot at goal and forcing a sharp shape out of David De Gea who blocks off the near post.

Barcelona 0-0 Man Utd

17:55 , Michael Jones

8 mins: Close! Tyrell Malacia pushes up the pitch for Man Utd and dinks the ball into the feet of Marcus Rashford. He carries it to the byline before cutting the ball back to Bruno Fernandes.

He shoots but sees his effort blocked by Jordi Alba before Malacia’s follow up is stopped by Marcos Alonso. Barcelona were under pressure there.

Good stuff from Man Utd.

Barcelona 0-0 Man Utd

17:52 , Michael Jones

5 mins: Jules Kounde is caught by Fred inside Barcelona’s half and the home side play the free kick quickly to restart play. They fly down the right wing and look to get Pedri involved in play.

Luke Shaw bombs across to close down the youngster and clears United’s lines with a boot into the stands. This has been a decent start from both teams.

Barcelona 0-0 Man Utd

17:50 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Man Utd a set up in an interesting formation. Jadon Sancho is out on the left wing, Bruno Fernandes on the right with Marcus Rashford is playing as a centre forward and Wout Weghorst is the number 10.

Is this a case of Erik ten Hag trying to out-think Xavi?

Kick off: Barcelona 0-0 Man Utd

17:49 , Michael Jones

Manchester United get the match started and send the ball back to Luke Shaw who works it over to the right side of the pitch. Casemiro and Aaron Wan-Bissaka link up before slipping the ball down the wing for Bruno Fernandes.

He whips an early ball into the middle of the box but can’t find a teammate and Barca scramble it clear.

Barcelona vs Man Utd

17:43 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams.

The players make their way out onto the pitch at the Camp Nou. Both teams are in good form and will feel confident that they can defeat the other tonight.

Barcelona have home advantage in this first play-off leg but if Manchester United can score they’ll take a big advantage back to Old Trafford next week.

Kick off is up next.

Barcelona vs Man Utd

17:40 , Michael Jones

Barcelona and Manchester United have faced 13 times in all competitions (six Barcelona wins, three United wins, four draws). Each of the previous 10 meetings have been in the Champions League.

The other three were in the Cup Winners’ Cup.

Barcelona vs Man Utd

17:35 , Michael Jones

Pre-match thoughts of Erik ten Hag:

Barcelona vs Man Utd

17:31 , Michael Jones

Barcelona have won their last eight games in all competitions and their superb run means they are on course to end their four-year wait to win La Liga again as they currently sit 11 points clear of rivals Real Madrid.

Manchester United are also in fine form and have lost just once since early November and Barcelona boss Xavi is expecting a blockbuster encounter.

“It is a spectacular game for fans, the two teams are arriving at their best moment of form in the season,” he said.

Xavi on Rashford

17:27 , Michael Jones

Barcelona boss, Xavi, has pinpointed Marcus Rashford as Manchester United’s biggest threat tonight and says he is one of the most dangerous players in Europe at present.

"In the transition he is very, very dangerous so we need to take care of all of them but especially Rashford," said Xavi. "He’s one of the most dangerous players now in Europe."

Ten Hag on Casemiro

17:23 , Michael Jones

Casemiro will be a big boost for Manchester United tonight and manager Erik ten Hag believes the team is more confident with him in it.

“He is a really strong fact in our game.” he said, “Composure on the ball but positioning and everything. Everyone is more confident when he is on the pitch.”

Barcelona vs Man Utd

17:17 , Michael Jones

Manchester United and Barcelona are meeting for the first time since 2019, when Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho scored in a 3-0 Champions League quarter-final second leg encounter at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona progressed to the semi-finals with a 4-0 aggregate win. Will Manchester United gain revenge this time and send the Spanish giants crashing out?

Warm-ups underway

17:12 , Michael Jones

Manchester United’s David De Gea received a loud round of applause when he stepped out for the warm up.

Injured trio set to miss Manchester United’s Europa League clash with Barcelona

17:01 , Michael Jones

Antony, Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay were absent from Manchester United training ahead of the mouth-watering Europa League trip to Barcelona.

Erik ten Hag’s side take on the LaLiga leaders at the Nou Camp on Thursday evening in the first leg of their knockout play-off.

Antony, Martial and McTominay are set to miss the match through injury having missed training at Carrington on Wednesday morning ahead of flying to Spain.

Lisandro Martinez and on-loan Marcel Sabitzer are suspended for the first leg in Barcelona, but Casemiro is available as his current ban only impacts domestic matches.

Injured trio set to miss Manchester United’s Europa League clash with Barcelona

A half century for Varane

16:57 , Michael Jones

Raphael Varane makes his 50th appearance for Manchester United this evening since joining the club from Real Madrid.

He’s cemented his place as the number one choice at centre-back but can the Frenchman help his new club overcome old rivals Barcelona?

Barcelona vs Man Utd team changes

16:53 , Michael Jones

Barcelona manager Xavi, swaps out Andreas Christiansen and Alejandro Balde for Marcos Alonso and Jordi Alba in the only changes to the team that defeated Villarreal 1-0 in their last outing.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag makes three changes to the Manchester United starting XI that defeated Leeds in the Premier League last time out. Diogo Dalot and Harry Maguire drop out of defence to make way for Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Raphael Varane whilst Casemiro replaces the suspended Marcel Sabitzer.

Barcelona vs Man Utd line-ups

16:47 , Michael Jones

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Alonso, Alba; Kessie, de Jong, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst.

Shaw on Casemiro

16:41 , Michael Jones

Manchester United will be able to call on midfielder Casemiro tonight after missing the Brazilian in their last two matches due to him serving a three match suspension.

Luke Shaw spoke about the impact the former Real Madrid star has had on the team since his arrival saying:

“I think it’s obvious to see how important he is to the team. For us as defenders, it gives us a feeling of security. He loves to win the ball back and tackle.

“We joke he likes to give the ball away so he can win it back. I’m very happy to have him back tomorrow night because he’s been a big miss for us.”

De Jong faces Man Utd

16:37 , Michael Jones

Tonight’s match will see Frenkie de Jong come up against Manchester United who desperately tried to bring him to the Premier League club in the summer.

De Jong turned down United’s advances but Erik ten Hag is familiar with the midfielder, having managed him at Ajax before his move to Barcelona.

“He’s a fantastic player playing out from the back, he always has time, it was a pleasure to work with him,” said Ten Hag.

“Frenkie is an incredibly good player [and would be] for every club in the whole world. He has a unique quality, if you can get him in your squad your team will be stronger.”

Uefa urged to prohibit Qatari takeover of Manchester United

16:33 , Michael Jones

Uefa has been urged to prohibit Qatari state investors from any prospective takeover of Manchester United due to the conflict of interest arising from Qatar Sports Investment (QSI)’s ownership of Paris Saint-Germain.

Current owners the Glazer family are interested in selling Manchester United and although British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe is so far the only party to have officially confirmed his interest, Qatar are being strongly linked with a bid for the club.

The Glazers have set an initial deadline of Friday for parties to declare their interest, although they may well extend that by two weeks to encourage more expressions of interest if they feel their £5bn valuation won’t be met.

Uefa urged to prohibit Qatari takeover of Manchester United

Is Qatar really buying Manchester United?

16:28 , Michael Jones

It was around the turn of the year that the Raine Group, who are handling the sale of Manchester United, approached Qatari state investors over whether they would be interested in purchasing the club. Sources with knowledge of the discussions say the response was initially lukewarm, in part because they thought it was a “fishing expedition” and there was doubt about how much the Glazer family owners really want to sell. This is one of the questions that clouds this week, and could yet ensure that Friday isn’t as decisive a day in the history of England’s biggest club as has been built up.

It is at least bigger than Thursday’s match against Barcelona, which is saying something about why the situation is where it is. As historically resonant as this fixture at Camp Nou is, it’s also a Europa League tie that used to be a Champions League tie, which has played its part in making the Glazers wonder over whether now is the time to sell.

There are only a few things in this whole process that can be said with certainty right now. As first reported by The Independent as far back as August, the Glazers are interested in a sale but want £5bn for the club.

Is Qatar really buying Manchester United?

Manchester United sale explained: Everything you need to know ahead of the deadline

16:23 , Michael Jones

The sale of Manchester United is set to reach its first important stage with the soft deadline for potential takeover proposals to be submitted coming on Friday.

Manchester United have been owned by the Glazer family since 2003 but the Americans announced in November last year that they would be putting the club up for sale.

The announcement follows years of unrest and fan protests surrounding their ownership.

Ahead of Friday’s deadline, here is everything you need to know:

Manchester United sale explained: Everything you need to know ahead of the deadline

Man Utd and Barcelona had to 'reset’

16:18 , Michael Jones

Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag, explained that he felt both Barcelona and his own club needed to ‘reset’ and rebuild after a few challenging years but believes they are on the right track to European greatness once again.

Ten Hag on Xavi and Barcelona

16:13 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag was equally praising of Xavi’s transformation at Barcelona having led the Spanish giants to an 11 point lead at the top of the La Liga table.

"Both clubs are in the Europa League, but both clubs have the ambition to be in the Champions League," he said.

"Not just to be there but to have a real impact in the Champions League, after the group stage going to the semi-finals, final, to win even.

"The reality is we are in the Europa League, but both clubs needed a reset and we are both going in the right direction. It’s exciting to face each other. With each test you get better.”

Xavi on Erik ten Hag

16:08 , Michael Jones

In the build-up to tonight’s match Barcelona boss Xavi spoke about his opposite number and praised the work Erik ten Hag has been doing at Manchester United since taking over in the summer.

"Ten Hag is a great coach," Xavi said. "In my mind I believe that somehow [reversing] the situation of United was no easy task and he’s accomplishing it.

"They are excited again, the club, the fanbase and also the way they play does a lot.

"He changes things offensively, defensively, everyone’s working very well, so it’s a tough rival for us and he’s a very interesting coach."

Xavi gives his verdict on Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United

16:03 , Michael Jones

Barcelona coach Xavi has been impressed by the way Erik ten Hag has transformed Manchester United and helped turn Marcus Rashford into “one of the most dangerous players” in Europe.

Two of the world’s biggest clubs go toe-to-toe on Thursday evening at the Nou Camp in the first leg of their Europa League knockout round play-off.

LaLiga leaders Barca are running amok domestically and host a United side in fine form under Ten Hag, who has helped turn the Old Trafford giants around after a wretched 2021/22 season.

The Dutchman has changed the culture and quality on the field since joining from Ajax in the summer, impressing counterpart Xavi – another inspired by the late, great Johan Cruyff.

Xavi gives his verdict on Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United

Barcelona vs Manchester United

15:58 , Michael Jones

It will be a huge task for Man Utd away at Camp Nou. Barcelona are in imperious form with a wealth of young talent to support the talismanic Robert Lewandowski in attack.

United, meanwhile, will miss Lisandro Martinez’s intelligence at the back and Christian Eriksen’s calming presence in the middle of the park so may be left relying on a moment of magic from the in-form Marcus Rashford.

Barcelona 2-1 Manchester United

Barcelona vs Manchester United predicted line-ups

15:53 , Michael Jones

Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; Kessie, de Jong, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro, Fred; Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho; Weghorst

What is the early team news?

15:48 , Michael Jones

Xavi’s side remain without Ousmane Dembele and Sergio Busquets. The French winger sustained a thigh injury against Girono while Barca’s evergreen central midfielder injured his ankle against Sevilla.

Manchester United will have to deal with a lengthening list of absentees after Erik ten Hag revealed that Anthony Martial, Scott McTominay and Antony will not be available for Thursday’s match. They join Christian Eriksen and Donny van de Beek who face lengthy spells on the sidelines.

The English club will also be without the suspended Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer after the pair received three yellow cards in the group stages, the latter doing so in the Champions League for Bayern Munich before his January loan move.

How to watch Barcelona vs Manchester United

15:43 , Michael Jones

The Europa League play-off first leg will kick off at 5.45pm GMT on Thursday Thursday 16 February.

Barcelona vs Manchester United will be shown live on BT Sports 2 with coverage starting from 5pm.

Barcelona vs Manchester United

15:38 , Michael Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Europa League play-off action. Manchester United are involved in this knockout round and face a difficult task of overcoming Barcelona over two legs.

Erik ten Hag’s men landed in the play-off round having finished second in their Europa group due to Real Sociedad having a better goal difference than them, while Barcelona dropped out of the Champions League having finished third in their respective group.

The winner of this two-legged encounter will then progress to the Europa League last-16 and join up with the group winners - such as Arsenal - who have already qualified for that stage.

Barcelona will play the match without Ousmane Dembele and Sergio Busquets who are both out injured while Man Utd have a number of absentees such as Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer though they welcome back midfield maestro Casemiro who should bring confidence and stability to the group.

Kick off for this one is at 5.45pm so stick with us as we build up to the match at the Nou Camp.