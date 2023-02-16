Barcelona 1-2 Manchester United LIVE! Kounde own goal - Europa League match stream, latest score and updates today

(Getty Images)

Barcelona vs Manchester United - LIVE!

A heavyweight clash marks the return of the Europa League as Manchester United travel to face Barcelona at the Camp Nou tonight. It’s the first leg of the play-off round clash, between two of the favourites to win the whole competition.

Barcelona dropped down to the Europa League after finishing behind Bayern Munich and Inter Milan in their Champions League group, but go into this tie with real confidence. Xavi’s side are eight points clear at the top of La Liga, and have not lost in any competition since October. Marcos Alonso starts for the hosts at centre-back, with Robert Lewandowski leading the line.

It’s therefore a huge test for United, though they are in good form themselves. Erik ten Hag has turned things around at Old Trafford, with the team just five points off the top of the Premier League and they have a Carabao Cup final to come. Luke Shaw partners Raphael Varane in defence, as Aaron Wan-Bissaka returns. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Barcelona vs Man United latest news

OWN GOAL! Kounde turns into his own net

GOAL! Rashford with immediate equaliser

GOAL! Alonso heads Barcelona in front

CHANCE! Weghorst wastes big opportunity

FC Barcelona 1 - 2 Manchester United FC

19:08 , Matt Verri

62 mins: Barcelona really are all over the place in defence. Rashford again into the box, slides it wide to Wan-Bissaka and his shot is deflected behind.

Corner leads to nothing this time, but United are in complete control.

GOAL! Barcelona 1-2 Man United | Jules Kounde 57'

19:05 , Matt Verri

Rashford drifts out to the wide this time, and he drives into the box. Looks to pick out Weghorst, it’s deflected behind for a corner. Still United continue to get plenty of white shirts forward.

AND UNITED TAKE THE LEAD! Corner taken short, Rashford gets to the byline and fires the ball across the face of goal. Bounces around and looks to have hit Kounde last before rolling into the net.

19:02 , Matt Verri

56 mins: United look so dangerous every time they win the ball back. Space is there for them to break into, Barcelona look very vulnerable.

They have a free-kick here though, foul out wide and up come the Barcelona defenders.

19:01 , Matt Verri

54 mins: It’s as you were then after a frantic five minutes or so.

And here come United again, Sancho slides the pass through to Rashford and it’s blocked when he looked to be in!

At the other end, Raphinha tries his luck from distance and it’s brilliantly held by De Gea. Chaos at the Camp Nou.

GOAL! Barcelona 1-1 Man United | Marcus Rashford 52'

18:59 , Matt Verri

LEVEL ALREADY!

WOW. Sensational response from United. Fred with the ball through to Rashford, looks to be an impossible angle but he somehow smashes a low strike past Ter Stergen at the near post.

18:57 , Matt Verri

51 mins: Now then, how do these two sides approach the rest of the match?

1-0 not a complete disaster for United heading into next week’s match at Old Trafford, so they don’t want to go too gung-ho. Also interesting to see how brave Barcelona are in pushing for another goal.

GOAL! Barcelona 1-0 Man United | Marcos Alonso 50'

18:56 , Matt Verri

AND NOW BARCELONA TAKE THE LEAD!

Fine margins. Corner swung in, Alonso there at the back post and he rises highest to nod a header past De Gea!

18:55 , Matt Verri

49 mins: Really good chance for Sancho, gets it all wrong!

United break down the right, Fernandes sliding the ball through to Wan-Bissaka. He fires a low cross into the box, falls for the unmarked Sancho at the back post and he slices the shot wide. Poor from the winger.

18:53 , Matt Verri

47 mins: Wonderful football from Barcelona, they carve United open. Araujo’s cut back cleared away, only as far as Raphinha.

He fires the effort at goal, just swerves beyond the far post. De Gea not confident with that at all.

Back underway!

18:51 , Matt Verri

Up and running again at the Camp Nou!

Rashford goes close...

18:47 , Matt Verri

Some first-half stats

18:45 , Matt Verri

Barcelona with the majority of the ball as you’d expect, near enough 60% of possession so far.

Seven shots each, with three of those on target for United and two troubling David de Gea for Barcelona.

Better opportunities definitely fell the way of United, they couldn’t take them though.

Biggest chance of the half...

18:39 , Matt Verri

He had to score! 🤯



HT: Barcelona 0-0 Manchester United

18:35 , Matt Verri

Entertaining half but a goalless one.

Man United have certainly had the better chances, with Weghorst wasting a good opportunity and Rashford also going close.

Ten Hag will be happy with what he’s seen so far, bar some poor finishing.

18:33 , Matt Verri

45 mins: Two minutes added on.

Twice now Wan-Bissaka has let the ball run past him and got into trouble as a result. Might want to try just controlling it from now on.

18:31 , Matt Verri

43 mins: Superb turn from Gavi in midfield. So slick, Varane sticks out a leg out to halt him and that’s a yellow card for the former Real Madrid defender.

United look to break after clearing the free-kick, Barcelona do well though to get enough bodies back to slow the counter down.

18:29 , Matt Verri

41 mins: Raphinha briefly thinks he’s in, whistle goes though for a foul on Malacia.

Bigger problem for Barcelona is that Pedri has gone down off the ball. He made a pass, limped a bit and immediately signalled to the bench.

He’s going to have to come off here, big blow. Sergi Roberto the man on to replace him.

18:26 , Matt Verri

39 mins: Initial corner cleared, but Barcelona will have a second chance. Raphinha over to take this one.

Reaches the first man on the bounce, which tells you all you need to know about that delivery.

18:26 , Matt Verri

38 mins: What is Malacia doing?!

Takes a free-kick quickly deep in United’s own half, nobody expecting it and Shaw has to scamper towards the ball in his own box.

Out to Wan-Bissaka, who takes an awful touch and Alba is there. Into the box, Wan-Bissaka does well to get one of those long legs in the way. Corner. Barcelona want a penalty but no chance of that.

18:24 , Matt Verri

36 mins: Barcelona all over the shop when the ball gets played in behind, they’re getting caught out time and time again.

Fernandes away this time, cut back towards Rashford who fouls Araujo as he tries to get the shot away. Nearly another good chance.

18:22 , Matt Verri

34 mins: United completely on top.

Sancho plays the ball inside, Rashford’s touch takes him beyond Alonso and into the box. Digs out a shot, curling towards the far corner but Ter Stegen palms it away.

18:21 , Matt Verri

33 mins: Clever free-kick from Shaw, clips it through to Rashford. Shanks it a bit but the forward earns a corner.

Shaw takes this too, again it’s a United head on the end of it but Casemiro nods over the bar. Much more difficult chance than his earlier one.

Really good spell this from the visitors.

18:19 , Matt Verri

31 mins: Alba thinks he should have a corner, as Varane comes across to close him down.

Doesn’t get the corner, does get a yellow card for his complaints. Camp Nou not happy at all with that, plenty of jeers.

Even more now as Fernandes goes down under a challenge from De Jong, free-kick given.

18:17 , Matt Verri

29 mins: It was a brilliant pass from Fernandes to play Weghorst in, he couldn’t provide the finish.

Fred fouled out wide, another chance for United to put the ball in the box. Fernandes does just that, Casemiro wins the header but it’s straight at Ter Stegen!

18:15 , Matt Verri

27 mins: Wan-Bissaka with a great run down the right, cut back to Sancho and his effort is just wide! Flicks off De Jong and that wasn’t far away at all.

From the corner, Varane nods the ball back into the box but it’s hacked away.

United back on the attack, Weghorst clean through... BIG SAVE! Had to score there, Ter Stegen denies him.

18:14 , Matt Verri

26 mins: Varane with a poor pass into midfield, Barcelona pounce.

Pass fired in to Lewandowski, he can’t quite take it in his stride and Varane does really well to get back and poke the ball away.

18:13 , Matt Verri

25 mins: Alba again the threat, wins a corner as Varane blocks the cross.

De Gea off his line to punch away, as far as Raphinha who volleys at goal from about 35 yards out. Shot makes it maybe six of those yards before it’s blocked.

Ambitious... to put it mildly.

18:12 , Matt Verri

24 mins: Fernandes gets an elbow from Gavi off the ball, free-kick given. Gavi less than impressed.

Pedri wins it back, Barcelona work it out to Alba. He’s forced to turn back this time before he can get the cross in, but the hosts quickly have the ball back.

18:10 , Matt Verri

22 mins: Terrible pass back from Kounde, Ter Stegen can’t keep it in play. United gifted their first corner of the match.

Shaw over to take it, whipped into the box and it’s headed away. Smiles from Xavi and Fred, as the United midfielder kicks the ball away before the Barcelona boss can gather for a quick throw-in.

18:07 , Matt Verri

19 mins: Another United error, Barcelona nearly make them pay.

Gavi scoops the ball over Varane for Pedri, who flicks a header on. Bounces back to him and he hammers a volley over the bar.

18:06 , Matt Verri

18 mins: United player their way out nicely, Fred has a chance to start the attack but it’s a loose pass and Barcelona have it back.

As ever, Barcelona really a team you want to be gifting possession back to. They’re good enough as it is.

Varane clips a very decent ball over the top, just about scrambled away with Rashford lurking.

18:03 , Matt Verri

15 mins: Again Alba is free out on the left, Wan-Bissaka isn’t really getting out to him. Left-back can’t pick out a Barcelona shirt though.

Hosts dominating possession now, much better from them after a less than convincing start.

18:01 , Matt Verri

13 mins: Alonso and Lewandowski standing over it.

It’s Alonso, over the wall and over the bar. Bit too much power on that considering it was less than 25 yards out.

United survive that scare, they’ve been under pressure in the last five minutes or so.

18:00 , Matt Verri

11 mins: Barcelona are growing into this. Lewandowski allowed to turn and pass the ball wide to Alba, who is in all sorts of space.

Tries to pick out Gavi with the cut-back, intercepted. Hosts stay on the attack though and Gavi is brought down on just outside the area by Fred.

Really dangerous position.

17:57 , Matt Verri

9 mins: And all of a sudden Barcelona burst into life, nearly take the lead.

Lewandowski drives into the box, onto his left foot as he works space for the shot and hammers the effort at goal. Comfortable enough save in the end for De Gea.

17:55 , Matt Verri

7 mins: First couple of efforts of the night.

Rashford gets to the byline, cuts the ball back. Fernandes running onto it and has his shot blocked, before Malacia is also denied.

Ten Hag was not lying about his side wanting to go for it tonight.

17:54 , Matt Verri

6 mins: United have made a confident start, look secure on the ball.

Out it comes to Sancho, finds himself one-on-one with Raphinha but the former Leeds man does well. Araujo then swiftly arrives on the scene and cleans everything, and everyone, out.

17:52 , Matt Verri

4 mins: Barcelona pushing right up the pitch without the ball, De Gea closed down by Gavi. United have got problems if they’re leaving De Gea too much to do with the ball at his feet.

Araujo skips away from Casemiro, who goes sliding in. Raphinha then past Malacia, but straight out of play.

17:49 , Matt Verri

1 mins: Great start from United, straight on the front foot.

Fernandes drifts out to the right, fires the ball across the face of goal and Fred is not far away from getting on the end of it as he slides in.

For now, it looks like Rashford is playing up front, with Sancho on the left and Fernandes on the right. Weghorst playing as a number 10.

KICK-OFF!

17:48 , Matt Verri

Underway in this blockbuster Europa League clash - huge 90 minutes ahead!

Here we go...

17:42 , Matt Verri

Superb atmosphere at the Camp Nou, home fans making an incredible noise. United fans are halfway to space at the top of the stadium.

Players are out onto pitch, we’ll be up and running in this first leg very, very shortly.

Real duo back on enemy territory!

17:39 , Matt Verri

Barcelona pretty decent at the back...

17:36 , Matt Verri

Seven goals conceded by Barcelona in La Liga this season. Yes, seven.

No team in Europe’s top leagues can get even close to matching them. Looking at the warm-ups, it will be Araujo playing at right-back as Barcelona look to contain Rashford.

That’s going to be a brilliant battle between those two.

Ten Hag full of praise for De Jong

17:32 , Matt Verri

No surprise to see Erik ten Hag speaking highly of Frenkie de Jong in the build-up to this match. Another summer of trying to bring the midfielder to Old Trafford very much on the cards.

“I think we had [at Ajax] like a class of 2019 that was a team that was with a lot of fascination, and he brings a lot of that fascination and I think he developed in the years after here in Spain,” Ten Hag said.

“He became even better. He is a fantastic player, playing out for the back, he always has time. It was a pleasure to work with him.”

He added: “Frenkie is an incredible player and he would strengthen any squad in the world. He’s got unique quality.”

Warm-up time!

17:26 , Matt Verri

Xavi: We need to take care of Rashford

17:21 , Matt Verri

Xavi has been full of praise for Marcus Rashford in recent days, suggesting Barcelona will be giving particular attention to the England forward tonight.

“He’s one of the most dangerous players now in Europe,” Xavi said in his pre-match press conference.

“He’s very fast, he is very good at dribbling in one-versus-one.

“In the transition he is very, very dangerous so, yes, we need to take care of all of them but especially Rashford.”

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

“I’m here for Man United and I want to win"

17:16 , Matt Verri

Erik ten Hag in very confident mood ahead of kick-off.

Judging by his comments to BT Sport, he has little interest in setting his side up to defend and try and take a draw back to Old Trafford.

“We have to bring them out of their comfort zone, we have to press them high where possible,” Ten Hag said.

“When we have the ball, we have to let them run. We have players in our team that are capable to play. We have to play.”

He added: “I’m here for Man United and I want to win. We want to win in a Man United way.”

"I'm here for Man United and I want to win."



History on Barcelona’s side

17:10 , Matt Verri

Barcelona on a run of four straight wins over Manchester United, a run that has included the 2009 and 2011 Champions League finals.

It’s 15 years since United last beat Barcelona - would be a huge result if they did just that tonight.

Checking in at the Nou Camp 🏟#MUFC || #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 16, 2023

Ten Hag: Both clubs needed a reset

17:04 , Matt Verri

Erik ten Hag believes both Barcelona and Manchester United are in the middle of a reset, with these two matches set to provide a good indication of where they are on that journey.

“Both clubs are in the Europa League and I think both clubs have the ambition to be in the Champions League and not just be in the Champions League, we want to have a big impact in the Champions League,” Ten Hag said in his press conference.

“To go along the group stage, to be [in it] after the winter, go in the semi-finals and finals and win even. But the reality is we are in the Europa League and that tells that both clubs needed a reset and I think we are both on the journey.

“I think we are both in the right direction, so I think it’s exciting to face each other because it will help both clubs know where you are. It’s a good test and you get challenged from such a test and you get better.”

Both sides still backed

16:55 , Matt Verri

Only one of these two teams will make it to the last-16 of the Europa League, but they’re still two of the favourites to win the competition this season.

Arsenal at the top of the market despite their poor run - every chance they’re replaced by whoever makes it through this tie.

Europa League winner 2022/23:

Arsenal: 7/2

Barcelona: 9/2

Man Utd: 6/1

Juventus: 9/1

Ajax: 12/1

Real Sociedad: 14/1

Real Betis: 14/1

Via Betfair.

Experience in the United camp

16:48 , Matt Verri

Casemiro and Varane make their returns to Spain tonight. Safe to say the pair had plenty of experience facing Barcelona in their Real Madrid days, so don’t expect a warm welcome for them tonight.

Landmark night for Varane too, as he makes his 50th appearance for Man United.

Not sure World Cup and four-time Champions League winner Varane will view it as the greatest achievement of his career, but nice anyway.

Alonso trusted at centre-back

16:40 , Matt Verri

Alonso starts at centre-back for Barcelona, getting the nod over Christensen. Araujo his partner, with Kounde at right-back and Alba on the opposite flank.

De Jong starts against a side that admire him so much, while Lewandowski is the main man as ever up front leading the line.

For United, no real surprises. Martinez out so Shaw slots in at centre-back alongside Varane, while Wan-Bissaka is preferred to Dalot.

Sancho continues on the right wing, with Garnacho having to settle for a place on the bench.

Man United team news

16:32 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst.

Subs: Heaton, Butland, Lindelof, Maguire, Dalot, Pellistri, Elanga, Garnacho, Iqbal, Mainoo.

Barcelona team news

16:31 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Ter Stegen, Kounde, Araujo, Alonso, Alba, De Jong, Kessi, Pedri, Gavi, Raphinha, Lewandowski.

Subs: Pena, Tenas, Fati, Torres, Christensen, Roberto, Garcia, Balde, Casado, Torre, Alarcon

De Jong saga in the past

16:26 , Matt Verri

The summer transfer window had an endless stream of reports linking Frenkie de Jong with a move to Manchester United.

Ultimately the Dutchman remained at Barcelona rather than joining up with his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Sure we have more of those rumours to endure at the end of the season, but for now De Jong is very much in the Barcelona corner.

Frenkie nació elegante ✨ pic.twitter.com/tK79VifGC3 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) February 16, 2023

Visitors have arrived!

16:21 , Matt Verri

We're here 👀🏟



🔜 Team news drops in 1️⃣5️⃣ minutes — how do you think we'll line up? #MUFC || #UEL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 16, 2023

Garnacho strike not enough

16:15 , Matt Verri

Manchester United’s bid to finish top of their Europa League group went down to the final match.

They needed to beat Real Sociedad by two goals or more in Spain to top the group, meaning Alejandro Garnacho’s goal in a 1-0 win was not enough.

United finished second on goal difference, leaving them in the play-off round with Real Sociedad going straight through to the last-16.

(REUTERS)

Quite the look from Araujo!

16:08 , Matt Verri

Greatest arrival outfit

Of

All

Time pic.twitter.com/Q38KhN9fiV — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 16, 2023

Barcelona dropping down...

16:01 , Matt Verri

Not the European competition that Barcelona wanted to be playing in this year.

They finished third in their Champions League group before the World Cup, behind Bayern Munich and Inter Milan. Very much not what Robert Lewandowski and Co were brought in for.

Barcelona will be eyeing a very deep run in the Europa League to make up for it.

Standard Sport prediction

15:54 , Matt Verri

Barcelona are yet to lose at home this season and boast the best defence in Spain.

While United have come on leaps and bounds of late, it’s a huge ask to go to Camp Nou and win. It’s all about staying in the tie.

Barcelona to win 1-0.

Stage is set...

15:46 , Matt Verri

😍 Spotify Camp Nou is ready for Barça vs Manchester United!#BarçaMUFC pic.twitter.com/iLU2Bw6zqC — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 16, 2023

Man United team news

15:40 , Matt Verri

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that none of Scott McTominay, Antony or Anthony Martial will make the game through respective injuries. Lisandro Martinez and Marcel Sabitzer also miss out.

Casemiro, however, will be available after missing the last two Premier League games through suspension.

Predicted Man United XI (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Shaw, Malacia; Casemiro, Fred; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Barcelona team news

15:32 , Matt Verri

Barca are missing the vastly experienced Sergio Busquets, while Ousmane Dembele is still suffering from a hamstring problem.

Still, Xavi has a number of options to replace his two stricken World Cup winners. Frenkie de Jong – a long-standing target of United’s – is expected to start alongside Pedri and Gavi in midfield, while Ansu Fati or Ferran Torres could partner Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski in attack.

Predicted Barcelona XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Alba; Pedri, De Jong, Kessie; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi.

How to watch Barcelona vs Man United

15:25 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 2 with coverage starting at 5pm GMT.

Live stream: The BT Sport app will allow subscribers to access a live steam across mobile devices, laptops, games consoles, tablets and more.

LIVE coverage: Follow all of the action right here with us!

Good afternoon!

15:18 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Barcelona vs Manchester United!

A huge, huge clash as the Europa League returns, with this the first leg in the play-off round tie. Reverse fixture will be played next week at Old Trafford.

Two sides in really good form, and two of the favourites to win this competition. Should be a good one.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead off kick-off, which comes at 5:45pm GMT from the Camp Nou.