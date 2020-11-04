Barcelona vs Dynamo Kiev live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Barcelona welcome Dynamo Kiev to the Nou Camp tonight in the Champions League group stage.

Barca have won both of their European fixtures so far this term, thrashing Ferencvaros 5-1 before beating Juventus 2-0.

Meanwhile, visitors Dynamo Kiev are in pursuit of their first victory in the competition this season, having drawn 2-2 against Ferencvaros after losing 2-0 to Juventus.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Group G meeting this evening:

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST (9pm CET) at the Nou Camp tonight.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on BT Sport Extra 3. Subscribers can also stream the fixture live on the BT Sport website and app.

What is the team news?

Barca will hope to see goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen fit for tonight’s match after Neto’s error at the weekend, but the German is not expected to recover in time. The La Liga club will also be without Samuel Umtiti, Philippe Coutinho and Ronald Araujo, though Gerard Pique returns from suspension.

For Dynamo Kiev, Sergiy Sydorchuk is serving his own suspension, while Artem Besedin has been banned due to doping offences. Denys Boyko and Georgiy Bushchan are both out, having tested positive for coronavirus, and the same goes for Vitaly Mykolenko, Denis Garmash, Oleksandr Karaev, Tudor Baluta, Mykola Shaparenko, Mikkel Duelund and Georgiy Tsitaish.

Eighteen-year-old Ruslan Neshcheret is expected to fill in between the posts for the visitors.

Predicted line-ups

Barca: Neto; Dest, Pique, Lenglet, Alba; Pjanic, De Jong; Trincao, Messi, Pedri; Griezmann

Kiev: Neshcheret; Kedziora, Popov, Shabanov, Zabarnyi; Shepelev, Andriyevskyi; Tsygankov, Lednev, Verbic; Supryaga

Odds

Barca: 1/14

Draw: 10/1

Kiev: 33/1

Prediction

Barca are in mixed form at the moment. Their thrashing of Ferencvaros preceded a Clasico defeat by Real Madrid, then their victory over Juventus was followed by a draw against 10-man Alaves. Kiev have been slightly more consistent, but Ronald Koeman’s side should have the quality to emerge victorious here. Expect them to test the visitors’ young, stand-in goalkeeper as often as possible. Barcelona 2-0 Dynamo Kiev.

