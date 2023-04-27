Barcelona 0-0 Chelsea LIVE! Women’s Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

(REUTERS)

Barcelona vs Chelsea LIVE!

The famous Camp Nou is the grand setting for tonight’s first Women’s Champions League semi-final decider. Chelsea make the daunting trip to Catalonia this evening trailing 1-0 in a heavyweight last-four tie after Caroline Graham Hansen’s superb early strike settled Saturday’s first leg at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues rallied well after that early setback, but were well below-par in the second half and lucky to avoid conceding further goals that would have made an already difficult task here almost impossible. Barcelona are a true force to be reckoned with in front of their own fans and have won all of their last 19 home games in Europe. They are boosted further by the long-awaited return from injury of two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas, who makes the bench.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have brought Jessie Fleming into midfield as Emma Hayes’ side look to pull off a famous result and seal a place in the June 3 final in Eindhoven, where either Arsenal or Wolfsburg will await. Follow Barcelona vs Chelsea updates live below!

Barcelona vs Chelsea latest news

Kick-off time: 5.45pm BST, Camp Nou

How to watch: DAZN

Barcelona team news: Putellas back on bench

Chelsea team news: Hayes makes midfield change

Evening Standard prediction

18:09 , George Flood

20 mins: Chelsea are enjoying a bit of possession now, taking the sting out of Barcelona’s building momentum.

No service into Sam Kerr at all though just yet. Chelsea’s top scorer was also a peripheral figure in the first leg.

18:06 , George Flood

17 mins: The first yellow card of the evening goes to Chelsea winger Reiten, who clatters into Paredes and has her name taken.

Another half-chance for Barca a few moments ago as Bonmati’s ball from a difficult angle had to be palmed away from goal by Berger.

18:05 , George Flood

13 mins: Rolfo and Eriksson are both back on and fine to continue.

Eriksson’s lack of pace caused issues for Chelsea in the first leg and is rearing its head again already here.

Story continues

She’s really struggling against Hansen in these opening stages.

18:00 , George Flood

11 mins: Hansen is again a thorn in Chelsea’s side, weaving to the byline and earning a corner.

A dangerous delivery from the right is headed over by Rolfo, who had a painful clash there with Sweden team-mate Eriksson.

Both players will need treatment.

17:59 , George Flood

9 mins: Hansen, whose early wonder-strike settled Saturday’s first leg at Stamford Bridge, has been an absolute menace for Barca so far in this opening 10 minutes.

She plays a great one-two with Mariona inside the box before seeing a shot blocked.

Oshoala then blazes the rebound over.

GOOOA... NO!

17:56 , George Flood

8 mins: A reprieve for Chelsea as an opening goal from Barcelona is quickly waved off.

A fine left-wing cross from Rolfo is inexplicably allowed to bounce in a dangerous area by Eriksson, with Hansen then beating Charles to the ball and slotting past Berger from close range.

However, she controlled it with her hand and the effort won’t stand.

17:54 , George Flood

6 mins: Chelsea are losing their way after a bright start now.

Barcelona are being allowed to settle into an ominous passing rhythm and are getting some dangerous service into the box.

17:51 , George Flood

4 mins: The first signs of danger from Barcelona as Oshoala - who looked marginally offside - is slipped in down the left channel and beats her marker before firing harmlessly across the box.

17:50 , George Flood

2 mins: This has been a very positive start from Chelsea in the opening couple of minutes.

They’ve dominated the ball surprisingly and are pressing high, causing a little bit of early anxiety in Barcelona’s defensive ranks.

Fleming has been particularly influential in driving the visitors forward.

A cross from the right isn’t dealt with and almost leads to a first chance for Emma Hayes’ side...

KICK-OFF

17:47 , George Flood

Anthem finished, pre-match team pictures taken and pendants exchanged by the captains, it’s time to get underway in this Champions League semi-final second-leg decider.

Barca, in their familiar home strips, get us off and running after a first blast of the whistle from Swiss referee Esther Staubli.

Chelsea are kicking from right to left in this first half, in white away kits.

17:43 , George Flood

Here come the teams at the Camp Nou!

Great noise before kick-off in the evening Spanish sunshine.

17:42 , George Flood

What an incredible stat that is - and a reminder of the daunting task facing Chelsea tonight.

19 - Barcelona have won their last 19 home matches in the @UWCL by an aggregate score of 78-8, the longest ever home winning run in the competition's history. Formidable. pic.twitter.com/sjQeBwe8Fo — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 27, 2023

17:36 , George Flood

Final preparations at the Camp Nou!

(Getty Images)

(REUTERS)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Atmosphere building

17:17 , George Flood

A terrific atmosphere outside the Camp Nou for what is a huge game tonight.

Kick-off now less than half an hour away!

(PA)

(PA)

(PA)

(PA)

Chelsea must be ‘disciplined and smart’ to counter Barcelona style

17:10 , George Flood

Barcelona will dominate possession tonight, with Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson calling for her side to be disciplined, focused and clever in their bid to combat such a style and take their chances on the counter.

“Barca have a trademark style of play,” said the Blues skipper on Wednesday. “They are very smart players, they take what you give them and that’s why you have to be on your toes in all areas and ready for anything they throw at us. We know their style, we know it’s possession based.

“We know they want to keep the ball, drag us out of areas and exploit those areas. For us, it’s about being disciplined, being smart and being ready for anything.”

(Getty Images)

16:56 , George Flood

Fantastic to see one of the very best back in action tonight.

To have suffered such a devastating injury when she did, on the eve of the Euros, made it especially heartbreaking for Putellas.

She’ll be hoping for a key role off the bench this evening no doubt.

Putellas on bench as Barcelona swap three

16:45 , George Flood

Barcelona head coach Jonatan Giraldez makes three alterations to his team from the first leg.

Spanish defender Marta Torrejon, who hit the post with a late header at Stamford Bridge, deputises for the injured Lucy Bronze on the right of defence.

The remaining changes are in attack, where Geyse and Salma Paralluelo make way for Mariona Caldentey and Asisat Oshoala.

Alexia Putellas makes the bench as expected and the home fans will eagerly await her likely introduction in the second half.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Fleming replaces Cankovic in sole Chelsea change

16:39 , George Flood

So Emma Hayes makes just one change to the Chelsea starting XI from Saturday’s first-leg defeat at Stamford Bridge,

It comes in midfield, where Canada legend Jessie Fleming is preferred to Serbian international Jelena Cankovic.

Pernille Harder has to make do with a place on the bench again after making her long-awaited return from injury with a cameo at the weekend.

Lauren James is also among the substitutes once more, having had a limited impact off the bench on Saturday.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea lineup

16:32 , George Flood

Starting XI: Berger, Perisset, Mjelde, Eriksson, Carter, Cuthbert, Leupolz, Fleming, Charles, Kerr, Reiten

Subs: Musovic, Orman, Ingle, James, Kaneryd, Harder, Abdullina, Cankovic

Barcelona lineup

16:29 , George Flood

Starting XI: Panos, Paredes, Mapi Leon, Marta, Rolfo, Patri, Walsh, Bonmati, Graham, Oshoala, Mariona

Subs: Cata, Codina, Jana, Pina, Crnogorcevic, Putellas, Paralluelo, Geyse, Bruna, Nuria, Engen, Vicky Lopez

16:25 , George Flood

The old Camp Nou is looking resplendent in the Spanish spring sunshine.

Team news on the way very shortly!

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea face toughest test in 11 years under Emma Hayes

16:24 , George Flood

It is hard to see tonight as anything other than Chelsea’s most difficult match in more than a decade under Emma Hayes, writes Dom Smith.

With Hayes at the helm, the Blues have won five WSL titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups and a Community Shield. Never have they felt quite as heavy underdogs as they do ahead of their Champions League semi-final second leg in Spain.

Chelsea are still in the tie, but their chances of reaching a second final in three years appear wafer thin. Barca have won every home match they have played since October 2018.

Chelsea lost 4-0 to the Catalans in the 2021 Champions League final, and what makes their task tonight even more daunting is the potential long-awaited return of Alexia Putellas.

Read the full match preview here

(Getty Images)

Hayes doesn’t fear Putellas return

16:15 , George Flood

Emma Hayes insists she doesn’t fear the return of Alexia Putellas tonight, but rather she hopes her involvement makes it an even grander occasion with an even bigger audience at the famous Camp Nou.

“We know every player is fantastic. Hopefully her return adds another 10,000 people to the crowd,” said the Chelsea boss.

“I have said it time and time again, we have a dressing room of players that want to be in this position. We will give it everything we have got.”

(REUTERS)

Putellas fan frenzy

16:08 , George Flood

Barcelona fans gather for a sight of returning hero Alexia Putellas.

You wonder how many more tickets will be sold at the Camp Nou tonight as the result of her eagerly-anticipated return from a torn ACL after nine months.

The crowd had been predicted at around the 65,000 mark, before confirmation that the Ballon d’Or holder would be in the squad.

27,697 were at Stamford Bridge for Saturday’s first leg - a British record attendance for a women’s European fixture.

Aquest és l'ambient a l'accés 7 de l'Spotify Camp Nou 🙌🙌🥰🥰🥰 pic.twitter.com/EivE1sgyhf — FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) April 27, 2023

Hayes: Chelsea are ‘built to cope’ with these challenges

15:58 , George Flood

Few give Chelsea a realistic chance of overturning that narrow first-leg deficit tonight, but inspirational head coach Emma Hayes insists her resilient squad is built for these sorts of challenges.

“We’re looking forward to playing at this magnificent stadium,” she said.

“It’s important for us to be in the tie. At 1-0, there is no doubt with their history here, we have to be at our very best. We have a dressing room of players that want to be in this position, and I know for sure we will give it everything we’ve got.

“This is not pressure. This is a joy, to take part in something we are working hard every day to do. Mentality is something we work at all of the time, not one game.

“While there are different things at stake, a Champions League final at stake, the players need no motivation, but they definitely need all of the skills that have been developed over a long period of time to manage playing in front of a large, noisy crowd, and a team that are going to keep the ball for longer periods than we are.

“This is a strength of our team. We are built to cope with those challenges.”

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Barcelona vs Chelsea prediction

15:44 , George Flood

Barcelona have scored 105 goals in winning all 25 of their league matches so far this season, conceding just five in the process to emphasise just how big the task facing Chelsea is tonight.

The hosts will have the majority of possession, with it down to the Blues to be clinical when their chances do come in front of goal.

This Barcelona team looks too good to slip up though, particularly on home soil in front of more than 65,000 fans, and they can expect to ease into another Women’s Champions League final.

Barcelona to win 3-0, aggregate 4-0.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Chelsea team news

15:43 , George Flood

Chelsea’s hopes of containing a star-studded Barca attack and the returning Alexia Putellas tonight remain hamstrung by the continued absences of first-choice centre-backs Millie Bright and Kadeisha Buchanan.

England defender Bright will be out for a few more weeks after a procedure to clean out her knee, while her Canadian colleague recently hurt her ankle on international duty and has not recovered in time.

Fran Kirby has made the trip tonight but won’t play due to her own ongoing knee problem, while Czech midfielder Katerina Svitkova continues her recovery from knee surgery performed in February.

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Barcelona team news

15:37 , George Flood

Barcelona superstar Alexia Putellas made the trip to west London on Saturday but did not play as she closed in on a long-awaited return from nine months out with a torn ACL.

However, the current Ballon d’Or holder is in the squad tonight and expected to feature for the first time since suffering that heartbreaking injury with Spain on the eve of last summer’s European Championship.

But Barcelona are without Lucy Bronze, with the England right-back having undergone minor surgery on a knee issue that forced her off in the first leg.

The key Lioness is not a doubt for this summer’s World Cup and should return within a few weeks.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Barcelona vs Chelsea

15:32 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s game will be available to watch live via DAZN.

Live stream: The DAZN website will broadcast the game online and a free stream is also available via DAZN’s YouTube channel.

Welcome to Barcelona vs Chelsea LIVE coverage!

15:28 , George Flood

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of a huge Women’s Champions League semi-final decider.

Chelsea face a daunting task at the Camp Nou tonight, hoping to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit from Stamford Bridge against the mighty Barcelona and seal a place against either Arsenal or Wolfsburg in the Eindhoven showpiece on June 3.

It’s not quite mission impossible for Emma Hayes’ side, but they will need to be at their very best to pull off a famous result as their hosts prepare to welcome back two-time Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas.

Kick-off this evening is at 5:45pm BST, so stay tuned for all the latest team news, build-up and live match updates.