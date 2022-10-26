Barcelona vs Bayern Munich prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Barcelona welcome Bayern Munich with their Champions League hopes hanging by a thread with a gloomy future ahead due to the potential financial implications of dropping down to the Europa League.

Xavi’s men could only draw 3-3 with Inter Milan last time out after a dramatic finish at the Nou Camp.

But it was not enough to wrestle back control as they pursue qualification for the knock-out stages, with the Nerazzurri three points ahead in second and the Bavarians already confirmed as Group C winners.

Barcelona require victory here and a favour from Viktoria Plzen, who travel to the San Siro in the early kick-off slot.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Barcelona vs Bayern Munich?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 26 October.

How can I watch it?

The game will not be shown in its entirety in the UK, but the goals will be available on BT Sport 1 through the Champions League Goals Show, which starts at 7:30pm and you can stream the show via the BT Sport app too.

What is the team news?

Xavi must contend without Ronald Araujo (groin), while there are also doubts over Andreas Christensen and Memphis Depay.

Sergi Roberto dislocated his shoulder at the weekend, which could hand Hector Bellerin an opportunity..

Gavi should overcome an abductor problem to start here, while there is a battle for the left-back role with Marcos Alonso likely to edge out Alejandro Balde and Jordi Alba.

The Germans will be without Manuel Neuer, Lucas Hernandez, Leroy Sane and Bouna Sarr.

Confirmed line-ups

Barcelona confirmed XI: Ter Stegen, Bellerin, Kounde, Alonso, Balde, Busquets, De Jong, Pedri, Kessie, Dembele, Lewandowski

Bayern Munich predicted XI: Ulreich; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Musiala, Gnabry; Mane

Odds

Barcelona: 4/9

Draw: 18/5

Bayern Munich: 6/1

Prediction

Barcelona will be desperate for the three points if Inter Milan fail to win in the early kick-off, but motivation could plummet if the Italians move six points clear to confirm their place in the last 16. Either way, Bayern have enough quality to pick Barcelona off here. 1-3.