Barcelona vs Bayern Munich LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich – LIVE!

FC Barcelona tonight hosts German giants Bayern in a heavyweight Champions League fixture. Hansi Flick’s side have been in rampant form in La Liga and are looking for their second win in Europe this season, having thrashed Swiss side Young Boys 5-0 last time out.

Flick, who won this competition while in charge of Bayern, will welcome many of his former players this evening. Vincent Kompany is still a newcomer amongst the elite and has endured a mixed time of things in Europe thus far. Bayern thrashed Dinamo Zagreb in their opening game before losing to Aston Villa earlier this month, putting some pressure on tonight’s game in Spain.

While the nature of the league stage means both teams have a chance to recover, any winner tonight would be sending a statement of intent. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 8pm BST; Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

TV channel and live stream: TNT Sports

Barcelona team news: Flick missing big players

Bayern Munich team news: Jamal Musiala could return

Prediction: Draw

How to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich

17:42 , Peter Fitzpatrick

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 4, with coverage beginning after the conclusion of Celtic’s trip to Europa League holders Atalanta in the early kick-off window.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live

17:33 , Peter Fitzpatrick

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Barcelona vs Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The two heavyweights will be looking to move up the table having both won one and lost one of their opening two games in this season’s competition. Kick-off tonight at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys is at 8pm BST, so stay tuned for all the latest team news, match build-up and live updates.