Barcelona vs Bayern Munich LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich LIVE!

The Champions League plays host to two of Europe’s biggest clubs once again tonight as familiar heavyweight rivals Barcelona and Bayern clash at Camp Nou. The visitors are already through to the last 16 for the 15th year in a row and can seal top spot in Group C with a game to spare if they win again here, while a failure from Inter Milan to beat Viktoria Plzen in the early kick-off would have also guaranteed first place.

That match at the San Siro also had huge stakes for Barcelona, who, after their last-gasp 3-3 draw with Inter on matchday four, needed a massive favour from Plzen to avoid being eliminated from contention. However, the Czechs have lost every game in the competition to date and duly went down 4-0 in Milan, meaning Xavi’s side are out before they’ve even taken to the pitch as the Europa League beckons once more.

Hector Bellerin, Marcos Alonso and Franck Kessie all come in for Barca tonight, with Sadio Mane returning for Bayern along with Noussair Mazraoui. Follow Barcelona vs Bayern Munich with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 8pm BST, Camp Nou

How to watch and live stream: BT Sport

Barcelona out of Champions League after Inter win

Barcelona team news: Alonso, Bellerin and Kessie in

Bayern team news: Mane and Mazraoui start

Prediction: Barcelona 2-2 Bayern Munich

FC Barcelona 0 - 1 FC Bayern München

GOAL! Barcelona 0-1 Bayern Munich | Sadio Mane 10'

20:09 , George Flood

10 mins: Bayern take the lead!

20:09 , George Flood

7 mins: More whistles from the frustrated home fans as Bayern knock the ball around easily, waiting patiently for an opening.

A low-key start to this heavyweight tie in an odd atmosphere.

20:06 , George Flood

5 mins: Lewandowski’s first real involvement of the night against his former side is to draw a foul from De Ligt as Barcelona try to gain a foothold early on here.

20:04 , George Flood

3 mins: Bayern dominating possession in the opening exchanges in those stylish white and gold away strips, with Davies and Mane almost linking up to good effect inside the Barca box.

Story continues

The hosts have yet to really get a foot on the ball in the first few minutes.

(REUTERS)

20:03 , George Flood

1 mins: Barca fans have at least still packed out this famous old ground tonight, with no swathes of empty seats after that Inter result.

But things could get very hostile, very quick if Bayern take an early lead.

The Bundesliga giants are backed by a noisy away following up in the gods.

KICK-OFF

20:01 , George Flood

A strange, strange atmosphere as we get underway at Camp Nou.

Barcelona playing for pride only, Bayern to win Group C.

19:57 , George Flood

Not a great mood inside the Camp Nou as the players emerge from the tunnel.

Deafening whistles for the Champions League anthem, which won’t be played at this ground again this season.

So much frustration among the fanbase, as you might expect.

(REUTERS)

19:48 , George Flood

Final preparations at the Camp Nou. Kick-off is now just over 10 minutes away!

(Getty Images)

(REUTERS)

(Getty Images)

Confirmed: Barcelona dumped OUT of Champions League

19:37 , George Flood

It’s all over in Milan, with Inter running out emphatic 4-0 winners over Viktoria Plzen thanks to a brace from Edin Dzeko and further goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Romelu Lukaku.

As we’ve said countless times already tonight, that result means Barcelona can no longer hope to reach the Champions League last 16.

Rather, it’s the Europa League once again in the New Year for Xavi’s men. A financial disaster.

No top spot yet secured for Bayern, but they can do so with a win of their own this evening.

(Getty Images)

Latest: Inter Milan 4-0 Viktoria Plzen

19:30 , George Flood

A late fourth from Romelu Lukaku at the San Siro, where Inter are positively flying against the Group C minnows.

Just further salt into the wound for Barcelona, who could beat Bayern tonight and still have absolutely no chance of progressing through to the last 16.

Nagelsmann expecting tough test from unpredictable Barca

19:21 , George Flood

Barcelona might be crashing out of the Champions League, but Julian Nagelsmann is still expecting a tough test at Camp Nou tonight.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference yesterday, the Bayern boss talked up their performance in the reverse fixture and suggested he was unsure what tactical surprises opposite number Xavi might have up his sleeve.

“Barcelona had a lot of chances in the first half,” he said. “We scored with our first chance. We were good in the second. It was a game of two different halves. Barca could’ve been 3-0 up in the first half. We had the problem of not converting chances in the Bundesliga.

“Barca currently have a lot of things from the time when they were very successful — very good counter-pressing, a lot of good signings who fit in well with the philosophy. They are definitely one of the best teams in Europe. I’m sure we’ll see that tomorrow.

“We don’t know at 100 per cent what Barca will be up to. Against Bilbao they were more focused on control. I can imagine them playing with two number sixes to have more control. It is also possible that Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong will start. We are very well prepared for a lot of scenarios. When we get the lineup, we’ll be able to go into the final details. In general, we are very well prepared.”

(Getty Images)

Inter hit third at San Siro

19:11 , George Flood

If Barcelona’s very faint hopes of avoiding Champions League elimination hadn’t already been extinguished, they certainly have now.

Inter have added a third against Plzen at the San Siro, a second of the night for Edin Dzeko.

The Europa League beckons for Xavi and Co once again.

(REUTERS)

Mane and Mazraoui in for Bayern

18:59 , George Flood

Julian Nagelsmann makes two changes to the Bayern team that won at Hoffenheim, meanwhile.

Sadio Mane is back in attack as expected, while Noussair Mazraoui starts at right-back.

Kingsley Coman and Benjamin Pavard both drop to the bench, where they are joined by Thomas Muller.

Sven Ulreich continues to deputise for injured captain Manuel Neuer between the posts.

(Getty Images)

Bayern Munich lineup

18:52 , George Flood

Starting XI: Ulreich, Mazraoui, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies, Kimmich, Goretzka, Gnabry, Musiala, Mane, Choupo-Moting

Subs: Pavard, Coman, Sabitzer, Muller, Schenk, Gravenberch, Tel, Stanisic

Three Barcelona changes as Bellerin, Alonso and Kessie start

18:50 , George Flood

Xavi makes three changes to the Barcelona team that thrashed Athletic Bilbao 4-0 at Camp Nou on Sunday thanks to goals from Ousmane Dembele, Sergi Roberto, Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres that kept them three points adrift of Real Madrid at the LaLiga summit, having lost the first Clasico of the season 3-1 earlier this month.

In come Hector Bellerin, Marcos Alonso and Franck Kessie, with Roberto out injured and Gavi only named as a substitute after his weekend knock. Eric Garcia is also dropped to the bench.

(REUTERS)

Barcelona subs

18:42 , George Flood

Pique, Ansu Fati, Ferran, Jordi Alba, Raphinha, Eric, Inaki Pena, Gavi, Pablo Torre, Arnau Tenas

Barcelona starting lineup

18:38 , George Flood

Here’s how Barca line up tonight...

Ter Stegen, Bellerin, Kounde, Balde, Alonso, Busquets, Kessie, Pedri, De Jong, Dembele, Lewandowski

18:35 , George Flood

Some wonderful pre-match pictures dropping on a gorgeous night at one of football’s most iconic old venues.

This place will be bustling in a short while, though there will be no shortage of fan frustration if this result holds in Milan.

The last thing Barca fans want is another jaunt in the Europa League.

(REUTERS)

Barcelona need a miracle

18:31 , George Flood

Make that 2-0 to Inter!

Edin Dzeko has just doubled their advantage shortly before the interval in Milan.

Barcelona need a second-half miracle from the Czechs.

(AP)

Inter take lead over Plzen

18:25 , George Flood

Bad news for Barcelona.

Inter have taken the lead at the San Siro thanks to a header from former Arsenal and Manchester United playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

As it stands, Xavi’s side are heading out of the Champions League before they’ve even kicked a ball in anger tonight.

(REUTERS)

Xavi: Munich defeat was a ‘footballing disgrace'

18:17 , George Flood

Robert Lewandowski’s last-gasp header against Inter is why Barca still have a sliver of hope of avoiding elimination tonight, though it was his missed chances against former club Bayern that proved so costly last month.

Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane - both of whom won’t play tonight - did get on the scoresheet as Bayern brushed their rivals aside early in the second half at Allianz Arena.

That win also helped to ease pressure on Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann, who had come under fire after a poor start to the domestic campaign, with the reigning champions still second in the Bundesliga as things stand behind Union Berlin.

This week, Xavi called on his troops to show that what transpired in Munich was a “footballing disgrace”.

(AFP via Getty Images)

“I expect an intense, physical, tactically well-worked rival,” he said. “It is a rival that we consider to be one of the best in the world today. It’s an important game for us regardless of what happens in Milan.

“We have to win, show that we are at the level. We have to show in the game and in victory that what happened in Munich was a footballing disgrace. Football is like that. We have to be self-critical, it’s not up to us and we have to show that we can compete regardless of what happens in Milan.

“As well as a miracle… we have a hope. When you are able to generate and it depends on you, you have hope. now we are in an awkward situation. You have to play, football has these things. There are unforeseen events in football, we have hope but it’s complicated because we don’t depend on ourselves.”

Barcelona WILL watch Inter game unfold

18:07 , George Flood

Barcelona’s players could be forgiven for trying to block out events in Milan as they look to avoid losing a sixth straight match against Bayern, who have inflicted so much pain on them over recent years (8-2, anyone?).

However, Xavi insists they will watch events unfold at the San Siro before trying to show that they can still compete in this sort of heavyweight fixture, regardless of whether they are already out or not.

“We’ll all watch the game together in the locker room,” he told reporters yesterday.

“The goal is to play a good game and have good feelings, regardless of what happens in Milan.

“We have to show that we can compete with this type of teams.”

(AP)

Group C permutations

17:58 , George Flood

Bayern already secured their progress to the last 16 for the 15th straight season by scoring four times in 35 minutes to beat Viktoria Plzen 4-2 in the Czech Republic a fortnight ago.

They remain perfect in the group stage this term, scoring 13 goals and conceding only those two in Plzen, and will be confirmed as Group C winners if they beat Barcelona or Inter Milan fail to beat Plzen earlier this evening.

That 5:45pm kick-off at the San Siro, which remains goalless in the early stages, has bigger ramifications for Barcelona, whose elimination from the Champions League will be confirmed by the time they take to the pitch tonight if Inter win.

Barca - who played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Inter on matchday four - will also crash out if they lose or if both games are drawn.

If Inter win or both games are drawn, third place in the group and another stint in the Europa League will be confirmed for Xavi’s men in the New Year.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich prediction

17:45 , George Flood

While it’s likely Barcelona will be out of the Champions League by the time this match gets underway, they will still be looking for a statement win over a side they have suffered so many painful moments against in recent years.

It should be an entertaining encounter, with both sides having so much attacking talent at their disposal, and another thrilling Camp Nou draw could be on the cards.

Draw, 2-2.

(REUTERS)

Bayern team news - Neuer, Hernandez and Sane all out

17:44 , George Flood

Bayern will have Sven Ulreich in goal once again tonight with captain Manuel Neuer still sidelined.

Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane are also out, though Kingsley Coman and Thomas Muller are available.

Former Liverpool star Sadio Mane should return to the starting lineup in Catalonia after being named as a substitute for the 2-0 win at Hoffenheim on Saturday.

(Getty Images)

Barcelona team news - Sergi Roberto sidelined

17:39 , George Flood

Barcelona are without Sergi Roberto tonight after the right-back sustained a dislocated shoulder in a 4-0 LaLiga thrashing of Athletic Club at the weekend.

Former Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin should start in his place.

Golden Boy winner Gavi is expected to be fit after limping off on Sunday, though the likes of Andreas Christensen and Memphis Depay are still out, along with Ronald Araujo.

Robert Lewandowski will spearhead the attack against his former side once more.

(Getty Images)

How to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich

17:35 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 5.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to access a live stream via either the BT Sport website or app.

Welcome to Barcelona vs Bayern Munich LIVE coverage

17:31 , George Flood

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Barcelona vs Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The stakes for tonight’s heavyweight Group C showdown almost entirely depend on the outcome of the earlier kick-off between Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzen at the San Siro - more on that to come in a moment.

This contest is slated for an 8pm BST start at Camp Nou, so stay tuned for match build-up, team news and live updates throughout.