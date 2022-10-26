Barcelona vs Bayern Munich LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

George Flood
·12 min read
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich LIVE!

The Champions League plays host to two of Europe’s biggest clubs once again tonight as familiar heavyweight rivals Barcelona and Bayern clash at Camp Nou. The visitors are already through to the last 16 for the 15th year in a row and can seal top spot in Group C with a game to spare if they win again here, while a failure from Inter Milan to beat Viktoria Plzen in the early kick-off would have also guaranteed first place.

That match at the San Siro also had huge stakes for Barcelona, who, after their last-gasp 3-3 draw with Inter on matchday four, needed a massive favour from Plzen to avoid being eliminated from contention. However, the Czechs have lost every game in the competition to date and duly went down 4-0 in Milan, meaning Xavi’s side are out before they’ve even taken to the pitch as the Europa League beckons once more.

Hector Bellerin, Marcos Alonso and Franck Kessie all come in for Barca tonight, with Sadio Mane returning for Bayern along with Noussair Mazraoui. Follow Barcelona vs Bayern Munich with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich latest news

  • Kick-off time and venue: 8pm BST, Camp Nou

  • How to watch and live stream: BT Sport

  • Barcelona out of Champions League after Inter win

  • Barcelona team news: Alonso, Bellerin and Kessie in

  • Bayern team news: Mane and Mazraoui start

  • Prediction: Barcelona 2-2 Bayern Munich

FC Barcelona 0 - 1 FC Bayern München

GOAL! Barcelona 0-1 Bayern Munich | Sadio Mane 10'

20:09 , George Flood

10 mins: Bayern take the lead!

20:09 , George Flood

7 mins: More whistles from the frustrated home fans as Bayern knock the ball around easily, waiting patiently for an opening.

A low-key start to this heavyweight tie in an odd atmosphere.

20:06 , George Flood

5 mins: Lewandowski’s first real involvement of the night against his former side is to draw a foul from De Ligt as Barcelona try to gain a foothold early on here.

20:04 , George Flood

3 mins: Bayern dominating possession in the opening exchanges in those stylish white and gold away strips, with Davies and Mane almost linking up to good effect inside the Barca box.

The hosts have yet to really get a foot on the ball in the first few minutes.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

20:03 , George Flood

1 mins: Barca fans have at least still packed out this famous old ground tonight, with no swathes of empty seats after that Inter result.

But things could get very hostile, very quick if Bayern take an early lead.

The Bundesliga giants are backed by a noisy away following up in the gods.

KICK-OFF

20:01 , George Flood

A strange, strange atmosphere as we get underway at Camp Nou.

Barcelona playing for pride only, Bayern to win Group C.

19:57 , George Flood

Not a great mood inside the Camp Nou as the players emerge from the tunnel.

Deafening whistles for the Champions League anthem, which won’t be played at this ground again this season.

So much frustration among the fanbase, as you might expect.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

19:48 , George Flood

Final preparations at the Camp Nou. Kick-off is now just over 10 minutes away!

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Confirmed: Barcelona dumped OUT of Champions League

19:37 , George Flood

It’s all over in Milan, with Inter running out emphatic 4-0 winners over Viktoria Plzen thanks to a brace from Edin Dzeko and further goals from Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Romelu Lukaku.

As we’ve said countless times already tonight, that result means Barcelona can no longer hope to reach the Champions League last 16.

Rather, it’s the Europa League once again in the New Year for Xavi’s men. A financial disaster.

No top spot yet secured for Bayern, but they can do so with a win of their own this evening.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Latest: Inter Milan 4-0 Viktoria Plzen

19:30 , George Flood

A late fourth from Romelu Lukaku at the San Siro, where Inter are positively flying against the Group C minnows.

Just further salt into the wound for Barcelona, who could beat Bayern tonight and still have absolutely no chance of progressing through to the last 16.

Nagelsmann expecting tough test from unpredictable Barca

19:21 , George Flood

Barcelona might be crashing out of the Champions League, but Julian Nagelsmann is still expecting a tough test at Camp Nou tonight.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference yesterday, the Bayern boss talked up their performance in the reverse fixture and suggested he was unsure what tactical surprises opposite number Xavi might have up his sleeve.

“Barcelona had a lot of chances in the first half,” he said. “We scored with our first chance. We were good in the second. It was a game of two different halves. Barca could’ve been 3-0 up in the first half. We had the problem of not converting chances in the Bundesliga.

“Barca currently have a lot of things from the time when they were very successful — very good counter-pressing, a lot of good signings who fit in well with the philosophy. They are definitely one of the best teams in Europe. I’m sure we’ll see that tomorrow.

“We don’t know at 100 per cent what Barca will be up to. Against Bilbao they were more focused on control. I can imagine them playing with two number sixes to have more control. It is also possible that Sergio Busquets and Frenkie de Jong will start. We are very well prepared for a lot of scenarios. When we get the lineup, we’ll be able to go into the final details. In general, we are very well prepared.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Inter hit third at San Siro

19:11 , George Flood

If Barcelona’s very faint hopes of avoiding Champions League elimination hadn’t already been extinguished, they certainly have now.

Inter have added a third against Plzen at the San Siro, a second of the night for Edin Dzeko.

The Europa League beckons for Xavi and Co once again.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Mane and Mazraoui in for Bayern

18:59 , George Flood

Julian Nagelsmann makes two changes to the Bayern team that won at Hoffenheim, meanwhile.

Sadio Mane is back in attack as expected, while Noussair Mazraoui starts at right-back.

Kingsley Coman and Benjamin Pavard both drop to the bench, where they are joined by Thomas Muller.

Sven Ulreich continues to deputise for injured captain Manuel Neuer between the posts.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Bayern Munich lineup

18:52 , George Flood

Starting XI: Ulreich, Mazraoui, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies, Kimmich, Goretzka, Gnabry, Musiala, Mane, Choupo-Moting

Subs: Pavard, Coman, Sabitzer, Muller, Schenk, Gravenberch, Tel, Stanisic

Three Barcelona changes as Bellerin, Alonso and Kessie start

18:50 , George Flood

Xavi makes three changes to the Barcelona team that thrashed Athletic Bilbao 4-0 at Camp Nou on Sunday thanks to goals from Ousmane Dembele, Sergi Roberto, Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres that kept them three points adrift of Real Madrid at the LaLiga summit, having lost the first Clasico of the season 3-1 earlier this month.

In come Hector Bellerin, Marcos Alonso and Franck Kessie, with Roberto out injured and Gavi only named as a substitute after his weekend knock. Eric Garcia is also dropped to the bench.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Barcelona subs

18:42 , George Flood

Pique, Ansu Fati, Ferran, Jordi Alba, Raphinha, Eric, Inaki Pena, Gavi, Pablo Torre, Arnau Tenas

Barcelona starting lineup

18:38 , George Flood

Here’s how Barca line up tonight...

Ter Stegen, Bellerin, Kounde, Balde, Alonso, Busquets, Kessie, Pedri, De Jong, Dembele, Lewandowski

18:35 , George Flood

Some wonderful pre-match pictures dropping on a gorgeous night at one of football’s most iconic old venues.

This place will be bustling in a short while, though there will be no shortage of fan frustration if this result holds in Milan.

The last thing Barca fans want is another jaunt in the Europa League.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Barcelona need a miracle

18:31 , George Flood

Make that 2-0 to Inter!

Edin Dzeko has just doubled their advantage shortly before the interval in Milan.

Barcelona need a second-half miracle from the Czechs.

(AP)
(AP)

Inter take lead over Plzen

18:25 , George Flood

Bad news for Barcelona.

Inter have taken the lead at the San Siro thanks to a header from former Arsenal and Manchester United playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

As it stands, Xavi’s side are heading out of the Champions League before they’ve even kicked a ball in anger tonight.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Xavi: Munich defeat was a ‘footballing disgrace'

18:17 , George Flood

Robert Lewandowski’s last-gasp header against Inter is why Barca still have a sliver of hope of avoiding elimination tonight, though it was his missed chances against former club Bayern that proved so costly last month.

Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane - both of whom won’t play tonight - did get on the scoresheet as Bayern brushed their rivals aside early in the second half at Allianz Arena.

That win also helped to ease pressure on Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann, who had come under fire after a poor start to the domestic campaign, with the reigning champions still second in the Bundesliga as things stand behind Union Berlin.

This week, Xavi called on his troops to show that what transpired in Munich was a “footballing disgrace”.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

“I expect an intense, physical, tactically well-worked rival,” he said. “It is a rival that we consider to be one of the best in the world today. It’s an important game for us regardless of what happens in Milan.

“We have to win, show that we are at the level. We have to show in the game and in victory that what happened in Munich was a footballing disgrace. Football is like that. We have to be self-critical, it’s not up to us and we have to show that we can compete regardless of what happens in Milan.

“As well as a miracle… we have a hope. When you are able to generate and it depends on you, you have hope. now we are in an awkward situation. You have to play, football has these things. There are unforeseen events in football, we have hope but it’s complicated because we don’t depend on ourselves.”

Barcelona WILL watch Inter game unfold

18:07 , George Flood

Barcelona’s players could be forgiven for trying to block out events in Milan as they look to avoid losing a sixth straight match against Bayern, who have inflicted so much pain on them over recent years (8-2, anyone?).

However, Xavi insists they will watch events unfold at the San Siro before trying to show that they can still compete in this sort of heavyweight fixture, regardless of whether they are already out or not.

“We’ll all watch the game together in the locker room,” he told reporters yesterday.

“The goal is to play a good game and have good feelings, regardless of what happens in Milan.

“We have to show that we can compete with this type of teams.”

(AP)
(AP)

Group C permutations

17:58 , George Flood

Bayern already secured their progress to the last 16 for the 15th straight season by scoring four times in 35 minutes to beat Viktoria Plzen 4-2 in the Czech Republic a fortnight ago.

They remain perfect in the group stage this term, scoring 13 goals and conceding only those two in Plzen, and will be confirmed as Group C winners if they beat Barcelona or Inter Milan fail to beat Plzen earlier this evening.

That 5:45pm kick-off at the San Siro, which remains goalless in the early stages, has bigger ramifications for Barcelona, whose elimination from the Champions League will be confirmed by the time they take to the pitch tonight if Inter win.

Barca - who played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Inter on matchday four - will also crash out if they lose or if both games are drawn.

If Inter win or both games are drawn, third place in the group and another stint in the Europa League will be confirmed for Xavi’s men in the New Year.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich prediction

17:45 , George Flood

While it’s likely Barcelona will be out of the Champions League by the time this match gets underway, they will still be looking for a statement win over a side they have suffered so many painful moments against in recent years.

It should be an entertaining encounter, with both sides having so much attacking talent at their disposal, and another thrilling Camp Nou draw could be on the cards.

Draw, 2-2.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Bayern team news - Neuer, Hernandez and Sane all out

17:44 , George Flood

Bayern will have Sven Ulreich in goal once again tonight with captain Manuel Neuer still sidelined.

Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane are also out, though Kingsley Coman and Thomas Muller are available.

Former Liverpool star Sadio Mane should return to the starting lineup in Catalonia after being named as a substitute for the 2-0 win at Hoffenheim on Saturday.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Barcelona team news - Sergi Roberto sidelined

17:39 , George Flood

Barcelona are without Sergi Roberto tonight after the right-back sustained a dislocated shoulder in a 4-0 LaLiga thrashing of Athletic Club at the weekend.

Former Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin should start in his place.

Golden Boy winner Gavi is expected to be fit after limping off on Sunday, though the likes of Andreas Christensen and Memphis Depay are still out, along with Ronald Araujo.

Robert Lewandowski will spearhead the attack against his former side once more.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

How to watch Barcelona vs Bayern Munich

17:35 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 5.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to access a live stream via either the BT Sport website or app.

Welcome to Barcelona vs Bayern Munich LIVE coverage

17:31 , George Flood

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Barcelona vs Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

The stakes for tonight’s heavyweight Group C showdown almost entirely depend on the outcome of the earlier kick-off between Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzen at the San Siro - more on that to come in a moment.

This contest is slated for an 8pm BST start at Camp Nou, so stay tuned for match build-up, team news and live updates throughout.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Latest Stories

  • Haaland frustrated on Dortmund return as Man City draws 0-0

    DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund frustrated Erling Haaland on his return and held Manchester City to a 0-0 draw Tuesday to clinch a spot in the Champions League knockout stage with a game to spare. Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel also saved a second-half penalty from Riyad Mahrez to earn Dortmund the point it needed to be sure of finishing second in Group G. Dortmund is through because of its better head-to-head record against Sevilla. City is assured of topping the group before its f

  • Conor Gallagher proud of first Champions League start as Chelsea progress

    The England international had only previously appeared as a substitute in the competition.

  • Barcelona XI vs Bayern Munich: Starting lineup, confirmed team news, injury latest for Champions League game

    Barcelona are missing Sergi Roberto for tonight’s heavyweight Champions League showdown with Bayern Munich. The 30-year-old has been a regular at right-back in recent weeks but he was stretchered off with a shoulder injury in the win over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday and will not be available against the Bundesliga giants. In his absence Hector Bellerin makes his first European start since his summer arrival from Arsenal.

  • Calgary gets support from premier and province in new arena negotiations

    The provincial government will have a part to play in a new arena deal for Calgary — but its involvement in the initiative is still undetermined. In a letter addressed to Mayor Jyoti Gondek on Tuesday, Premier Danielle Smith expressed her opinion on Calgary's need for a new arena — and assigned a liaison to be involved in negotiations that have recently restarted between the city and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corp. "As someone who has lived most of my life in Calgary, I know the Flames ar

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea

  • Carolina Hurricanes hand winless Vancouver Canucks seventh straight loss

    VANCOUVER — Andrei Svechnikov scored his seventh goal of the season and the Carolina Hurricanes downed the beleaguered Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Monday. The result marked the Canucks' seventh loss in a row. Vancouver (0-5-2) is the lone NHL team without a win this season. Sebastian Aho and Jesper Fast also found the back of the net for the Hurricanes (4-1-1), and Brent Burns contributed a pair of assists. J.T. Miller scored both goals for the Canucks, who were coming off an embarrassing 5-1 loss

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Struggling Canucks remain winless after 'embarrassing' 5-1 loss to Sabres

    VANCOUVER — Boos rained down on the Vancouver Canucks as they left the ice on Saturday. Hopes had been high for the team's first home game of the season, but with just minutes left on the clock and the Buffalo Sabres up, three jerseys were tossed on the ice and others in the disgruntled crowd expressed their displeasure with jeers. “It was the first time I've ever been involved with that," head coach Bruce Boudreau said after the Sabres handed his Canucks a 5-1 loss. "And obviously I hope the pl

  • Carey Price not planning NHL retirement but 'unable to train at a professional level'

    Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who was placed on the long-term injured reserve list in early September, says he doesn't have a retirement plan "at this moment" and isn't keen on having another knee surgery. The 35-year-old played five games near the end of last year's NHL regular season but told reporters on Monday at the team's practice facility in Brossard, Que., his rehab "hasn't been successful" and another knee procedure has a success rate above 50 per cent. Price first had surgery

  • Dahlin, Tkachuk, Blackwood tabbed as NHL's three stars of the week

    Rasmus Dahlin, Brady Tkachuk and Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's three stars of the week on Monday. Dahlin, the first star, had a record-setting week as the Buffalo Sabres improved to 4-1-0. The 22-year-old extended his goal streak to five games. Dahlin is the first defenceman in NHL history to start a season by scoring in each of his first five games. He scored three goals and two assists as the Sabres won all three of its games on the road. Tkachuk posted a seven-point week in th

  • NBA suspends Heat's Martin, Jovic for 1 game

    MIAMI (AP) — Caleb Martin's scuffle with Christian Koloko will keep him out of the Miami-Toronto rematch on Monday night. Martin has been suspended for one game by the NBA, after the league determined he was the instigator in a scuffle with Koloko that spilled into the baseline seats near the Miami bench during a Heat-Raptors game on Saturday. Also suspended: Heat rookie Nikola Jovic, who was found to have left the bench area during the incident. Koloko was fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin duri