Barcelona veteran highlights the importance of Sevilla win – ‘We are very much alive’

Barcelona veteran highlights the importance of Sevilla win – ‘We are very much alive’

Inigo Martinez once again proved his importance to Barcelona’s defence in their match against Sevilla.

The defender returned to the starting line-up after recovering from an injury sustained during the Spanish Super Cup final and his return to form was evident as he made his third assist by delivering a precise cross that Robert Lewandowski converted.

Martinez’s experience and composure were evident throughout the game. His solid defensive work helped Barcelona maintain stability at the back.

The victory was a vital step for Barcelona in their pursuit of La Liga success, especially following the draw between Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid in the Madrid derby.

“Today we had to win to stay in La Liga. Now we put pressure on, we are working well and it is going perfectly for us to get closer to the top.

“Apart from that mistake of ours after the goal, the team knew how to suffer at the end and the sensations are very good,” he noted after the match.

Defensive solidity

Inigo Martinez provided an assist. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

The former Athletic Club and Real Sociedad defender highlighted the importance of maintaining defensive solidity to complement the team’s attacking prowess.

Barcelona’s ability to strike the right balance between defence and attack was critical, particularly when they were down to ten players on the pitch. Martinez’s leadership and awareness ensured that the team stood firm despite the pressure.

“We are doing well, if we maintain security and firmness up there, we are all aware of what they can do. With one less player, we have been able to have it or create opportunities.”

Room for improvement

While Barcelona is showing signs of being back at their best, Martinez acknowledged that there is still room for improvement. He emphasised that the team remains motivated and determined to push for success.

Barcelona have demonstrated resilience and hunger, making it clear that they are not a team to be underestimated.

Martinez’s message was clear — Barcelona are very much alive in the title race. With growing confidence and performances that continue to improve, the Catalan giants are sending a strong message to their rivals.

“The team has room for improvement. If someone thought we were dead, we have shown that we are not, that we are very much alive,” he concluded.