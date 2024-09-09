Barcelona on the verge of sealing contract extension for rising teen sensation

Barcelona are set to make a key decision regarding young talent Marc Bernal, claims a recent report from Mundo Deportivo.

According to the outlet, the club has held discussions with Bernal to improve his current contract, and it seems an official announcement could be made in the coming days.

Bernal, unfortunately, faces a difficult time ahead as he is scheduled to undergo surgery on Monday to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, along with damage to his external meniscus.

This injury is a major setback for the young player, and his absence from the field is expected to be lengthy. As a show of support during this tough period, Barcelona have decided to reward Bernal by enhancing his contract.

Details of Bernal’s new contract

Marc Bernal is close to signing a new contract with Barcelona. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

It is said that all the details of the contract have been agreed upon, and the club is likely to share the news soon.

Although the young player only renewed his contract this past summer, extending it until 2026 with an additional three optional years in line with UEFA regulations for minors, Barcelona wanted to make a further gesture of appreciation.

It must be noted that Bernal will still remain with the Juvenil or Barça Atletic teams, rather than officially becoming part of the first team. However, his new contract terms will reflect the conditions of a first-team player, which includes significant financial improvements.

This new deal recognises what his role could have been if he had played 15 official matches with the first team. Interestingly, the club has decided not to execute the optional three-year clause that was originally part of his deal, focusing instead on this updated agreement.

Overall, Barcelona’s decision to reward Bernal is a positive step, showcasing their confidence in his potential despite the unfortunate injury. The club is clearly committed to supporting him through his recovery and securing his future.